Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Business Development Hacking Strategies by Predominant Players 2021-2027 | Xiaomi, Romoss, Guangdong Pisen Electronics

Market Summary
A newly published report titled “(Portable Power Bank and Charger Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable Power Bank and Charger report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable Power Bank and Charger market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable Power Bank and Charger market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable Power Bank and Charger market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable Power Bank and Charger market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable Power Bank and Charger market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Xiaomi, Romoss, Guangdong Pisen Electronics, Besiter, YOOBAO, Huawei, Philips, Aigo, Baseus, Anker, Samsung, Sony, FSP, Panasonic, SCUD, Powerocks, Pisen, GP Batteries, Mophie, Apacer, DX Power, Maxell, Intex Technologies, Pineng
Market Segmentation by Product:
Wireless Charging
Plug-in Charging
Market Segmentation by Application:
Cell Phone
Digital Product
Tablet
Other
The Portable Power Bank and Charger Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable Power Bank and Charger market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable Power Bank and Charger market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Table of Contents:
1 Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Overview
1.1 Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Overview
1.2 Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Wireless Charging
1.2.2 Plug-in Charging
1.3 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Portable Power Bank and Charger Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Portable Power Bank and Charger Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Portable Power Bank and Charger Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Portable Power Bank and Charger as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable Power Bank and Charger Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Portable Power Bank and Charger Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Portable Power Bank and Charger Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger by Application
4.1 Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Cell Phone
4.1.2 Digital Product
4.1.3 Tablet
4.1.4 Other
4.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Portable Power Bank and Charger Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Portable Power Bank and Charger by Country
5.1 North America Portable Power Bank and Charger Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Portable Power Bank and Charger Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Portable Power Bank and Charger by Country
6.1 Europe Portable Power Bank and Charger Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Portable Power Bank and Charger Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank and Charger by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank and Charger Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank and Charger Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Portable Power Bank and Charger by Country
8.1 Latin America Portable Power Bank and Charger Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Portable Power Bank and Charger Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank and Charger by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank and Charger Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank and Charger Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Power Bank and Charger Business
10.1 Xiaomi
10.1.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information
10.1.2 Xiaomi Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Xiaomi Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Xiaomi Portable Power Bank and Charger Products Offered
10.1.5 Xiaomi Recent Development
10.2 Romoss
10.2.1 Romoss Corporation Information
10.2.2 Romoss Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Romoss Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Romoss Portable Power Bank and Charger Products Offered
10.2.5 Romoss Recent Development
10.3 Guangdong Pisen Electronics
10.3.1 Guangdong Pisen Electronics Corporation Information
10.3.2 Guangdong Pisen Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Guangdong Pisen Electronics Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Guangdong Pisen Electronics Portable Power Bank and Charger Products Offered
10.3.5 Guangdong Pisen Electronics Recent Development
10.4 Besiter
10.4.1 Besiter Corporation Information
10.4.2 Besiter Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Besiter Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Besiter Portable Power Bank and Charger Products Offered
10.4.5 Besiter Recent Development
10.5 YOOBAO
10.5.1 YOOBAO Corporation Information
10.5.2 YOOBAO Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 YOOBAO Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 YOOBAO Portable Power Bank and Charger Products Offered
10.5.5 YOOBAO Recent Development
10.6 Huawei
10.6.1 Huawei Corporation Information
10.6.2 Huawei Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Huawei Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Huawei Portable Power Bank and Charger Products Offered
10.6.5 Huawei Recent Development
10.7 Philips
10.7.1 Philips Corporation Information
10.7.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Philips Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Philips Portable Power Bank and Charger Products Offered
10.7.5 Philips Recent Development
10.8 Aigo
10.8.1 Aigo Corporation Information
10.8.2 Aigo Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Aigo Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Aigo Portable Power Bank and Charger Products Offered
10.8.5 Aigo Recent Development
10.9 Baseus
10.9.1 Baseus Corporation Information
10.9.2 Baseus Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Baseus Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Baseus Portable Power Bank and Charger Products Offered
10.9.5 Baseus Recent Development
10.10 Anker
10.10.1 Anker Corporation Information
10.10.2 Anker Introduction and Business Overview
10.10.3 Anker Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Anker Portable Power Bank and Charger Products Offered
10.10.5 Anker Recent Development
10.11 Samsung
10.11.1 Samsung Corporation Information
10.11.2 Samsung Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Samsung Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Samsung Portable Power Bank and Charger Products Offered
10.11.5 Samsung Recent Development
10.12 Sony
10.12.1 Sony Corporation Information
10.12.2 Sony Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Sony Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Sony Portable Power Bank and Charger Products Offered
10.12.5 Sony Recent Development
10.13 FSP
10.13.1 FSP Corporation Information
10.13.2 FSP Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 FSP Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 FSP Portable Power Bank and Charger Products Offered
10.13.5 FSP Recent Development
10.14 Panasonic
10.14.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.14.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Panasonic Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Panasonic Portable Power Bank and Charger Products Offered
10.14.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.15 SCUD
10.15.1 SCUD Corporation Information
10.15.2 SCUD Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 SCUD Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 SCUD Portable Power Bank and Charger Products Offered
10.15.5 SCUD Recent Development
10.16 Powerocks
10.16.1 Powerocks Corporation Information
10.16.2 Powerocks Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Powerocks Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Powerocks Portable Power Bank and Charger Products Offered
10.16.5 Powerocks Recent Development
10.17 Pisen
10.17.1 Pisen Corporation Information
10.17.2 Pisen Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Pisen Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Pisen Portable Power Bank and Charger Products Offered
10.17.5 Pisen Recent Development
10.18 GP Batteries
10.18.1 GP Batteries Corporation Information
10.18.2 GP Batteries Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 GP Batteries Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 GP Batteries Portable Power Bank and Charger Products Offered
10.18.5 GP Batteries Recent Development
10.19 Mophie
10.19.1 Mophie Corporation Information
10.19.2 Mophie Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Mophie Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Mophie Portable Power Bank and Charger Products Offered
10.19.5 Mophie Recent Development
10.20 Apacer
10.20.1 Apacer Corporation Information
10.20.2 Apacer Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Apacer Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Apacer Portable Power Bank and Charger Products Offered
10.20.5 Apacer Recent Development
10.21 DX Power
10.21.1 DX Power Corporation Information
10.21.2 DX Power Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 DX Power Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 DX Power Portable Power Bank and Charger Products Offered
10.21.5 DX Power Recent Development
10.22 Maxell
10.22.1 Maxell Corporation Information
10.22.2 Maxell Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Maxell Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Maxell Portable Power Bank and Charger Products Offered
10.22.5 Maxell Recent Development
10.23 Intex Technologies
10.23.1 Intex Technologies Corporation Information
10.23.2 Intex Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Intex Technologies Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Intex Technologies Portable Power Bank and Charger Products Offered
10.23.5 Intex Technologies Recent Development
10.24 Pineng
10.24.1 Pineng Corporation Information
10.24.2 Pineng Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Pineng Portable Power Bank and Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Pineng Portable Power Bank and Charger Products Offered
10.24.5 Pineng Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Portable Power Bank and Charger Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Portable Power Bank and Charger Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Portable Power Bank and Charger Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Portable Power Bank and Charger Distributors
12.3 Portable Power Bank and Charger Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
