Portable UV Air Purifier Market Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2028 | Philips, Panasonic, SAMSUNG

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Portable UV Air Purifier Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable UV Air Purifier report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable UV Air Purifier market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable UV Air Purifier market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable UV Air Purifier market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable UV Air Purifier market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable UV Air Purifier market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Philips, Panasonic, SAMSUNG, Cyclo Vac, Honeywell, Norm Pacific, Xiao Mi, Coway, Whirlpool, Austin Air, American Ultraviolet, Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology, General Filters, Munchkin

Market Segmentation by Product:

Small Purifier

Large Purifier



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household

Commercial



The Portable UV Air Purifier Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable UV Air Purifier market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable UV Air Purifier market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Portable UV Air Purifier market expansion?

What will be the global Portable UV Air Purifier market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Portable UV Air Purifier market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Portable UV Air Purifier market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Portable UV Air Purifier market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Portable UV Air Purifier market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable UV Air Purifier Product Introduction

1.2 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Portable UV Air Purifier Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Portable UV Air Purifier Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Portable UV Air Purifier in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Portable UV Air Purifier Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Portable UV Air Purifier Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Portable UV Air Purifier Industry Trends

1.5.2 Portable UV Air Purifier Market Drivers

1.5.3 Portable UV Air Purifier Market Challenges

1.5.4 Portable UV Air Purifier Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Portable UV Air Purifier Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Small Purifier

2.1.2 Large Purifier

2.2 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Portable UV Air Purifier Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Portable UV Air Purifier Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Portable UV Air Purifier Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Household

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Portable UV Air Purifier Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Portable UV Air Purifier Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Portable UV Air Purifier Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Portable UV Air Purifier Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Portable UV Air Purifier in 2021

4.2.3 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Portable UV Air Purifier Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Portable UV Air Purifier Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Portable UV Air Purifier Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Portable UV Air Purifier Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Portable UV Air Purifier Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Portable UV Air Purifier Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Portable UV Air Purifier Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Portable UV Air Purifier Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable UV Air Purifier Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable UV Air Purifier Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Portable UV Air Purifier Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Portable UV Air Purifier Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Portable UV Air Purifier Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Portable UV Air Purifier Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Portable UV Air Purifier Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Portable UV Air Purifier Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Philips

7.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.1.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Philips Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Philips Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

7.1.5 Philips Recent Development

7.2 Panasonic

7.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.2.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Panasonic Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Panasonic Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

7.2.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.3 SAMSUNG

7.3.1 SAMSUNG Corporation Information

7.3.2 SAMSUNG Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 SAMSUNG Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 SAMSUNG Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

7.3.5 SAMSUNG Recent Development

7.4 Cyclo Vac

7.4.1 Cyclo Vac Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cyclo Vac Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Cyclo Vac Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Cyclo Vac Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

7.4.5 Cyclo Vac Recent Development

7.5 Honeywell

7.5.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

7.5.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Honeywell Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Honeywell Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

7.5.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.6 Norm Pacific

7.6.1 Norm Pacific Corporation Information

7.6.2 Norm Pacific Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Norm Pacific Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Norm Pacific Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

7.6.5 Norm Pacific Recent Development

7.7 Xiao Mi

7.7.1 Xiao Mi Corporation Information

7.7.2 Xiao Mi Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Xiao Mi Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Xiao Mi Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

7.7.5 Xiao Mi Recent Development

7.8 Coway

7.8.1 Coway Corporation Information

7.8.2 Coway Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Coway Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Coway Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

7.8.5 Coway Recent Development

7.9 Whirlpool

7.9.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

7.9.2 Whirlpool Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Whirlpool Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Whirlpool Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

7.9.5 Whirlpool Recent Development

7.10 Austin Air

7.10.1 Austin Air Corporation Information

7.10.2 Austin Air Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Austin Air Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Austin Air Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

7.10.5 Austin Air Recent Development

7.11 American Ultraviolet

7.11.1 American Ultraviolet Corporation Information

7.11.2 American Ultraviolet Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 American Ultraviolet Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 American Ultraviolet Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

7.11.5 American Ultraviolet Recent Development

7.12 Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology

7.12.1 Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology Corporation Information

7.12.2 Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology Products Offered

7.12.5 Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology Recent Development

7.13 General Filters

7.13.1 General Filters Corporation Information

7.13.2 General Filters Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 General Filters Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 General Filters Products Offered

7.13.5 General Filters Recent Development

7.14 Munchkin

7.14.1 Munchkin Corporation Information

7.14.2 Munchkin Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Munchkin Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Munchkin Products Offered

7.14.5 Munchkin Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Portable UV Air Purifier Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Portable UV Air Purifier Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Portable UV Air Purifier Distributors

8.3 Portable UV Air Purifier Production Mode & Process

8.4 Portable UV Air Purifier Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Portable UV Air Purifier Sales Channels

8.4.2 Portable UV Air Purifier Distributors

8.5 Portable UV Air Purifier Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

