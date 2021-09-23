Portable Monitors Market Research (2015-2027): In-Depth Assessment Of The Growth And Other Aspects | Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Asus Tek Computer, Inc.

The global Portable Monitors market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Portable Monitors market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Portable Monitors market.

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Portable Monitors market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Portable Monitors Market Research Report: Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Asus Tek Computer, Inc., ViewSonic Corporation, AOC International, HORI, Dell Inc., Samsung, Lenovo Group Ltd, Gechic Corporation, Eleclink Ltd., Acer, Inc., Xenarc Technologies Corp.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Portable Monitors industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Portable Monitorsmanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Portable Monitors industry.

Global Portable Monitors Market Segment By Type:

VGA Connectivity, USB Connectivity, HDMI Connectivity

Global Portable Monitors Market Segment By Application:

Official Business, Gaming, Others

Regions Covered in the Global Portable Monitors Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global Portable Monitors market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Portable Monitors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Portable Monitors market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Portable Monitors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable Monitors market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Monitors Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Portable Monitors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 VGA Connectivity

1.2.3 USB Connectivity

1.2.4 HDMI Connectivity

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Portable Monitors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Official Business

1.3.3 Gaming

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Portable Monitors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Portable Monitors Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Portable Monitors Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Portable Monitors, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Portable Monitors Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Portable Monitors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Portable Monitors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Portable Monitors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Portable Monitors Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Portable Monitors Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Portable Monitors Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Portable Monitors Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Portable Monitors Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Portable Monitors Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Portable Monitors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Portable Monitors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Portable Monitors Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Portable Monitors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Portable Monitors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable Monitors Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Portable Monitors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Portable Monitors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Portable Monitors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Portable Monitors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Portable Monitors Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Portable Monitors Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Portable Monitors Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Portable Monitors Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Portable Monitors Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Portable Monitors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Portable Monitors Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Portable Monitors Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Portable Monitors Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Portable Monitors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Portable Monitors Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Portable Monitors Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Portable Monitors Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Portable Monitors Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Portable Monitors Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Portable Monitors Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Portable Monitors Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Portable Monitors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Portable Monitors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Portable Monitors Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Portable Monitors Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Portable Monitors Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Portable Monitors Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Portable Monitors Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Portable Monitors Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Portable Monitors Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Portable Monitors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Portable Monitors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Portable Monitors Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Portable Monitors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Portable Monitors Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Portable Monitors Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Portable Monitors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Portable Monitors Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Portable Monitors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Portable Monitors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Portable Monitors Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Portable Monitors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Portable Monitors Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Portable Monitors Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Portable Monitors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Portable Monitors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Portable Monitors Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Portable Monitors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Portable Monitors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Portable Monitors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Portable Monitors Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Portable Monitors Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Portable Monitors Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Portable Monitors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Portable Monitors Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Portable Monitors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Portable Monitors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Portable Monitors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Portable Monitors Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Portable Monitors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Portable Monitors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Monitors Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Monitors Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Monitors Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Monitors Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

12.1.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Portable Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Portable Monitors Products Offered

12.1.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Development

12.2 Asus Tek Computer, Inc.

12.2.1 Asus Tek Computer, Inc. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Asus Tek Computer, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Asus Tek Computer, Inc. Portable Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Asus Tek Computer, Inc. Portable Monitors Products Offered

12.2.5 Asus Tek Computer, Inc. Recent Development

12.3 ViewSonic Corporation

12.3.1 ViewSonic Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 ViewSonic Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 ViewSonic Corporation Portable Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ViewSonic Corporation Portable Monitors Products Offered

12.3.5 ViewSonic Corporation Recent Development

12.4 AOC International

12.4.1 AOC International Corporation Information

12.4.2 AOC International Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 AOC International Portable Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 AOC International Portable Monitors Products Offered

12.4.5 AOC International Recent Development

12.5 HORI

12.5.1 HORI Corporation Information

12.5.2 HORI Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 HORI Portable Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 HORI Portable Monitors Products Offered

12.5.5 HORI Recent Development

12.6 Dell Inc.

12.6.1 Dell Inc. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dell Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Dell Inc. Portable Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Dell Inc. Portable Monitors Products Offered

12.6.5 Dell Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Samsung

12.7.1 Samsung Corporation Information

12.7.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Samsung Portable Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Samsung Portable Monitors Products Offered

12.7.5 Samsung Recent Development

12.8 Lenovo Group Ltd

12.8.1 Lenovo Group Ltd Corporation Information

12.8.2 Lenovo Group Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Lenovo Group Ltd Portable Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Lenovo Group Ltd Portable Monitors Products Offered

12.8.5 Lenovo Group Ltd Recent Development

12.9 Gechic Corporation

12.9.1 Gechic Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Gechic Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Gechic Corporation Portable Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Gechic Corporation Portable Monitors Products Offered

12.9.5 Gechic Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Eleclink Ltd.

12.10.1 Eleclink Ltd. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Eleclink Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Eleclink Ltd. Portable Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Eleclink Ltd. Portable Monitors Products Offered

12.10.5 Eleclink Ltd. Recent Development

12.12 Xenarc Technologies Corp.

12.12.1 Xenarc Technologies Corp. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Xenarc Technologies Corp. Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Xenarc Technologies Corp. Portable Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Xenarc Technologies Corp. Products Offered

12.12.5 Xenarc Technologies Corp. Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Portable Monitors Industry Trends

13.2 Portable Monitors Market Drivers

13.3 Portable Monitors Market Challenges

13.4 Portable Monitors Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Portable Monitors Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

