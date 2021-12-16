Portable Kayaks Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2021 | Advanced Elements, Klepper, Aqua Xtreme

“
The report titled Global Portable Kayaks Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Portable Kayaks market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Portable Kayaks market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Portable Kayaks market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Portable Kayaks market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Portable Kayaks report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable Kayaks report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable Kayaks market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable Kayaks market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable Kayaks market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable Kayaks market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable Kayaks market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Advanced Elements, Klepper, Aqua Xtreme, AIRE, BIC Sport, Nautiraid, Oru Kayak, Point65 Sweden, ZEBEC, Gumotex, Rotomod, Perception Kayaks, Aquaglide, STAR, ITIWIT, Sea Eagle, TRAK Kayaks
Market Segmentation by Product:
Inflatable Kayaks
Folding Kayaks
Market Segmentation by Application:
Business
Household
The Portable Kayaks Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable Kayaks market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable Kayaks market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Portable Kayaks market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Portable Kayaks industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Portable Kayaks market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Portable Kayaks market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable Kayaks market?
Table of Contents:
1 Portable Kayaks Market Overview
1.1 Portable Kayaks Product Scope
1.2 Portable Kayaks Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Portable Kayaks Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Inflatable Kayaks
1.2.3 Folding Kayaks
1.3 Portable Kayaks Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Portable Kayaks Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Business
1.3.3 Household
1.4 Portable Kayaks Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Portable Kayaks Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Portable Kayaks Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Portable Kayaks Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Portable Kayaks Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Portable Kayaks Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Portable Kayaks Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Portable Kayaks Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Portable Kayaks Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Portable Kayaks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Portable Kayaks Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Portable Kayaks Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Portable Kayaks Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Portable Kayaks Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Portable Kayaks Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Portable Kayaks Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Portable Kayaks Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Portable Kayaks Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Portable Kayaks Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Portable Kayaks Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Portable Kayaks Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Portable Kayaks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Portable Kayaks as of 2020)
3.4 Global Portable Kayaks Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Portable Kayaks Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Portable Kayaks Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Portable Kayaks Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Portable Kayaks Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Portable Kayaks Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Portable Kayaks Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Portable Kayaks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Portable Kayaks Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Portable Kayaks Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Portable Kayaks Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Portable Kayaks Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Portable Kayaks Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Portable Kayaks Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Portable Kayaks Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Portable Kayaks Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Portable Kayaks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Portable Kayaks Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Portable Kayaks Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Portable Kayaks Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Portable Kayaks Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Portable Kayaks Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Portable Kayaks Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Portable Kayaks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Portable Kayaks Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Portable Kayaks Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Portable Kayaks Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Portable Kayaks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Portable Kayaks Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Portable Kayaks Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Portable Kayaks Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Portable Kayaks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 167 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 167 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Portable Kayaks Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Portable Kayaks Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Portable Kayaks Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Portable Kayaks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Apr. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Apr. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Portable Kayaks Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Portable Kayaks Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Portable Kayaks Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Portable Kayaks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia Kg Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia Kg Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Portable Kayaks Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Portable Kayaks Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Portable Kayaks Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Portable Kayaks Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Portable Kayaks Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Kayaks Business
12.1 Advanced Elements
12.1.1 Advanced Elements Corporation Information
12.1.2 Advanced Elements Business Overview
12.1.3 Advanced Elements Portable Kayaks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Advanced Elements Portable Kayaks Products Offered
12.1.5 Advanced Elements Recent Development
12.2 Klepper
12.2.1 Klepper Corporation Information
12.2.2 Klepper Business Overview
12.2.3 Klepper Portable Kayaks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Klepper Portable Kayaks Products Offered
12.2.5 Klepper Recent Development
12.3 Aqua Xtreme
12.3.1 Aqua Xtreme Corporation Information
12.3.2 Aqua Xtreme Business Overview
12.3.3 Aqua Xtreme Portable Kayaks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Aqua Xtreme Portable Kayaks Products Offered
12.3.5 Aqua Xtreme Recent Development
12.4 AIRE
12.4.1 AIRE Corporation Information
12.4.2 AIRE Business Overview
12.4.3 AIRE Portable Kayaks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 AIRE Portable Kayaks Products Offered
12.4.5 AIRE Recent Development
12.5 BIC Sport
12.5.1 BIC Sport Corporation Information
12.5.2 BIC Sport Business Overview
12.5.3 BIC Sport Portable Kayaks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 BIC Sport Portable Kayaks Products Offered
12.5.5 BIC Sport Recent Development
12.6 Nautiraid
12.6.1 Nautiraid Corporation Information
12.6.2 Nautiraid Business Overview
12.6.3 Nautiraid Portable Kayaks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Nautiraid Portable Kayaks Products Offered
12.6.5 Nautiraid Recent Development
12.7 Oru Kayak
12.7.1 Oru Kayak Corporation Information
12.7.2 Oru Kayak Business Overview
12.7.3 Oru Kayak Portable Kayaks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Oru Kayak Portable Kayaks Products Offered
12.7.5 Oru Kayak Recent Development
12.8 Point65 Sweden
12.8.1 Point65 Sweden Corporation Information
12.8.2 Point65 Sweden Business Overview
12.8.3 Point65 Sweden Portable Kayaks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Point65 Sweden Portable Kayaks Products Offered
12.8.5 Point65 Sweden Recent Development
12.9 ZEBEC
12.9.1 ZEBEC Corporation Information
12.9.2 ZEBEC Business Overview
12.9.3 ZEBEC Portable Kayaks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 ZEBEC Portable Kayaks Products Offered
12.9.5 ZEBEC Recent Development
12.10 Gumotex
12.10.1 Gumotex Corporation Information
12.10.2 Gumotex Business Overview
12.10.3 Gumotex Portable Kayaks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Gumotex Portable Kayaks Products Offered
12.10.5 Gumotex Recent Development
12.11 Rotomod
12.11.1 Rotomod Corporation Information
12.11.2 Rotomod Business Overview
12.11.3 Rotomod Portable Kayaks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Rotomod Portable Kayaks Products Offered
12.11.5 Rotomod Recent Development
12.12 Perception Kayaks
12.12.1 Perception Kayaks Corporation Information
12.12.2 Perception Kayaks Business Overview
12.12.3 Perception Kayaks Portable Kayaks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Perception Kayaks Portable Kayaks Products Offered
12.12.5 Perception Kayaks Recent Development
12.13 Aquaglide
12.13.1 Aquaglide Corporation Information
12.13.2 Aquaglide Business Overview
12.13.3 Aquaglide Portable Kayaks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Aquaglide Portable Kayaks Products Offered
12.13.5 Aquaglide Recent Development
12.14 STAR
12.14.1 STAR Corporation Information
12.14.2 STAR Business Overview
12.14.3 STAR Portable Kayaks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 STAR Portable Kayaks Products Offered
12.14.5 STAR Recent Development
12.15 ITIWIT
12.15.1 ITIWIT Corporation Information
12.15.2 ITIWIT Business Overview
12.15.3 ITIWIT Portable Kayaks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 ITIWIT Portable Kayaks Products Offered
12.15.5 ITIWIT Recent Development
12.16 Sea Eagle
12.16.1 Sea Eagle Corporation Information
12.16.2 Sea Eagle Business Overview
12.16.3 Sea Eagle Portable Kayaks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Sea Eagle Portable Kayaks Products Offered
12.16.5 Sea Eagle Recent Development
12.17 TRAK Kayaks
12.17.1 TRAK Kayaks Corporation Information
12.17.2 TRAK Kayaks Business Overview
12.17.3 TRAK Kayaks Portable Kayaks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 TRAK Kayaks Portable Kayaks Products Offered
12.17.5 TRAK Kayaks Recent Development
13 Portable Kayaks Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Portable Kayaks Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Portable Kayaks
13.4 Portable Kayaks Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Portable Kayaks Distributors List
14.3 Portable Kayaks Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Portable Kayaks Market Trends
15.2 Portable Kayaks Drivers
15.3 Portable Kayaks Market Challenges
15.4 Portable Kayaks Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
”