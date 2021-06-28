Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Growth and Challenges by 2027|- Motorola Solutions, Nova Communication, Nokia

In the recently published report, QY Research has provided a unique insight into the global Portable Radio Communication Equipment market for the forecasted period of 7-years (2021-2027). The report has covered the significant aspects that are contributing to the growth of the global Portable Radio Communication Equipment market. The primary objective of this report is to highlight the various key market dynamics such as drivers, trends, and restraints that are impacting the global Portable Radio Communication Equipment market. This report has provided an indication to the readers about the market’s current status.

The scope of the global Portable Radio Communication Equipment market:

This report begins with an overview of the global Portable Radio Communication Equipment market. The report highlights industry trends and opportunity that has influenced the global Portable Radio Communication Equipment market. An in-depth analysis of each market size and key players across various geographic regions has been covered in this report.QY Research has included a detailed analysis of the global Portable Radio Communication Equipment market. The report has offered an important insight into the factors that are impacting and driving the sales of the global Portable Radio Communication Equipment market. The report includes segments along with a competitive landscape that describes various activities such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. The report has also analyzed the changing trends to provide thorough information to the readers about the market. According to the expert team of analysts, several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP), inflation, etc. affects directly or indirectly to the development of the global Portable Radio Communication Equipment market.

Major Companies mentioned in This Report are:

Motorola Solutions, Nova Communication, Nokia, Ericsson, Juniper Networks, Cisco Systems

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

By type: Battery

Charger

Antenna

Speaker Microphone

Tactical Headset

Others Portable Radio Communication Equipment

By applications/End users:

By product: , Public Safety and Security

Transport

Military

Business/Industrial

Others

Regional outlook:

The significant regions covered in the reports of the global Portable Radio Communication Equipment market are North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global Portable Radio Communication Equipment market during the forecast year (2021-2027). The Asia Pacific regions such as China and India are expected to contribute in the growth of the global Portable Radio Communication Equipment market in near future.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Battery

1.2.3 Charger

1.2.4 Antenna

1.2.5 Speaker Microphone

1.2.6 Tactical Headset

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Public Safety and Security

1.3.3 Transport

1.3.4 Military

1.3.5 Business/Industrial

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Portable Radio Communication Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Portable Radio Communication Equipment Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Portable Radio Communication Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Portable Radio Communication Equipment Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Trends

2.3.2 Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Drivers

2.3.3 Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Challenges

2.3.4 Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Portable Radio Communication Equipment Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Portable Radio Communication Equipment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Portable Radio Communication Equipment Revenue

3.4 Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable Radio Communication Equipment Revenue in 2020

3.5 Portable Radio Communication Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Portable Radio Communication Equipment Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Portable Radio Communication Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Portable Radio Communication Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Portable Radio Communication Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Portable Radio Communication Equipment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Motorola Solutions

11.1.1 Motorola Solutions Company Details

11.1.2 Motorola Solutions Business Overview

11.1.3 Motorola Solutions Portable Radio Communication Equipment Introduction

11.1.4 Motorola Solutions Revenue in Portable Radio Communication Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Motorola Solutions Recent Development

11.2 Nova Communication

11.2.1 Nova Communication Company Details

11.2.2 Nova Communication Business Overview

11.2.3 Nova Communication Portable Radio Communication Equipment Introduction

11.2.4 Nova Communication Revenue in Portable Radio Communication Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Nova Communication Recent Development

11.3 Nokia

11.3.1 Nokia Company Details

11.3.2 Nokia Business Overview

11.3.3 Nokia Portable Radio Communication Equipment Introduction

11.3.4 Nokia Revenue in Portable Radio Communication Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Nokia Recent Development

11.4 Ericsson

11.4.1 Ericsson Company Details

11.4.2 Ericsson Business Overview

11.4.3 Ericsson Portable Radio Communication Equipment Introduction

11.4.4 Ericsson Revenue in Portable Radio Communication Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Ericsson Recent Development

11.5 Juniper Networks

11.5.1 Juniper Networks Company Details

11.5.2 Juniper Networks Business Overview

11.5.3 Juniper Networks Portable Radio Communication Equipment Introduction

11.5.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Portable Radio Communication Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

11.6 Cisco Systems

11.6.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

11.6.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview

11.6.3 Cisco Systems Portable Radio Communication Equipment Introduction

11.6.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Portable Radio Communication Equipment Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

