Portable UV Air Purifier Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2028 | Philips, Panasonic, SAMSUNG, Cyclo Vac

A newly published report titled “Portable UV Air Purifier Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable UV Air Purifier report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable UV Air Purifier market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable UV Air Purifier market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable UV Air Purifier market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable UV Air Purifier market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable UV Air Purifier market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Philips, Panasonic, SAMSUNG, Cyclo Vac, Honeywell, Norm Pacific, Xiao Mi, Coway, Whirlpool, Austin Air, American Ultraviolet, Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology, General Filters, Munchkin

Market Segmentation by Product:

Small Purifier

Large Purifier



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household

Commercial



The Portable UV Air Purifier Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable UV Air Purifier market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable UV Air Purifier market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Portable UV Air Purifier market expansion?

What will be the global Portable UV Air Purifier market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Portable UV Air Purifier market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Portable UV Air Purifier market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Portable UV Air Purifier market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Portable UV Air Purifier market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Portable UV Air Purifier Market Overview

1.1 Portable UV Air Purifier Product Overview

1.2 Portable UV Air Purifier Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Small Purifier

1.2.2 Large Purifier

1.3 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Portable UV Air Purifier Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Portable UV Air Purifier Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable UV Air Purifier Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Portable UV Air Purifier Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable UV Air Purifier Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Portable UV Air Purifier Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Portable UV Air Purifier Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Portable UV Air Purifier Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Portable UV Air Purifier Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Portable UV Air Purifier Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable UV Air Purifier Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable UV Air Purifier Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Portable UV Air Purifier as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable UV Air Purifier Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Portable UV Air Purifier Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Portable UV Air Purifier Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Portable UV Air Purifier by Application

4.1 Portable UV Air Purifier Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Portable UV Air Purifier Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Portable UV Air Purifier Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Portable UV Air Purifier Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Portable UV Air Purifier Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Portable UV Air Purifier Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Portable UV Air Purifier Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Portable UV Air Purifier by Country

5.1 North America Portable UV Air Purifier Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Portable UV Air Purifier Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Portable UV Air Purifier by Country

6.1 Europe Portable UV Air Purifier Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Portable UV Air Purifier Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Portable UV Air Purifier by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Portable UV Air Purifier Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Portable UV Air Purifier Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Portable UV Air Purifier by Country

8.1 Latin America Portable UV Air Purifier Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Portable UV Air Purifier Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Portable UV Air Purifier by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Portable UV Air Purifier Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Portable UV Air Purifier Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable UV Air Purifier Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable UV Air Purifier Business

10.1 Philips

10.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.1.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Philips Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Philips Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

10.1.5 Philips Recent Development

10.2 Panasonic

10.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.2.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Panasonic Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Panasonic Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

10.2.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.3 SAMSUNG

10.3.1 SAMSUNG Corporation Information

10.3.2 SAMSUNG Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 SAMSUNG Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 SAMSUNG Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

10.3.5 SAMSUNG Recent Development

10.4 Cyclo Vac

10.4.1 Cyclo Vac Corporation Information

10.4.2 Cyclo Vac Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Cyclo Vac Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Cyclo Vac Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

10.4.5 Cyclo Vac Recent Development

10.5 Honeywell

10.5.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.5.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Honeywell Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Honeywell Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

10.5.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.6 Norm Pacific

10.6.1 Norm Pacific Corporation Information

10.6.2 Norm Pacific Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Norm Pacific Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Norm Pacific Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

10.6.5 Norm Pacific Recent Development

10.7 Xiao Mi

10.7.1 Xiao Mi Corporation Information

10.7.2 Xiao Mi Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Xiao Mi Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Xiao Mi Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

10.7.5 Xiao Mi Recent Development

10.8 Coway

10.8.1 Coway Corporation Information

10.8.2 Coway Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Coway Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Coway Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

10.8.5 Coway Recent Development

10.9 Whirlpool

10.9.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

10.9.2 Whirlpool Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Whirlpool Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Whirlpool Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

10.9.5 Whirlpool Recent Development

10.10 Austin Air

10.10.1 Austin Air Corporation Information

10.10.2 Austin Air Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Austin Air Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Austin Air Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

10.10.5 Austin Air Recent Development

10.11 American Ultraviolet

10.11.1 American Ultraviolet Corporation Information

10.11.2 American Ultraviolet Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 American Ultraviolet Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 American Ultraviolet Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

10.11.5 American Ultraviolet Recent Development

10.12 Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology

10.12.1 Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology Corporation Information

10.12.2 Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

10.12.5 Guangzhou Haike Electronics Technology Recent Development

10.13 General Filters

10.13.1 General Filters Corporation Information

10.13.2 General Filters Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 General Filters Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 General Filters Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

10.13.5 General Filters Recent Development

10.14 Munchkin

10.14.1 Munchkin Corporation Information

10.14.2 Munchkin Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Munchkin Portable UV Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Munchkin Portable UV Air Purifier Products Offered

10.14.5 Munchkin Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Portable UV Air Purifier Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Portable UV Air Purifier Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Portable UV Air Purifier Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Portable UV Air Purifier Industry Trends

11.4.2 Portable UV Air Purifier Market Drivers

11.4.3 Portable UV Air Purifier Market Challenges

11.4.4 Portable UV Air Purifier Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Portable UV Air Purifier Distributors

12.3 Portable UV Air Purifier Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

