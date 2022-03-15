Portable Gas Cooking Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2028 | Iwatani, Coleman, Martin

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Portable Gas Cooking Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable Gas Cooking report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable Gas Cooking market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable Gas Cooking market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable Gas Cooking market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable Gas Cooking market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable Gas Cooking market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Iwatani

Coleman

Martin

Maxsun

Gasmate

Stansport

Camplux

Hanaro

Gas One

CanCooker

Zhejiang Yongkang Jinyu Co., Ltd.

BoYuan



Market Segmentation by Product:

Single Eye Gas Cooking

Double Eye Gas Cooking



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial



The Portable Gas Cooking Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable Gas Cooking market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable Gas Cooking market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Gas Cooking Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Portable Gas Cooking Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Single Eye Gas Cooking

1.2.3 Double Eye Gas Cooking

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Portable Gas Cooking Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Portable Gas Cooking Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Portable Gas Cooking Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Portable Gas Cooking Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Portable Gas Cooking Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Portable Gas Cooking Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Portable Gas Cooking by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Portable Gas Cooking Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Portable Gas Cooking Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Portable Gas Cooking Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Portable Gas Cooking Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Portable Gas Cooking Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Portable Gas Cooking Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Portable Gas Cooking in 2021

3.2 Global Portable Gas Cooking Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Portable Gas Cooking Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Portable Gas Cooking Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable Gas Cooking Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Portable Gas Cooking Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Portable Gas Cooking Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Portable Gas Cooking Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Portable Gas Cooking Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Portable Gas Cooking Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Portable Gas Cooking Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Portable Gas Cooking Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Portable Gas Cooking Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Portable Gas Cooking Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Portable Gas Cooking Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Portable Gas Cooking Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Portable Gas Cooking Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Portable Gas Cooking Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Portable Gas Cooking Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Portable Gas Cooking Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Portable Gas Cooking Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Portable Gas Cooking Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Portable Gas Cooking Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Portable Gas Cooking Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Portable Gas Cooking Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Portable Gas Cooking Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Portable Gas Cooking Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Portable Gas Cooking Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Portable Gas Cooking Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Portable Gas Cooking Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Portable Gas Cooking Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Portable Gas Cooking Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Portable Gas Cooking Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Portable Gas Cooking Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Portable Gas Cooking Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Portable Gas Cooking Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Portable Gas Cooking Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Portable Gas Cooking Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Portable Gas Cooking Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Portable Gas Cooking Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Portable Gas Cooking Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Portable Gas Cooking Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Portable Gas Cooking Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Portable Gas Cooking Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Portable Gas Cooking Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Portable Gas Cooking Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Portable Gas Cooking Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Portable Gas Cooking Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Portable Gas Cooking Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Portable Gas Cooking Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Portable Gas Cooking Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Portable Gas Cooking Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Portable Gas Cooking Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Portable Gas Cooking Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Portable Gas Cooking Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Portable Gas Cooking Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Portable Gas Cooking Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Portable Gas Cooking Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Portable Gas Cooking Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Portable Gas Cooking Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Portable Gas Cooking Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Portable Gas Cooking Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Portable Gas Cooking Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Portable Gas Cooking Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Portable Gas Cooking Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Portable Gas Cooking Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

9.3.6 Colombia

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Gas Cooking Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Gas Cooking Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Gas Cooking Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Gas Cooking Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Gas Cooking Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Gas Cooking Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Portable Gas Cooking Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Gas Cooking Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Gas Cooking Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Iwatani

11.1.1 Iwatani Corporation Information

11.1.2 Iwatani Overview

11.1.3 Iwatani Portable Gas Cooking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Iwatani Portable Gas Cooking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Iwatani Recent Developments

11.2 Coleman

11.2.1 Coleman Corporation Information

11.2.2 Coleman Overview

11.2.3 Coleman Portable Gas Cooking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Coleman Portable Gas Cooking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Coleman Recent Developments

11.3 Martin

11.3.1 Martin Corporation Information

11.3.2 Martin Overview

11.3.3 Martin Portable Gas Cooking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Martin Portable Gas Cooking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Martin Recent Developments

11.4 Maxsun

11.4.1 Maxsun Corporation Information

11.4.2 Maxsun Overview

11.4.3 Maxsun Portable Gas Cooking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Maxsun Portable Gas Cooking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Maxsun Recent Developments

11.5 Gasmate

11.5.1 Gasmate Corporation Information

11.5.2 Gasmate Overview

11.5.3 Gasmate Portable Gas Cooking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Gasmate Portable Gas Cooking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Gasmate Recent Developments

11.6 Stansport

11.6.1 Stansport Corporation Information

11.6.2 Stansport Overview

11.6.3 Stansport Portable Gas Cooking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Stansport Portable Gas Cooking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Stansport Recent Developments

11.7 Camplux

11.7.1 Camplux Corporation Information

11.7.2 Camplux Overview

11.7.3 Camplux Portable Gas Cooking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Camplux Portable Gas Cooking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Camplux Recent Developments

11.8 Hanaro

11.8.1 Hanaro Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hanaro Overview

11.8.3 Hanaro Portable Gas Cooking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Hanaro Portable Gas Cooking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Hanaro Recent Developments

11.9 Gas One

11.9.1 Gas One Corporation Information

11.9.2 Gas One Overview

11.9.3 Gas One Portable Gas Cooking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Gas One Portable Gas Cooking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Gas One Recent Developments

11.10 CanCooker

11.10.1 CanCooker Corporation Information

11.10.2 CanCooker Overview

11.10.3 CanCooker Portable Gas Cooking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 CanCooker Portable Gas Cooking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 CanCooker Recent Developments

11.11 Zhejiang Yongkang Jinyu Co., Ltd.

11.11.1 Zhejiang Yongkang Jinyu Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.11.2 Zhejiang Yongkang Jinyu Co., Ltd. Overview

11.11.3 Zhejiang Yongkang Jinyu Co., Ltd. Portable Gas Cooking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 Zhejiang Yongkang Jinyu Co., Ltd. Portable Gas Cooking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Zhejiang Yongkang Jinyu Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.12 BoYuan

11.12.1 BoYuan Corporation Information

11.12.2 BoYuan Overview

11.12.3 BoYuan Portable Gas Cooking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 BoYuan Portable Gas Cooking Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 BoYuan Recent Developments

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Portable Gas Cooking Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Portable Gas Cooking Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Portable Gas Cooking Production Mode & Process

12.4 Portable Gas Cooking Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Portable Gas Cooking Sales Channels

12.4.2 Portable Gas Cooking Distributors

12.5 Portable Gas Cooking Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Portable Gas Cooking Industry Trends

13.2 Portable Gas Cooking Market Drivers

13.3 Portable Gas Cooking Market Challenges

13.4 Portable Gas Cooking Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Portable Gas Cooking Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

