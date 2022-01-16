Post Consumer Recycled Resin Market Regional Outlook, Industry Share & Forecast Report 2028| CarbonLite Industries, Far Eastern New Century, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Post Consumer Recycled Resin market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Post Consumer Recycled Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Post Consumer Recycled Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Post Consumer Recycled Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Post Consumer Recycled Resin Market Research Report: CarbonLite Industries, Far Eastern New Century, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech, MBA Polymers, DAK Americas, Plastipak Holdings, Visy, Envision, Evergreen Plastics, Imerys Group, Greentech, KW Plastics, Indorama Ventures, Plastrec, Viridor, EFS Plastics, Vogt-Plastic, QRS Recycling, Biffa, St. Joseph Plastics, Plastic Forests, Tangent Technologies, Lianyungang Longshun Plastic

Global Post Consumer Recycled Resin Market Segmentation by Product: PET, PP, HDPE, LDPE, Others

Global Post Consumer Recycled Resin Market Segmentation by Application: Packaging and Consumer Goods, Construction, Textile Fiber or Clothing, Landscaping or Street Furniture, Other Uses

The report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Post Consumer Recycled Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Post Consumer Recycled Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Report Answers Some Important Questions

1. How will economic, political, and technological changes in key countries influence the global demand?

2. Will trade and military wars affect the growth of the global Post Consumer Recycled Resin market?

3. What are the future plans of leading players competing in the global Post Consumer Recycled Resin market?

4. What are the upcoming innovations in the global Post Consumer Recycled Resin market?

5. Are there any new drivers and restraints of the global Post Consumer Recycled Resin market?

6. What is the growth potential of the Post Consumer Recycled Resin market?

7. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Table od Content

1 Post Consumer Recycled Resin Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Post Consumer Recycled Resin

1.2 Post Consumer Recycled Resin Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Post Consumer Recycled Resin Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 PET

1.2.3 PP

1.2.4 HDPE

1.2.5 LDPE

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Post Consumer Recycled Resin Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Post Consumer Recycled Resin Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Packaging and Consumer Goods

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Textile Fiber or Clothing

1.3.5 Landscaping or Street Furniture

1.3.6 Other Uses

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Post Consumer Recycled Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Post Consumer Recycled Resin Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Post Consumer Recycled Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Post Consumer Recycled Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Post Consumer Recycled Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Post Consumer Recycled Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Post Consumer Recycled Resin Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Post Consumer Recycled Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Post Consumer Recycled Resin Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Post Consumer Recycled Resin Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Post Consumer Recycled Resin Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Post Consumer Recycled Resin Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Post Consumer Recycled Resin Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Post Consumer Recycled Resin Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production

3.4.1 North America Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production

3.5.1 Europe Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production

3.6.1 China Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production

3.7.1 Japan Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Post Consumer Recycled Resin Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Post Consumer Recycled Resin Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Post Consumer Recycled Resin Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Post Consumer Recycled Resin Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Post Consumer Recycled Resin Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Post Consumer Recycled Resin Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Post Consumer Recycled Resin Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Post Consumer Recycled Resin Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Post Consumer Recycled Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Post Consumer Recycled Resin Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Post Consumer Recycled Resin Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Post Consumer Recycled Resin Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 CarbonLite Industries

7.1.1 CarbonLite Industries Post Consumer Recycled Resin Corporation Information

7.1.2 CarbonLite Industries Post Consumer Recycled Resin Product Portfolio

7.1.3 CarbonLite Industries Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 CarbonLite Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 CarbonLite Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Far Eastern New Century

7.2.1 Far Eastern New Century Post Consumer Recycled Resin Corporation Information

7.2.2 Far Eastern New Century Post Consumer Recycled Resin Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Far Eastern New Century Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Far Eastern New Century Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Far Eastern New Century Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

7.3.1 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Post Consumer Recycled Resin Corporation Information

7.3.2 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Post Consumer Recycled Resin Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 MBA Polymers

7.4.1 MBA Polymers Post Consumer Recycled Resin Corporation Information

7.4.2 MBA Polymers Post Consumer Recycled Resin Product Portfolio

7.4.3 MBA Polymers Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 MBA Polymers Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 MBA Polymers Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 DAK Americas

7.5.1 DAK Americas Post Consumer Recycled Resin Corporation Information

7.5.2 DAK Americas Post Consumer Recycled Resin Product Portfolio

7.5.3 DAK Americas Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 DAK Americas Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 DAK Americas Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Plastipak Holdings

7.6.1 Plastipak Holdings Post Consumer Recycled Resin Corporation Information

7.6.2 Plastipak Holdings Post Consumer Recycled Resin Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Plastipak Holdings Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Plastipak Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Plastipak Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Visy

7.7.1 Visy Post Consumer Recycled Resin Corporation Information

7.7.2 Visy Post Consumer Recycled Resin Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Visy Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Visy Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Visy Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Envision

7.8.1 Envision Post Consumer Recycled Resin Corporation Information

7.8.2 Envision Post Consumer Recycled Resin Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Envision Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Envision Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Envision Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Evergreen Plastics

7.9.1 Evergreen Plastics Post Consumer Recycled Resin Corporation Information

7.9.2 Evergreen Plastics Post Consumer Recycled Resin Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Evergreen Plastics Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Evergreen Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Evergreen Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Imerys Group

7.10.1 Imerys Group Post Consumer Recycled Resin Corporation Information

7.10.2 Imerys Group Post Consumer Recycled Resin Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Imerys Group Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Imerys Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Imerys Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Greentech

7.11.1 Greentech Post Consumer Recycled Resin Corporation Information

7.11.2 Greentech Post Consumer Recycled Resin Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Greentech Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Greentech Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Greentech Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 KW Plastics

7.12.1 KW Plastics Post Consumer Recycled Resin Corporation Information

7.12.2 KW Plastics Post Consumer Recycled Resin Product Portfolio

7.12.3 KW Plastics Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 KW Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 KW Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Indorama Ventures

7.13.1 Indorama Ventures Post Consumer Recycled Resin Corporation Information

7.13.2 Indorama Ventures Post Consumer Recycled Resin Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Indorama Ventures Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Indorama Ventures Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Indorama Ventures Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Plastrec

7.14.1 Plastrec Post Consumer Recycled Resin Corporation Information

7.14.2 Plastrec Post Consumer Recycled Resin Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Plastrec Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Plastrec Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Plastrec Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Viridor

7.15.1 Viridor Post Consumer Recycled Resin Corporation Information

7.15.2 Viridor Post Consumer Recycled Resin Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Viridor Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Viridor Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Viridor Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 EFS Plastics

7.16.1 EFS Plastics Post Consumer Recycled Resin Corporation Information

7.16.2 EFS Plastics Post Consumer Recycled Resin Product Portfolio

7.16.3 EFS Plastics Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 EFS Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 EFS Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Vogt-Plastic

7.17.1 Vogt-Plastic Post Consumer Recycled Resin Corporation Information

7.17.2 Vogt-Plastic Post Consumer Recycled Resin Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Vogt-Plastic Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Vogt-Plastic Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Vogt-Plastic Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 QRS Recycling

7.18.1 QRS Recycling Post Consumer Recycled Resin Corporation Information

7.18.2 QRS Recycling Post Consumer Recycled Resin Product Portfolio

7.18.3 QRS Recycling Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 QRS Recycling Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 QRS Recycling Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Biffa

7.19.1 Biffa Post Consumer Recycled Resin Corporation Information

7.19.2 Biffa Post Consumer Recycled Resin Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Biffa Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Biffa Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Biffa Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 St. Joseph Plastics

7.20.1 St. Joseph Plastics Post Consumer Recycled Resin Corporation Information

7.20.2 St. Joseph Plastics Post Consumer Recycled Resin Product Portfolio

7.20.3 St. Joseph Plastics Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 St. Joseph Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 St. Joseph Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Plastic Forests

7.21.1 Plastic Forests Post Consumer Recycled Resin Corporation Information

7.21.2 Plastic Forests Post Consumer Recycled Resin Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Plastic Forests Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Plastic Forests Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Plastic Forests Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Tangent Technologies

7.22.1 Tangent Technologies Post Consumer Recycled Resin Corporation Information

7.22.2 Tangent Technologies Post Consumer Recycled Resin Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Tangent Technologies Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Tangent Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Tangent Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Lianyungang Longshun Plastic

7.23.1 Lianyungang Longshun Plastic Post Consumer Recycled Resin Corporation Information

7.23.2 Lianyungang Longshun Plastic Post Consumer Recycled Resin Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Lianyungang Longshun Plastic Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Lianyungang Longshun Plastic Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Lianyungang Longshun Plastic Recent Developments/Updates

8 Post Consumer Recycled Resin Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Post Consumer Recycled Resin Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Post Consumer Recycled Resin

8.4 Post Consumer Recycled Resin Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Post Consumer Recycled Resin Distributors List

9.3 Post Consumer Recycled Resin Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Post Consumer Recycled Resin Industry Trends

10.2 Post Consumer Recycled Resin Growth Drivers

10.3 Post Consumer Recycled Resin Market Challenges

10.4 Post Consumer Recycled Resin Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Post Consumer Recycled Resin by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Post Consumer Recycled Resin Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Post Consumer Recycled Resin

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Post Consumer Recycled Resin by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Post Consumer Recycled Resin by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Post Consumer Recycled Resin by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Post Consumer Recycled Resin by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Post Consumer Recycled Resin by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Post Consumer Recycled Resin by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Post Consumer Recycled Resin by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Post Consumer Recycled Resin by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

