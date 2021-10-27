Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Forecast By Type And By Application With Detailed Development History 2021-2027 | Xiaomi, Romoss, Guangdong Pisen Electronics

“

A newly published report titled “(Portable Power Bank and Charger Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable Power Bank and Charger report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable Power Bank and Charger market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable Power Bank and Charger market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable Power Bank and Charger market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable Power Bank and Charger market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable Power Bank and Charger market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Xiaomi, Romoss, Guangdong Pisen Electronics, Besiter, YOOBAO, Huawei, Philips, Aigo, Baseus, Anker, Samsung, Sony, FSP, Panasonic, SCUD, Powerocks, Pisen, GP Batteries, Mophie, Apacer, DX Power, Maxell, Intex Technologies, Pineng

Market Segmentation by Product:

Wireless Charging

Plug-in Charging



Market Segmentation by Application:

Cell Phone

Digital Product

Tablet

Other



The Portable Power Bank and Charger Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable Power Bank and Charger market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable Power Bank and Charger market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Wireless Charging

1.2.3 Plug-in Charging

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Cell Phone

1.3.3 Digital Product

1.3.4 Tablet

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Portable Power Bank and Charger Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Portable Power Bank and Charger Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Portable Power Bank and Charger Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Portable Power Bank and Charger Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Portable Power Bank and Charger Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Portable Power Bank and Charger Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Portable Power Bank and Charger Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Portable Power Bank and Charger Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Portable Power Bank and Charger Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Portable Power Bank and Charger Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Xiaomi

11.1.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information

11.1.2 Xiaomi Overview

11.1.3 Xiaomi Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Xiaomi Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Xiaomi Recent Developments

11.2 Romoss

11.2.1 Romoss Corporation Information

11.2.2 Romoss Overview

11.2.3 Romoss Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Romoss Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Romoss Recent Developments

11.3 Guangdong Pisen Electronics

11.3.1 Guangdong Pisen Electronics Corporation Information

11.3.2 Guangdong Pisen Electronics Overview

11.3.3 Guangdong Pisen Electronics Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Guangdong Pisen Electronics Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Guangdong Pisen Electronics Recent Developments

11.4 Besiter

11.4.1 Besiter Corporation Information

11.4.2 Besiter Overview

11.4.3 Besiter Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Besiter Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Besiter Recent Developments

11.5 YOOBAO

11.5.1 YOOBAO Corporation Information

11.5.2 YOOBAO Overview

11.5.3 YOOBAO Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 YOOBAO Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 YOOBAO Recent Developments

11.6 Huawei

11.6.1 Huawei Corporation Information

11.6.2 Huawei Overview

11.6.3 Huawei Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Huawei Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Huawei Recent Developments

11.7 Philips

11.7.1 Philips Corporation Information

11.7.2 Philips Overview

11.7.3 Philips Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Philips Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Philips Recent Developments

11.8 Aigo

11.8.1 Aigo Corporation Information

11.8.2 Aigo Overview

11.8.3 Aigo Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Aigo Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Aigo Recent Developments

11.9 Baseus

11.9.1 Baseus Corporation Information

11.9.2 Baseus Overview

11.9.3 Baseus Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Baseus Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Baseus Recent Developments

11.10 Anker

11.10.1 Anker Corporation Information

11.10.2 Anker Overview

11.10.3 Anker Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Anker Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Anker Recent Developments

11.11 Samsung

11.11.1 Samsung Corporation Information

11.11.2 Samsung Overview

11.11.3 Samsung Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Samsung Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Samsung Recent Developments

11.12 Sony

11.12.1 Sony Corporation Information

11.12.2 Sony Overview

11.12.3 Sony Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Sony Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Sony Recent Developments

11.13 FSP

11.13.1 FSP Corporation Information

11.13.2 FSP Overview

11.13.3 FSP Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 FSP Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 FSP Recent Developments

11.14 Panasonic

11.14.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

11.14.2 Panasonic Overview

11.14.3 Panasonic Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Panasonic Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

11.15 SCUD

11.15.1 SCUD Corporation Information

11.15.2 SCUD Overview

11.15.3 SCUD Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 SCUD Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.15.5 SCUD Recent Developments

11.16 Powerocks

11.16.1 Powerocks Corporation Information

11.16.2 Powerocks Overview

11.16.3 Powerocks Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Powerocks Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.16.5 Powerocks Recent Developments

11.17 Pisen

11.17.1 Pisen Corporation Information

11.17.2 Pisen Overview

11.17.3 Pisen Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Pisen Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.17.5 Pisen Recent Developments

11.18 GP Batteries

11.18.1 GP Batteries Corporation Information

11.18.2 GP Batteries Overview

11.18.3 GP Batteries Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 GP Batteries Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.18.5 GP Batteries Recent Developments

11.19 Mophie

11.19.1 Mophie Corporation Information

11.19.2 Mophie Overview

11.19.3 Mophie Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Mophie Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.19.5 Mophie Recent Developments

11.20 Apacer

11.20.1 Apacer Corporation Information

11.20.2 Apacer Overview

11.20.3 Apacer Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Apacer Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.20.5 Apacer Recent Developments

11.21 DX Power

11.21.1 DX Power Corporation Information

11.21.2 DX Power Overview

11.21.3 DX Power Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 DX Power Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.21.5 DX Power Recent Developments

11.22 Maxell

11.22.1 Maxell Corporation Information

11.22.2 Maxell Overview

11.22.3 Maxell Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Maxell Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.22.5 Maxell Recent Developments

11.23 Intex Technologies

11.23.1 Intex Technologies Corporation Information

11.23.2 Intex Technologies Overview

11.23.3 Intex Technologies Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Intex Technologies Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.23.5 Intex Technologies Recent Developments

11.24 Pineng

11.24.1 Pineng Corporation Information

11.24.2 Pineng Overview

11.24.3 Pineng Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 Pineng Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.24.5 Pineng Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Portable Power Bank and Charger Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Portable Power Bank and Charger Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Portable Power Bank and Charger Production Mode & Process

12.4 Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Channels

12.4.2 Portable Power Bank and Charger Distributors

12.5 Portable Power Bank and Charger Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Portable Power Bank and Charger Industry Trends

13.2 Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Drivers

13.3 Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Challenges

13.4 Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

