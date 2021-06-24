Portable Gas Detection Devices Market 2021 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Size, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor | Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, MSA Safety Inc, Prism Gas Detection Private Limited

“

The global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market.

Leading players of the global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market.

Final Portable Gas Detection Devices Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Portable Gas Detection Devices Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, MSA Safety Inc, Prism Gas Detection Private Limited, International Gas Detectors, Honeywell Analytics Inc, FIGARO Engineering, Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Measurement and Control, RAE Systems

Competitive Analysis:

Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Portable Gas Detection Devices Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Portable Gas Detection Devices Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Portable Gas Detection Devices market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

Table of Contents

1 Portable Gas Detection Devices Market Overview

1.1 Portable Gas Detection Devices Product Overview

1.2 Portable Gas Detection Devices Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single Gas

1.2.2 Multiple Gases

1.3 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Portable Gas Detection Devices Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Portable Gas Detection Devices Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Portable Gas Detection Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Portable Gas Detection Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Gas Detection Devices Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Portable Gas Detection Devices as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable Gas Detection Devices Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Portable Gas Detection Devices Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Portable Gas Detection Devices Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices by Application

4.1 Portable Gas Detection Devices Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oil and Portable Gas

4.1.2 Mining

4.1.3 Industrial

4.1.4 Building Automation

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Portable Gas Detection Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Portable Gas Detection Devices by Country

5.1 North America Portable Gas Detection Devices Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Portable Gas Detection Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Portable Gas Detection Devices by Country

6.1 Europe Portable Gas Detection Devices Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Portable Gas Detection Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Portable Gas Detection Devices by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Gas Detection Devices Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Gas Detection Devices Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Portable Gas Detection Devices by Country

8.1 Latin America Portable Gas Detection Devices Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Portable Gas Detection Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Portable Gas Detection Devices by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Gas Detection Devices Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Gas Detection Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Gas Detection Devices Business

10.1 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

10.1.1 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Corporation Information

10.1.2 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Portable Gas Detection Devices Products Offered

10.1.5 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Recent Development

10.2 MSA Safety Inc

10.2.1 MSA Safety Inc Corporation Information

10.2.2 MSA Safety Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 MSA Safety Inc Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Portable Gas Detection Devices Products Offered

10.2.5 MSA Safety Inc Recent Development

10.3 Prism Gas Detection Private Limited

10.3.1 Prism Gas Detection Private Limited Corporation Information

10.3.2 Prism Gas Detection Private Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Prism Gas Detection Private Limited Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Prism Gas Detection Private Limited Portable Gas Detection Devices Products Offered

10.3.5 Prism Gas Detection Private Limited Recent Development

10.4 International Gas Detectors

10.4.1 International Gas Detectors Corporation Information

10.4.2 International Gas Detectors Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 International Gas Detectors Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 International Gas Detectors Portable Gas Detection Devices Products Offered

10.4.5 International Gas Detectors Recent Development

10.5 Honeywell Analytics Inc

10.5.1 Honeywell Analytics Inc Corporation Information

10.5.2 Honeywell Analytics Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Honeywell Analytics Inc Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Honeywell Analytics Inc Portable Gas Detection Devices Products Offered

10.5.5 Honeywell Analytics Inc Recent Development

10.6 FIGARO Engineering

10.6.1 FIGARO Engineering Corporation Information

10.6.2 FIGARO Engineering Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 FIGARO Engineering Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 FIGARO Engineering Portable Gas Detection Devices Products Offered

10.6.5 FIGARO Engineering Recent Development

10.7 Siemens

10.7.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.7.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Siemens Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Siemens Portable Gas Detection Devices Products Offered

10.7.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.8.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

10.8.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Portable Gas Detection Devices Products Offered

10.8.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

10.9 GE Measurement and Control

10.9.1 GE Measurement and Control Corporation Information

10.9.2 GE Measurement and Control Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 GE Measurement and Control Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 GE Measurement and Control Portable Gas Detection Devices Products Offered

10.9.5 GE Measurement and Control Recent Development

10.10 RAE Systems

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Portable Gas Detection Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 RAE Systems Portable Gas Detection Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 RAE Systems Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Portable Gas Detection Devices Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Portable Gas Detection Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Portable Gas Detection Devices Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Portable Gas Detection Devices Distributors

12.3 Portable Gas Detection Devices Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Portable Gas Detection Devices Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

About Us:

”