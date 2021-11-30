Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Market SWOT Analysis, Latest Market Trends, Price Structure and Future Prospects 2027 | Vestergaard (LifeStraw), KATADYN GROUP (Katadyn Products and SteriPEN), Cascade Designs, Survivor Filter

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable Outdoor Water Purifier report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Vestergaard (LifeStraw), KATADYN GROUP (Katadyn Products and SteriPEN), Cascade Designs, Survivor Filter, Brita

Market Segmentation by Product:

Extrusion Water Purifier

Pump Water Purifier

Suction Water Purifier

UV Pen Purifier



Market Segmentation by Application:

Outdoor Activities

Tourism Leisure

Military

Emergency Rescue

Other



The Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Portable Outdoor Water Purifier market expansion?

What will be the global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Portable Outdoor Water Purifier market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Portable Outdoor Water Purifier market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Portable Outdoor Water Purifier market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Portable Outdoor Water Purifier

1.2 Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Extrusion Water Purifier

1.2.3 Pump Water Purifier

1.2.4 Suction Water Purifier

1.2.5 UV Pen Purifier

1.3 Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Outdoor Activities

1.3.3 Tourism Leisure

1.3.4 Military

1.3.5 Emergency Rescue

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production

3.4.1 North America Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production

3.5.1 Europe Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production

3.6.1 China Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production

3.7.1 Japan Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Vestergaard (LifeStraw)

7.1.1 Vestergaard (LifeStraw) Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Corporation Information

7.1.2 Vestergaard (LifeStraw) Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Vestergaard (LifeStraw) Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Vestergaard (LifeStraw) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Vestergaard (LifeStraw) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 KATADYN GROUP (Katadyn Products and SteriPEN)

7.2.1 KATADYN GROUP (Katadyn Products and SteriPEN) Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Corporation Information

7.2.2 KATADYN GROUP (Katadyn Products and SteriPEN) Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Product Portfolio

7.2.3 KATADYN GROUP (Katadyn Products and SteriPEN) Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 KATADYN GROUP (Katadyn Products and SteriPEN) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 KATADYN GROUP (Katadyn Products and SteriPEN) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Cascade Designs

7.3.1 Cascade Designs Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Corporation Information

7.3.2 Cascade Designs Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Cascade Designs Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Cascade Designs Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Cascade Designs Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Survivor Filter

7.4.1 Survivor Filter Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Corporation Information

7.4.2 Survivor Filter Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Survivor Filter Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Survivor Filter Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Survivor Filter Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Brita

7.5.1 Brita Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Corporation Information

7.5.2 Brita Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Brita Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Brita Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Brita Recent Developments/Updates

8 Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Portable Outdoor Water Purifier

8.4 Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Distributors List

9.3 Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Industry Trends

10.2 Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Growth Drivers

10.3 Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Market Challenges

10.4 Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Portable Outdoor Water Purifier by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Portable Outdoor Water Purifier Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Portable Outdoor Water Purifier

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Portable Outdoor Water Purifier by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Portable Outdoor Water Purifier by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Portable Outdoor Water Purifier by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Portable Outdoor Water Purifier by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Portable Outdoor Water Purifier by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Portable Outdoor Water Purifier by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Portable Outdoor Water Purifier by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Portable Outdoor Water Purifier by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”