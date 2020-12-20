Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Market Size 2020, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2026 | Sharp, Panasonic, Philips

“

Key Players Mentioned: Sharp, Panasonic, Philips, Daikin, Midea, Coway, Smartmi, Electrolux, IQAir, Amway, Whirlpool, Honeywell, Yadu, Samsung, Austin, Blueair, Boneco, Broad

Market Segmentation by Product: 80 Sqm



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial



Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers

1.2 Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 80 Sqm

1.3 Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Business

6.1 Sharp

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Sharp Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Sharp Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Sharp Products Offered

6.1.5 Sharp Recent Development

6.2 Panasonic

6.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

6.2.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Panasonic Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Panasonic Products Offered

6.2.5 Panasonic Recent Development

6.3 Philips

6.3.1 Philips Corporation Information

6.3.2 Philips Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Philips Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Philips Products Offered

6.3.5 Philips Recent Development

6.4 Daikin

6.4.1 Daikin Corporation Information

6.4.2 Daikin Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Daikin Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Daikin Products Offered

6.4.5 Daikin Recent Development

6.5 Midea

6.5.1 Midea Corporation Information

6.5.2 Midea Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Midea Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Midea Products Offered

6.5.5 Midea Recent Development

6.6 Coway

6.6.1 Coway Corporation Information

6.6.2 Coway Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Coway Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Coway Products Offered

6.6.5 Coway Recent Development

6.7 Smartmi

6.6.1 Smartmi Corporation Information

6.6.2 Smartmi Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Smartmi Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Smartmi Products Offered

6.7.5 Smartmi Recent Development

6.8 Electrolux

6.8.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

6.8.2 Electrolux Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Electrolux Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Electrolux Products Offered

6.8.5 Electrolux Recent Development

6.9 IQAir

6.9.1 IQAir Corporation Information

6.9.2 IQAir Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 IQAir Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 IQAir Products Offered

6.9.5 IQAir Recent Development

6.10 Amway

6.10.1 Amway Corporation Information

6.10.2 Amway Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Amway Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Amway Products Offered

6.10.5 Amway Recent Development

6.11 Whirlpool

6.11.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

6.11.2 Whirlpool Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Whirlpool Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Whirlpool Products Offered

6.11.5 Whirlpool Recent Development

6.12 Honeywell

6.12.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

6.12.2 Honeywell Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Honeywell Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Honeywell Products Offered

6.12.5 Honeywell Recent Development

6.13 Yadu

6.13.1 Yadu Corporation Information

6.13.2 Yadu Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Yadu Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Yadu Products Offered

6.13.5 Yadu Recent Development

6.14 Samsung

6.14.1 Samsung Corporation Information

6.14.2 Samsung Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Samsung Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Samsung Products Offered

6.14.5 Samsung Recent Development

6.15 Austin

6.15.1 Austin Corporation Information

6.15.2 Austin Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Austin Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Austin Products Offered

6.15.5 Austin Recent Development

6.16 Blueair

6.16.1 Blueair Corporation Information

6.16.2 Blueair Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 Blueair Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Blueair Products Offered

6.16.5 Blueair Recent Development

6.17 Boneco

6.17.1 Boneco Corporation Information

6.17.2 Boneco Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Description, Business Overview

6.17.3 Boneco Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Boneco Products Offered

6.17.5 Boneco Recent Development

6.18 Broad

6.18.1 Broad Corporation Information

6.18.2 Broad Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Description, Business Overview

6.18.3 Broad Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Broad Products Offered

6.18.5 Broad Recent Development

7 Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers

7.4 Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Distributors List

8.3 Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Portable Filter Based Air Purifiers by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

