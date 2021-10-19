Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size, Geography Trends And Analysis of Leading Market Players like: | Xiaomi, Romoss, Guangdong Pisen Electronics

“

A newly published report titled “(Portable Power Bank and Charger Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable Power Bank and Charger report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable Power Bank and Charger market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable Power Bank and Charger market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable Power Bank and Charger market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable Power Bank and Charger market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable Power Bank and Charger market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Xiaomi, Romoss, Guangdong Pisen Electronics, Besiter, YOOBAO, Huawei, Philips, Aigo, Baseus, Anker, Samsung, Sony, FSP, Panasonic, SCUD, Powerocks, Pisen, GP Batteries, Mophie, Apacer, DX Power, Maxell, Intex Technologies, Pineng

Market Segmentation by Product:

Wireless Charging

Plug-in Charging



Market Segmentation by Application:

Cell Phone

Digital Product

Tablet

Other



The Portable Power Bank and Charger Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable Power Bank and Charger market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable Power Bank and Charger market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Portable Power Bank and Charger

1.2 Portable Power Bank and Charger Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Wireless Charging

1.2.3 Plug-in Charging

1.3 Portable Power Bank and Charger Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Cell Phone

1.3.3 Digital Product

1.3.4 Tablet

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Portable Power Bank and Charger Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Portable Power Bank and Charger Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Portable Power Bank and Charger Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Xiaomi

6.1.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information

6.1.2 Xiaomi Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Xiaomi Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Xiaomi Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Xiaomi Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Romoss

6.2.1 Romoss Corporation Information

6.2.2 Romoss Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Romoss Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Romoss Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Romoss Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Guangdong Pisen Electronics

6.3.1 Guangdong Pisen Electronics Corporation Information

6.3.2 Guangdong Pisen Electronics Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Guangdong Pisen Electronics Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Guangdong Pisen Electronics Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Guangdong Pisen Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Besiter

6.4.1 Besiter Corporation Information

6.4.2 Besiter Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Besiter Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Besiter Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Besiter Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 YOOBAO

6.5.1 YOOBAO Corporation Information

6.5.2 YOOBAO Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 YOOBAO Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 YOOBAO Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Portfolio

6.5.5 YOOBAO Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Huawei

6.6.1 Huawei Corporation Information

6.6.2 Huawei Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Huawei Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Huawei Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Huawei Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Philips

6.6.1 Philips Corporation Information

6.6.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Philips Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Philips Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Philips Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Aigo

6.8.1 Aigo Corporation Information

6.8.2 Aigo Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Aigo Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Aigo Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Aigo Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Baseus

6.9.1 Baseus Corporation Information

6.9.2 Baseus Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Baseus Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Baseus Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Baseus Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Anker

6.10.1 Anker Corporation Information

6.10.2 Anker Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Anker Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Anker Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Anker Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Samsung

6.11.1 Samsung Corporation Information

6.11.2 Samsung Portable Power Bank and Charger Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Samsung Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Samsung Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Samsung Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Sony

6.12.1 Sony Corporation Information

6.12.2 Sony Portable Power Bank and Charger Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Sony Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Sony Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Sony Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 FSP

6.13.1 FSP Corporation Information

6.13.2 FSP Portable Power Bank and Charger Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 FSP Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 FSP Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Portfolio

6.13.5 FSP Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Panasonic

6.14.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

6.14.2 Panasonic Portable Power Bank and Charger Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Panasonic Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Panasonic Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 SCUD

6.15.1 SCUD Corporation Information

6.15.2 SCUD Portable Power Bank and Charger Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 SCUD Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 SCUD Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Portfolio

6.15.5 SCUD Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Powerocks

6.16.1 Powerocks Corporation Information

6.16.2 Powerocks Portable Power Bank and Charger Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Powerocks Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Powerocks Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Powerocks Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Pisen

6.17.1 Pisen Corporation Information

6.17.2 Pisen Portable Power Bank and Charger Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Pisen Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Pisen Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Pisen Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 GP Batteries

6.18.1 GP Batteries Corporation Information

6.18.2 GP Batteries Portable Power Bank and Charger Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 GP Batteries Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 GP Batteries Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Portfolio

6.18.5 GP Batteries Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Mophie

6.19.1 Mophie Corporation Information

6.19.2 Mophie Portable Power Bank and Charger Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Mophie Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Mophie Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Mophie Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Apacer

6.20.1 Apacer Corporation Information

6.20.2 Apacer Portable Power Bank and Charger Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Apacer Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Apacer Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Apacer Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 DX Power

6.21.1 DX Power Corporation Information

6.21.2 DX Power Portable Power Bank and Charger Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 DX Power Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 DX Power Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Portfolio

6.21.5 DX Power Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 Maxell

6.22.1 Maxell Corporation Information

6.22.2 Maxell Portable Power Bank and Charger Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 Maxell Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Maxell Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Portfolio

6.22.5 Maxell Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 Intex Technologies

6.23.1 Intex Technologies Corporation Information

6.23.2 Intex Technologies Portable Power Bank and Charger Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 Intex Technologies Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Intex Technologies Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Portfolio

6.23.5 Intex Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

6.24 Pineng

6.24.1 Pineng Corporation Information

6.24.2 Pineng Portable Power Bank and Charger Description and Business Overview

6.24.3 Pineng Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.24.4 Pineng Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Portfolio

6.24.5 Pineng Recent Developments/Updates

7 Portable Power Bank and Charger Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Portable Power Bank and Charger Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Portable Power Bank and Charger

7.4 Portable Power Bank and Charger Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Portable Power Bank and Charger Distributors List

8.3 Portable Power Bank and Charger Customers

9 Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Dynamics

9.1 Portable Power Bank and Charger Industry Trends

9.2 Portable Power Bank and Charger Growth Drivers

9.3 Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Challenges

9.4 Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Portable Power Bank and Charger by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Portable Power Bank and Charger by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Portable Power Bank and Charger by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Portable Power Bank and Charger by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Portable Power Bank and Charger by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Portable Power Bank and Charger by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

