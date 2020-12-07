Portable Thermal Camera Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2026 | Flir, ICI, Opgal

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], December 2020,– – The Portable Thermal Camera Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Portable Thermal Camera Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Portable Thermal Camera report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Portable Thermal Camera market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Portable Thermal Camera specifications, and company profiles. The Portable Thermal Camera study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Portable Thermal Camera market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Portable Thermal Camera industry over a defined period.

Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2334202/global-portable-thermal-camera-market

Key Manufacturers of Portable Thermal Camera Market include: Flir, ICI, Opgal, Seek Thermal, Fluke, Testo, Infratec, Dias, Optris, SPI, CorDEX, Hikvision

The research covers the current market size of the [Global Portable Thermal Camera Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Portable Thermal Camera market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Portable Thermal Camera Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Portable Thermal Camera Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Request for customization in Report and get it within 24 hours in your inbox: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2334202/global-portable-thermal-camera-market

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Portable Thermal Camera in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2334202/global-portable-thermal-camera-market

Table of Contents:

1 Portable Thermal Camera Market Overview

1.1 Portable Thermal Camera Product Overview

1.2 Portable Thermal Camera Market Segment by Temperature Range

1.2.1 0 to 50°C

1.2.2 30 to 45°C

1.2.3 <0°C

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Portable Thermal Camera Market Size by Temperature Range (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Portable Thermal Camera Market Size Overview by Temperature Range (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Portable Thermal Camera Historic Market Size Review by Temperature Range (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Portable Thermal Camera Sales Market Share Breakdown by Temperature Range (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Portable Thermal Camera Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Temperature Range (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Portable Thermal Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Temperature Range (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Portable Thermal Camera Market Size Forecast by Temperature Range (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Portable Thermal Camera Sales Market Share Breakdown by Temperature Range (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Portable Thermal Camera Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Temperature Range (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Portable Thermal Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Temperature Range (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Temperature Range (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Portable Thermal Camera Sales Breakdown by Temperature Range (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Portable Thermal Camera Sales Breakdown by Temperature Range (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Thermal Camera Sales Breakdown by Temperature Range (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Portable Thermal Camera Sales Breakdown by Temperature Range (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Thermal Camera Sales Breakdown by Temperature Range (2015-2020) 2 Global Portable Thermal Camera Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Portable Thermal Camera Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Portable Thermal Camera Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Portable Thermal Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Portable Thermal Camera Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Portable Thermal Camera Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Thermal Camera Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable Thermal Camera Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Portable Thermal Camera as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable Thermal Camera Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Portable Thermal Camera Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Portable Thermal Camera by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Portable Thermal Camera Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Portable Thermal Camera Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Portable Thermal Camera Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Portable Thermal Camera Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Portable Thermal Camera Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Portable Thermal Camera Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Portable Thermal Camera Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Portable Thermal Camera Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Portable Thermal Camera Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Portable Thermal Camera by Application

4.1 Portable Thermal Camera Segment by Application

4.1.1 Medical

4.1.2 Industrial

4.1.3 Fire Protection

4.1.4 Building Industry

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Portable Thermal Camera Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Portable Thermal Camera Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Portable Thermal Camera Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Portable Thermal Camera Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Portable Thermal Camera by Application

4.5.2 Europe Portable Thermal Camera by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Thermal Camera by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Portable Thermal Camera by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Thermal Camera by Application 5 North America Portable Thermal Camera Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Portable Thermal Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Portable Thermal Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Portable Thermal Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Portable Thermal Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Portable Thermal Camera Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Portable Thermal Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Portable Thermal Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Portable Thermal Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Portable Thermal Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Portable Thermal Camera Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Thermal Camera Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Thermal Camera Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Thermal Camera Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Thermal Camera Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Portable Thermal Camera Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Portable Thermal Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Portable Thermal Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Portable Thermal Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Portable Thermal Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Portable Thermal Camera Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Thermal Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Thermal Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Thermal Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Thermal Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Thermal Camera Business

10.1 Flir

10.1.1 Flir Corporation Information

10.1.2 Flir Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Flir Portable Thermal Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Flir Portable Thermal Camera Products Offered

10.1.5 Flir Recent Developments

10.2 ICI

10.2.1 ICI Corporation Information

10.2.2 ICI Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 ICI Portable Thermal Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Flir Portable Thermal Camera Products Offered

10.2.5 ICI Recent Developments

10.3 Opgal

10.3.1 Opgal Corporation Information

10.3.2 Opgal Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Opgal Portable Thermal Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Opgal Portable Thermal Camera Products Offered

10.3.5 Opgal Recent Developments

10.4 Seek Thermal

10.4.1 Seek Thermal Corporation Information

10.4.2 Seek Thermal Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Seek Thermal Portable Thermal Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Seek Thermal Portable Thermal Camera Products Offered

10.4.5 Seek Thermal Recent Developments

10.5 Fluke

10.5.1 Fluke Corporation Information

10.5.2 Fluke Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Fluke Portable Thermal Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Fluke Portable Thermal Camera Products Offered

10.5.5 Fluke Recent Developments

10.6 Testo

10.6.1 Testo Corporation Information

10.6.2 Testo Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Testo Portable Thermal Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Testo Portable Thermal Camera Products Offered

10.6.5 Testo Recent Developments

10.7 Infratec

10.7.1 Infratec Corporation Information

10.7.2 Infratec Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Infratec Portable Thermal Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Infratec Portable Thermal Camera Products Offered

10.7.5 Infratec Recent Developments

10.8 Dias

10.8.1 Dias Corporation Information

10.8.2 Dias Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Dias Portable Thermal Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Dias Portable Thermal Camera Products Offered

10.8.5 Dias Recent Developments

10.9 Optris

10.9.1 Optris Corporation Information

10.9.2 Optris Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Optris Portable Thermal Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Optris Portable Thermal Camera Products Offered

10.9.5 Optris Recent Developments

10.10 SPI

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Portable Thermal Camera Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 SPI Portable Thermal Camera Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 SPI Recent Developments

10.11 CorDEX

10.11.1 CorDEX Corporation Information

10.11.2 CorDEX Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 CorDEX Portable Thermal Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 CorDEX Portable Thermal Camera Products Offered

10.11.5 CorDEX Recent Developments

10.12 Hikvision

10.12.1 Hikvision Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hikvision Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Hikvision Portable Thermal Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Hikvision Portable Thermal Camera Products Offered

10.12.5 Hikvision Recent Developments 11 Portable Thermal Camera Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Portable Thermal Camera Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Portable Thermal Camera Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Portable Thermal Camera Industry Trends

11.4.2 Portable Thermal Camera Market Drivers

11.4.3 Portable Thermal Camera Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”