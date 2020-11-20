Portable Sprayers Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | AGRALTEC TECNOLOGIA S.L., Agrifast, AGROMEHANIKA d.d., ATESPAR MOTORLU, AXO GARDEN Srl

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Portable Sprayers market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Portable Sprayers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Portable Sprayers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable Sprayers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable Sprayers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable Sprayers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable Sprayers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable Sprayers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable Sprayers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Portable Sprayers Market Research Report: AGRALTEC TECNOLOGIA S.L., Agrifast, AGROMEHANIKA d.d., ATESPAR MOTORLU, AXO GARDEN Srl, Birchmeier Sprühtechnik AG, Cifarelli, Clemens, Comfort Solutions Europe B.V., DI MARTINO SpA, Grupo Sanz, HARDI, Mayfield Enterprises, Solo Kleinmotoren GmbH, STIHL AG & Co., Taizhou Luqiao Lamsin Import & Export Co., Ltd., VICH, VOLPI DAVIDE & LUIGI SpA, Zhejiang Ousen Machinery Co., Ltd., ZUWA – Zumpe GmbH

Types: Backpack, Hand

Applications: Small Farm, Horticulture, Greenhouse, Other

The Portable Sprayers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable Sprayers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable Sprayers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Portable Sprayers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Portable Sprayers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Portable Sprayers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Portable Sprayers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable Sprayers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Sprayers Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Portable Sprayers Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Portable Sprayers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Backpack

1.4.3 Hand

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Portable Sprayers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Small Farm

1.5.3 Horticulture

1.5.4 Greenhouse

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Portable Sprayers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Portable Sprayers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Portable Sprayers Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Portable Sprayers Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Portable Sprayers, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Portable Sprayers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Portable Sprayers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Portable Sprayers Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Portable Sprayers Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Portable Sprayers Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Portable Sprayers Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Portable Sprayers Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Portable Sprayers Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Portable Sprayers Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Portable Sprayers Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Portable Sprayers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable Sprayers Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Portable Sprayers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Portable Sprayers Production by Regions

4.1 Global Portable Sprayers Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Portable Sprayers Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Portable Sprayers Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Portable Sprayers Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Portable Sprayers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Portable Sprayers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Portable Sprayers Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Portable Sprayers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Portable Sprayers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Portable Sprayers Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Portable Sprayers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Portable Sprayers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Portable Sprayers Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Portable Sprayers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Portable Sprayers Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Portable Sprayers Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Portable Sprayers Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Portable Sprayers Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Portable Sprayers Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Portable Sprayers Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Portable Sprayers Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Portable Sprayers Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Portable Sprayers Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Portable Sprayers Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Portable Sprayers Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Portable Sprayers Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Portable Sprayers Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Sprayers Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Sprayers Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Portable Sprayers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Portable Sprayers Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Portable Sprayers Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Portable Sprayers Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Portable Sprayers Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Portable Sprayers Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Portable Sprayers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Portable Sprayers Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Portable Sprayers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Portable Sprayers Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Portable Sprayers Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 AGRALTEC TECNOLOGIA S.L.

8.1.1 AGRALTEC TECNOLOGIA S.L. Corporation Information

8.1.2 AGRALTEC TECNOLOGIA S.L. Overview

8.1.3 AGRALTEC TECNOLOGIA S.L. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 AGRALTEC TECNOLOGIA S.L. Product Description

8.1.5 AGRALTEC TECNOLOGIA S.L. Related Developments

8.2 Agrifast

8.2.1 Agrifast Corporation Information

8.2.2 Agrifast Overview

8.2.3 Agrifast Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Agrifast Product Description

8.2.5 Agrifast Related Developments

8.3 AGROMEHANIKA d.d.

8.3.1 AGROMEHANIKA d.d. Corporation Information

8.3.2 AGROMEHANIKA d.d. Overview

8.3.3 AGROMEHANIKA d.d. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 AGROMEHANIKA d.d. Product Description

8.3.5 AGROMEHANIKA d.d. Related Developments

8.4 ATESPAR MOTORLU

8.4.1 ATESPAR MOTORLU Corporation Information

8.4.2 ATESPAR MOTORLU Overview

8.4.3 ATESPAR MOTORLU Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 ATESPAR MOTORLU Product Description

8.4.5 ATESPAR MOTORLU Related Developments

8.5 AXO GARDEN Srl

8.5.1 AXO GARDEN Srl Corporation Information

8.5.2 AXO GARDEN Srl Overview

8.5.3 AXO GARDEN Srl Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 AXO GARDEN Srl Product Description

8.5.5 AXO GARDEN Srl Related Developments

8.6 Birchmeier Sprühtechnik AG

8.6.1 Birchmeier Sprühtechnik AG Corporation Information

8.6.2 Birchmeier Sprühtechnik AG Overview

8.6.3 Birchmeier Sprühtechnik AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Birchmeier Sprühtechnik AG Product Description

8.6.5 Birchmeier Sprühtechnik AG Related Developments

8.7 Cifarelli

8.7.1 Cifarelli Corporation Information

8.7.2 Cifarelli Overview

8.7.3 Cifarelli Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Cifarelli Product Description

8.7.5 Cifarelli Related Developments

8.8 Clemens

8.8.1 Clemens Corporation Information

8.8.2 Clemens Overview

8.8.3 Clemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Clemens Product Description

8.8.5 Clemens Related Developments

8.9 Comfort Solutions Europe B.V.

8.9.1 Comfort Solutions Europe B.V. Corporation Information

8.9.2 Comfort Solutions Europe B.V. Overview

8.9.3 Comfort Solutions Europe B.V. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Comfort Solutions Europe B.V. Product Description

8.9.5 Comfort Solutions Europe B.V. Related Developments

8.10 DI MARTINO SpA

8.10.1 DI MARTINO SpA Corporation Information

8.10.2 DI MARTINO SpA Overview

8.10.3 DI MARTINO SpA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 DI MARTINO SpA Product Description

8.10.5 DI MARTINO SpA Related Developments

8.11 Grupo Sanz

8.11.1 Grupo Sanz Corporation Information

8.11.2 Grupo Sanz Overview

8.11.3 Grupo Sanz Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Grupo Sanz Product Description

8.11.5 Grupo Sanz Related Developments

8.12 HARDI

8.12.1 HARDI Corporation Information

8.12.2 HARDI Overview

8.12.3 HARDI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 HARDI Product Description

8.12.5 HARDI Related Developments

8.13 Mayfield Enterprises

8.13.1 Mayfield Enterprises Corporation Information

8.13.2 Mayfield Enterprises Overview

8.13.3 Mayfield Enterprises Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Mayfield Enterprises Product Description

8.13.5 Mayfield Enterprises Related Developments

8.14 Solo Kleinmotoren GmbH

8.14.1 Solo Kleinmotoren GmbH Corporation Information

8.14.2 Solo Kleinmotoren GmbH Overview

8.14.3 Solo Kleinmotoren GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Solo Kleinmotoren GmbH Product Description

8.14.5 Solo Kleinmotoren GmbH Related Developments

8.15 STIHL AG & Co.

8.15.1 STIHL AG & Co. Corporation Information

8.15.2 STIHL AG & Co. Overview

8.15.3 STIHL AG & Co. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 STIHL AG & Co. Product Description

8.15.5 STIHL AG & Co. Related Developments

8.16 Taizhou Luqiao Lamsin Import & Export Co., Ltd.

8.16.1 Taizhou Luqiao Lamsin Import & Export Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

8.16.2 Taizhou Luqiao Lamsin Import & Export Co., Ltd. Overview

8.16.3 Taizhou Luqiao Lamsin Import & Export Co., Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Taizhou Luqiao Lamsin Import & Export Co., Ltd. Product Description

8.16.5 Taizhou Luqiao Lamsin Import & Export Co., Ltd. Related Developments

8.17 VICH

8.17.1 VICH Corporation Information

8.17.2 VICH Overview

8.17.3 VICH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 VICH Product Description

8.17.5 VICH Related Developments

8.18 VOLPI DAVIDE & LUIGI SpA

8.18.1 VOLPI DAVIDE & LUIGI SpA Corporation Information

8.18.2 VOLPI DAVIDE & LUIGI SpA Overview

8.18.3 VOLPI DAVIDE & LUIGI SpA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 VOLPI DAVIDE & LUIGI SpA Product Description

8.18.5 VOLPI DAVIDE & LUIGI SpA Related Developments

8.19 Zhejiang Ousen Machinery Co., Ltd.

8.19.1 Zhejiang Ousen Machinery Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

8.19.2 Zhejiang Ousen Machinery Co., Ltd. Overview

8.19.3 Zhejiang Ousen Machinery Co., Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Zhejiang Ousen Machinery Co., Ltd. Product Description

8.19.5 Zhejiang Ousen Machinery Co., Ltd. Related Developments

8.20 ZUWA – Zumpe GmbH

8.20.1 ZUWA – Zumpe GmbH Corporation Information

8.20.2 ZUWA – Zumpe GmbH Overview

8.20.3 ZUWA – Zumpe GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 ZUWA – Zumpe GmbH Product Description

8.20.5 ZUWA – Zumpe GmbH Related Developments

9 Portable Sprayers Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Portable Sprayers Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Portable Sprayers Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Portable Sprayers Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Portable Sprayers Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Portable Sprayers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Portable Sprayers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Portable Sprayers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Portable Sprayers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Portable Sprayers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Portable Sprayers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Portable Sprayers Sales Channels

11.2.2 Portable Sprayers Distributors

11.3 Portable Sprayers Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Portable Sprayers Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Portable Sprayers Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Portable Sprayers Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

