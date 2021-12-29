Portable X-Ray Units Market Expand Their Businesses Worldwide from 2021-2027 | Carestream, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Healthcare

“

The report titled Global Portable X-Ray Units Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Portable X-Ray Units market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Portable X-Ray Units market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Portable X-Ray Units market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Portable X-Ray Units market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Portable X-Ray Units report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable X-Ray Units report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable X-Ray Units market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable X-Ray Units market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable X-Ray Units market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable X-Ray Units market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable X-Ray Units market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Carestream, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Healthcare, MinXray, OR Technology, Radmedix, Sedecal, Shimadzu, Siemens, Skanray, TECHNIX SpA, Visaris, Ziehm, MORITA

Market Segmentation by Product:

Handheld

Benchtop



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals

Laboratories

Others



The Portable X-Ray Units Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable X-Ray Units market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable X-Ray Units market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Portable X-Ray Units market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Portable X-Ray Units industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Portable X-Ray Units market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Portable X-Ray Units market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable X-Ray Units market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable X-Ray Units Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Portable X-Ray Units Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Handheld

1.2.3 Benchtop

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Portable X-Ray Units Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Laboratories

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Portable X-Ray Units Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Portable X-Ray Units Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Portable X-Ray Units Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Portable X-Ray Units Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Portable X-Ray Units Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Portable X-Ray Units Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Portable X-Ray Units Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Portable X-Ray Units Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Portable X-Ray Units Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Portable X-Ray Units Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Portable X-Ray Units Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Portable X-Ray Units Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable X-Ray Units Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Portable X-Ray Units Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Portable X-Ray Units Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Portable X-Ray Units Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable X-Ray Units Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Portable X-Ray Units Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Portable X-Ray Units Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Portable X-Ray Units Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Portable X-Ray Units Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Portable X-Ray Units Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Portable X-Ray Units Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Portable X-Ray Units Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Portable X-Ray Units Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Portable X-Ray Units Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Portable X-Ray Units Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Portable X-Ray Units Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Portable X-Ray Units Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Portable X-Ray Units Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Portable X-Ray Units Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Portable X-Ray Units Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Portable X-Ray Units Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Portable X-Ray Units Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Portable X-Ray Units Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Portable X-Ray Units Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Portable X-Ray Units Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Portable X-Ray Units Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Portable X-Ray Units Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Portable X-Ray Units Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Portable X-Ray Units Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Portable X-Ray Units Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Portable X-Ray Units Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Portable X-Ray Units Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Portable X-Ray Units Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Portable X-Ray Units Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Portable X-Ray Units Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Portable X-Ray Units Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Portable X-Ray Units Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Portable X-Ray Units Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Portable X-Ray Units Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Portable X-Ray Units Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Portable X-Ray Units Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Portable X-Ray Units Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Portable X-Ray Units Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Portable X-Ray Units Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Portable X-Ray Units Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Portable X-Ray Units Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Portable X-Ray Units Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Portable X-Ray Units Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Portable X-Ray Units Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Portable X-Ray Units Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Portable X-Ray Units Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Portable X-Ray Units Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Portable X-Ray Units Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Portable X-Ray Units Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Portable X-Ray Units Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Portable X-Ray Units Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Portable X-Ray Units Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Portable X-Ray Units Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Portable X-Ray Units Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Portable X-Ray Units Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Portable X-Ray Units Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Portable X-Ray Units Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Portable X-Ray Units Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Portable X-Ray Units Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Portable X-Ray Units Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Portable X-Ray Units Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Portable X-Ray Units Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable X-Ray Units Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable X-Ray Units Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Portable X-Ray Units Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable X-Ray Units Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable X-Ray Units Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Portable X-Ray Units Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Portable X-Ray Units Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Portable X-Ray Units Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Carestream

11.1.1 Carestream Corporation Information

11.1.2 Carestream Overview

11.1.3 Carestream Portable X-Ray Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Carestream Portable X-Ray Units Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Carestream Recent Developments

11.2 GE Healthcare

11.2.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

11.2.2 GE Healthcare Overview

11.2.3 GE Healthcare Portable X-Ray Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 GE Healthcare Portable X-Ray Units Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

11.3 Hitachi Healthcare

11.3.1 Hitachi Healthcare Corporation Information

11.3.2 Hitachi Healthcare Overview

11.3.3 Hitachi Healthcare Portable X-Ray Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Hitachi Healthcare Portable X-Ray Units Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Hitachi Healthcare Recent Developments

11.4 MinXray

11.4.1 MinXray Corporation Information

11.4.2 MinXray Overview

11.4.3 MinXray Portable X-Ray Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 MinXray Portable X-Ray Units Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 MinXray Recent Developments

11.5 OR Technology

11.5.1 OR Technology Corporation Information

11.5.2 OR Technology Overview

11.5.3 OR Technology Portable X-Ray Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 OR Technology Portable X-Ray Units Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 OR Technology Recent Developments

11.6 Radmedix

11.6.1 Radmedix Corporation Information

11.6.2 Radmedix Overview

11.6.3 Radmedix Portable X-Ray Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Radmedix Portable X-Ray Units Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Radmedix Recent Developments

11.7 Sedecal

11.7.1 Sedecal Corporation Information

11.7.2 Sedecal Overview

11.7.3 Sedecal Portable X-Ray Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Sedecal Portable X-Ray Units Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Sedecal Recent Developments

11.8 Shimadzu

11.8.1 Shimadzu Corporation Information

11.8.2 Shimadzu Overview

11.8.3 Shimadzu Portable X-Ray Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Shimadzu Portable X-Ray Units Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Shimadzu Recent Developments

11.9 Siemens

11.9.1 Siemens Corporation Information

11.9.2 Siemens Overview

11.9.3 Siemens Portable X-Ray Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Siemens Portable X-Ray Units Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Siemens Recent Developments

11.10 Skanray

11.10.1 Skanray Corporation Information

11.10.2 Skanray Overview

11.10.3 Skanray Portable X-Ray Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Skanray Portable X-Ray Units Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Skanray Recent Developments

11.11 TECHNIX SpA

11.11.1 TECHNIX SpA Corporation Information

11.11.2 TECHNIX SpA Overview

11.11.3 TECHNIX SpA Portable X-Ray Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 TECHNIX SpA Portable X-Ray Units Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 TECHNIX SpA Recent Developments

11.12 Visaris

11.12.1 Visaris Corporation Information

11.12.2 Visaris Overview

11.12.3 Visaris Portable X-Ray Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Visaris Portable X-Ray Units Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Visaris Recent Developments

11.13 Ziehm

11.13.1 Ziehm Corporation Information

11.13.2 Ziehm Overview

11.13.3 Ziehm Portable X-Ray Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Ziehm Portable X-Ray Units Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 Ziehm Recent Developments

11.14 MORITA

11.14.1 MORITA Corporation Information

11.14.2 MORITA Overview

11.14.3 MORITA Portable X-Ray Units Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 MORITA Portable X-Ray Units Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 MORITA Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Portable X-Ray Units Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Portable X-Ray Units Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Portable X-Ray Units Production Mode & Process

12.4 Portable X-Ray Units Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Portable X-Ray Units Sales Channels

12.4.2 Portable X-Ray Units Distributors

12.5 Portable X-Ray Units Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Portable X-Ray Units Industry Trends

13.2 Portable X-Ray Units Market Drivers

13.3 Portable X-Ray Units Market Challenges

13.4 Portable X-Ray Units Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Portable X-Ray Units Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”