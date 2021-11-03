Portable Mobility Scooters Market 2021 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2027 | Drive, Pride Mobility, Golden Technologies

“

The report titled Global Portable Mobility Scooters Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Portable Mobility Scooters market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Portable Mobility Scooters market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Portable Mobility Scooters market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Portable Mobility Scooters market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Portable Mobility Scooters report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable Mobility Scooters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable Mobility Scooters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable Mobility Scooters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable Mobility Scooters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable Mobility Scooters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable Mobility Scooters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Drive, Pride Mobility, Golden Technologies, Zip’r Mobility, Shoprider, Pride Mobility Products, Solax Mobility, Enhance Mobility, JYD-Imports, Moving Life, RELYNC, Feather Chair, J R Closeouts, HandyScoot, FreeRider

Market Segmentation by Product:

Foldable Portable Mobility Scooters

Disassembles Portable Mobility Scooters



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online Sale

Offline Sale



The Portable Mobility Scooters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable Mobility Scooters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable Mobility Scooters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Portable Mobility Scooters market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Portable Mobility Scooters industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Portable Mobility Scooters market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Portable Mobility Scooters market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable Mobility Scooters market?

Table of Contents:

1 Portable Mobility Scooters Market Overview

1.1 Portable Mobility Scooters Product Overview

1.2 Portable Mobility Scooters Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Foldable Portable Mobility Scooters

1.2.2 Disassembles Portable Mobility Scooters

1.3 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Portable Mobility Scooters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Portable Mobility Scooters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Mobility Scooters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Portable Mobility Scooters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Mobility Scooters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Portable Mobility Scooters Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Portable Mobility Scooters Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Portable Mobility Scooters Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Portable Mobility Scooters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Portable Mobility Scooters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Mobility Scooters Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable Mobility Scooters Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Portable Mobility Scooters as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable Mobility Scooters Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Portable Mobility Scooters Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Portable Mobility Scooters Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Portable Mobility Scooters by Application

4.1 Portable Mobility Scooters Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Online Sale

4.1.2 Offline Sale

4.2 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Portable Mobility Scooters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Portable Mobility Scooters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Portable Mobility Scooters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Mobility Scooters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Portable Mobility Scooters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Mobility Scooters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Portable Mobility Scooters by Country

5.1 North America Portable Mobility Scooters Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Portable Mobility Scooters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Portable Mobility Scooters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Portable Mobility Scooters Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Portable Mobility Scooters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Portable Mobility Scooters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Portable Mobility Scooters by Country

6.1 Europe Portable Mobility Scooters Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Portable Mobility Scooters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Portable Mobility Scooters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Portable Mobility Scooters Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Portable Mobility Scooters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Portable Mobility Scooters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Portable Mobility Scooters by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Mobility Scooters Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Mobility Scooters Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Mobility Scooters Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Mobility Scooters Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Mobility Scooters Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Mobility Scooters Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Portable Mobility Scooters by Country

8.1 Latin America Portable Mobility Scooters Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Portable Mobility Scooters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Portable Mobility Scooters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Portable Mobility Scooters Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Portable Mobility Scooters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Portable Mobility Scooters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Portable Mobility Scooters by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Mobility Scooters Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Mobility Scooters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Mobility Scooters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Mobility Scooters Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Mobility Scooters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Mobility Scooters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Mobility Scooters Business

10.1 Drive

10.1.1 Drive Corporation Information

10.1.2 Drive Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Drive Portable Mobility Scooters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Drive Portable Mobility Scooters Products Offered

10.1.5 Drive Recent Development

10.2 Pride Mobility

10.2.1 Pride Mobility Corporation Information

10.2.2 Pride Mobility Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Pride Mobility Portable Mobility Scooters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Pride Mobility Portable Mobility Scooters Products Offered

10.2.5 Pride Mobility Recent Development

10.3 Golden Technologies

10.3.1 Golden Technologies Corporation Information

10.3.2 Golden Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Golden Technologies Portable Mobility Scooters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Golden Technologies Portable Mobility Scooters Products Offered

10.3.5 Golden Technologies Recent Development

10.4 Zip’r Mobility

10.4.1 Zip’r Mobility Corporation Information

10.4.2 Zip’r Mobility Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Zip’r Mobility Portable Mobility Scooters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Zip’r Mobility Portable Mobility Scooters Products Offered

10.4.5 Zip’r Mobility Recent Development

10.5 Shoprider

10.5.1 Shoprider Corporation Information

10.5.2 Shoprider Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Shoprider Portable Mobility Scooters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Shoprider Portable Mobility Scooters Products Offered

10.5.5 Shoprider Recent Development

10.6 Pride Mobility Products

10.6.1 Pride Mobility Products Corporation Information

10.6.2 Pride Mobility Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Pride Mobility Products Portable Mobility Scooters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Pride Mobility Products Portable Mobility Scooters Products Offered

10.6.5 Pride Mobility Products Recent Development

10.7 Solax Mobility

10.7.1 Solax Mobility Corporation Information

10.7.2 Solax Mobility Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Solax Mobility Portable Mobility Scooters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Solax Mobility Portable Mobility Scooters Products Offered

10.7.5 Solax Mobility Recent Development

10.8 Enhance Mobility

10.8.1 Enhance Mobility Corporation Information

10.8.2 Enhance Mobility Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Enhance Mobility Portable Mobility Scooters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Enhance Mobility Portable Mobility Scooters Products Offered

10.8.5 Enhance Mobility Recent Development

10.9 JYD-Imports

10.9.1 JYD-Imports Corporation Information

10.9.2 JYD-Imports Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 JYD-Imports Portable Mobility Scooters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 JYD-Imports Portable Mobility Scooters Products Offered

10.9.5 JYD-Imports Recent Development

10.10 Moving Life

10.10.1 Moving Life Corporation Information

10.10.2 Moving Life Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Moving Life Portable Mobility Scooters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Moving Life Portable Mobility Scooters Products Offered

10.10.5 Moving Life Recent Development

10.11 RELYNC

10.11.1 RELYNC Corporation Information

10.11.2 RELYNC Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 RELYNC Portable Mobility Scooters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 RELYNC Portable Mobility Scooters Products Offered

10.11.5 RELYNC Recent Development

10.12 Feather Chair

10.12.1 Feather Chair Corporation Information

10.12.2 Feather Chair Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Feather Chair Portable Mobility Scooters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Feather Chair Portable Mobility Scooters Products Offered

10.12.5 Feather Chair Recent Development

10.13 J R Closeouts

10.13.1 J R Closeouts Corporation Information

10.13.2 J R Closeouts Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 J R Closeouts Portable Mobility Scooters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 J R Closeouts Portable Mobility Scooters Products Offered

10.13.5 J R Closeouts Recent Development

10.14 HandyScoot

10.14.1 HandyScoot Corporation Information

10.14.2 HandyScoot Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 HandyScoot Portable Mobility Scooters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 HandyScoot Portable Mobility Scooters Products Offered

10.14.5 HandyScoot Recent Development

10.15 FreeRider

10.15.1 FreeRider Corporation Information

10.15.2 FreeRider Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 FreeRider Portable Mobility Scooters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 FreeRider Portable Mobility Scooters Products Offered

10.15.5 FreeRider Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Portable Mobility Scooters Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Portable Mobility Scooters Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Portable Mobility Scooters Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Portable Mobility Scooters Distributors

12.3 Portable Mobility Scooters Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”