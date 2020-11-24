Portable SSD Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: ADATA, Apricorn, Crucial, G-Technology, HyperX, Kingston, Samsung, SanDisk, Seagate, TOSHIBA, Western Digital

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering increasing demand of the global market and COVID-19 Impact on the industry, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Portable SSD Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Portable SSD market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Portable SSD market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Portable SSD market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

ADATA, Apricorn, Crucial, G-Technology, HyperX, Kingston, Samsung, SanDisk, Seagate, TOSHIBA, Western Digital Market Segment by Product Type: , 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, Others Market Segment by Application: , Personal, Enterprise, Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2192623/global-portable-ssd-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2192623/global-portable-ssd-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1bb7df5ffb2bd4fb6d27876eeaf1b6fc,0,1,global-portable-ssd-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Portable SSD market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Portable SSD market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Portable SSD industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Portable SSD market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Portable SSD market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable SSD market

TOC

1 Portable SSD Market Overview

1.1 Portable SSD Product Overview

1.2 Portable SSD Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 500GB

1.2.2 1TB

1.2.3 2TB

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Portable SSD Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Portable SSD Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Portable SSD Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Portable SSD Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Portable SSD Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Portable SSD Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Portable SSD Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Portable SSD Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Portable SSD Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Portable SSD Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Portable SSD Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Portable SSD Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable SSD Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Portable SSD Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable SSD Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Portable SSD Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Portable SSD Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Portable SSD Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Portable SSD Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Portable SSD Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Portable SSD Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable SSD Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable SSD Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Portable SSD as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable SSD Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Portable SSD Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Portable SSD by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Portable SSD Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Portable SSD Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Portable SSD Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Portable SSD Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Portable SSD Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Portable SSD Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Portable SSD Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Portable SSD Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Portable SSD Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Portable SSD by Application

4.1 Portable SSD Segment by Application

4.1.1 Personal

4.1.2 Enterprise

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Portable SSD Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Portable SSD Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Portable SSD Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Portable SSD Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Portable SSD by Application

4.5.2 Europe Portable SSD by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Portable SSD by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Portable SSD by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Portable SSD by Application 5 North America Portable SSD Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Portable SSD Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Portable SSD Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Portable SSD Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Portable SSD Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Portable SSD Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Portable SSD Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Portable SSD Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Portable SSD Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Portable SSD Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Portable SSD Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable SSD Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable SSD Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable SSD Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable SSD Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Portable SSD Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Portable SSD Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Portable SSD Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Portable SSD Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Portable SSD Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Portable SSD Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable SSD Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable SSD Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable SSD Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable SSD Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable SSD Business

10.1 ADATA

10.1.1 ADATA Corporation Information

10.1.2 ADATA Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 ADATA Portable SSD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ADATA Portable SSD Products Offered

10.1.5 ADATA Recent Developments

10.2 Apricorn

10.2.1 Apricorn Corporation Information

10.2.2 Apricorn Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Apricorn Portable SSD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 ADATA Portable SSD Products Offered

10.2.5 Apricorn Recent Developments

10.3 Crucial

10.3.1 Crucial Corporation Information

10.3.2 Crucial Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Crucial Portable SSD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Crucial Portable SSD Products Offered

10.3.5 Crucial Recent Developments

10.4 G-Technology

10.4.1 G-Technology Corporation Information

10.4.2 G-Technology Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 G-Technology Portable SSD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 G-Technology Portable SSD Products Offered

10.4.5 G-Technology Recent Developments

10.5 HyperX

10.5.1 HyperX Corporation Information

10.5.2 HyperX Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 HyperX Portable SSD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 HyperX Portable SSD Products Offered

10.5.5 HyperX Recent Developments

10.6 Kingston

10.6.1 Kingston Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kingston Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Kingston Portable SSD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Kingston Portable SSD Products Offered

10.6.5 Kingston Recent Developments

10.7 Samsung

10.7.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.7.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Samsung Portable SSD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Samsung Portable SSD Products Offered

10.7.5 Samsung Recent Developments

10.8 SanDisk

10.8.1 SanDisk Corporation Information

10.8.2 SanDisk Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 SanDisk Portable SSD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 SanDisk Portable SSD Products Offered

10.8.5 SanDisk Recent Developments

10.9 Seagate

10.9.1 Seagate Corporation Information

10.9.2 Seagate Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Seagate Portable SSD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Seagate Portable SSD Products Offered

10.9.5 Seagate Recent Developments

10.10 TOSHIBA

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Portable SSD Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 TOSHIBA Portable SSD Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 TOSHIBA Recent Developments

10.11 Western Digital

10.11.1 Western Digital Corporation Information

10.11.2 Western Digital Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Western Digital Portable SSD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Western Digital Portable SSD Products Offered

10.11.5 Western Digital Recent Developments 11 Portable SSD Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Portable SSD Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Portable SSD Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Portable SSD Industry Trends

11.4.2 Portable SSD Market Drivers

11.4.3 Portable SSD Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.