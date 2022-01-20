Portable EVSE Market Revenue facts statastics By2028 | SparkCharge, Blink Charging, FreeWire Technologies

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Portable EVSE market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Portable EVSE market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Portable EVSE market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Portable EVSE market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Portable EVSE market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Portable EVSE market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Portable EVSE market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Portable EVSE Market Research Report: SparkCharge, Blink Charging, FreeWire Technologies, JTM Power Limited, EV Safe Charge Inc, IES Synergy, Noodoe, BizLink Group, Magenta Power, Chargery, RAC, Wonder New Energy Technology LTD, ClipperCreek, AmazingE, AeroVironment (now Webasto)

Global Portable EVSE Market by Type: Portable Level 2 Chargers, Portable Level 3 Chargers

Global Portable EVSE Market by Application: Charging Station, Fleet Operator

The global Portable EVSE market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Portable EVSE market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Portable EVSE market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Portable EVSE market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Portable EVSE market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Portable EVSE market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Portable EVSE market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Portable EVSE market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Portable EVSE market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Market Overview of Portable EVSE 1.1 Portable EVSE Market Overview

1.1.1 Portable EVSE Product Scope

1.1.2 Portable EVSE Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global Portable EVSE Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027 1.3 Global Portable EVSE Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 1.4 Global Portable EVSE Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 1.5 Global Portable EVSE Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 1.6 Key Regions, Portable EVSE Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Portable EVSE Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Portable EVSE Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Portable EVSE Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Portable EVSE Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Portable EVSE Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Portable EVSE Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global Portable EVSE Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.2 Global Portable EVSE Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Portable EVSE Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 2.4 Portable Level 2 Chargers 2.5 Portable Level 3 Chargers 3 Portable EVSE Market Overview by Application 3.1 Global Portable EVSE Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.2 Global Portable EVSE Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Portable EVSE Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 3.4 Charging Station 3.5 Fleet Operator 4 Portable EVSE Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global Portable EVSE Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Portable EVSE as of 2020) 4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Portable EVSE Market 4.4 Global Top Players Portable EVSE Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players Portable EVSE Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Portable EVSE Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 SparkCharge

5.1.1 SparkCharge Profile

5.1.2 SparkCharge Main Business

5.1.3 SparkCharge Portable EVSE Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 SparkCharge Portable EVSE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 SparkCharge Recent Developments 5.2 Blink Charging

5.2.1 Blink Charging Profile

5.2.2 Blink Charging Main Business

5.2.3 Blink Charging Portable EVSE Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Blink Charging Portable EVSE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Blink Charging Recent Developments 5.3 FreeWire Technologies

5.3.1 FreeWire Technologies Profile

5.3.2 FreeWire Technologies Main Business

5.3.3 FreeWire Technologies Portable EVSE Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 FreeWire Technologies Portable EVSE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 JTM Power Limited Recent Developments 5.4 JTM Power Limited

5.4.1 JTM Power Limited Profile

5.4.2 JTM Power Limited Main Business

5.4.3 JTM Power Limited Portable EVSE Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 JTM Power Limited Portable EVSE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 JTM Power Limited Recent Developments 5.5 EV Safe Charge Inc

5.5.1 EV Safe Charge Inc Profile

5.5.2 EV Safe Charge Inc Main Business

5.5.3 EV Safe Charge Inc Portable EVSE Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 EV Safe Charge Inc Portable EVSE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 EV Safe Charge Inc Recent Developments 5.6 IES Synergy

5.6.1 IES Synergy Profile

5.6.2 IES Synergy Main Business

5.6.3 IES Synergy Portable EVSE Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 IES Synergy Portable EVSE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 IES Synergy Recent Developments 5.7 Noodoe

5.7.1 Noodoe Profile

5.7.2 Noodoe Main Business

5.7.3 Noodoe Portable EVSE Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Noodoe Portable EVSE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Noodoe Recent Developments 5.8 BizLink Group

5.8.1 BizLink Group Profile

5.8.2 BizLink Group Main Business

5.8.3 BizLink Group Portable EVSE Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 BizLink Group Portable EVSE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 BizLink Group Recent Developments 5.9 Magenta Power

5.9.1 Magenta Power Profile

5.9.2 Magenta Power Main Business

5.9.3 Magenta Power Portable EVSE Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Magenta Power Portable EVSE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Magenta Power Recent Developments 5.10 Chargery

5.10.1 Chargery Profile

5.10.2 Chargery Main Business

5.10.3 Chargery Portable EVSE Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Chargery Portable EVSE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Chargery Recent Developments 5.11 RAC

5.11.1 RAC Profile

5.11.2 RAC Main Business

5.11.3 RAC Portable EVSE Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 RAC Portable EVSE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 RAC Recent Developments 5.12 Wonder New Energy Technology LTD

5.12.1 Wonder New Energy Technology LTD Profile

5.12.2 Wonder New Energy Technology LTD Main Business

5.12.3 Wonder New Energy Technology LTD Portable EVSE Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Wonder New Energy Technology LTD Portable EVSE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Wonder New Energy Technology LTD Recent Developments 5.13 ClipperCreek

5.13.1 ClipperCreek Profile

5.13.2 ClipperCreek Main Business

5.13.3 ClipperCreek Portable EVSE Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 ClipperCreek Portable EVSE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 ClipperCreek Recent Developments 5.14 AmazingE

5.14.1 AmazingE Profile

5.14.2 AmazingE Main Business

5.14.3 AmazingE Portable EVSE Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 AmazingE Portable EVSE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 AmazingE Recent Developments 5.15 AeroVironment (now Webasto)

5.15.1 AeroVironment (now Webasto) Profile

5.15.2 AeroVironment (now Webasto) Main Business

5.15.3 AeroVironment (now Webasto) Portable EVSE Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 AeroVironment (now Webasto) Portable EVSE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 AeroVironment (now Webasto) Recent Developments 6 North America 6.1 North America Portable EVSE Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 6.2 United States 6.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Portable EVSE Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 7.2 Germany 7.3 France 7.4 U.K. 7.5 Italy 7.6 Russia 7.7 Nordic 7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Portable EVSE Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 8.2 China 8.3 Japan 8.4 South Korea 8.5 Southeast Asia 8.6 India 8.7 Australia 8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Portable EVSE Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 9.2 Mexico 9.3 Brazil 9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Portable EVSE Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 10.2 Turkey 10.3 Saudi Arabia 10.4 UAE 10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Portable EVSE Market Dynamics 11.1 Portable EVSE Industry Trends 11.2 Portable EVSE Market Drivers 11.3 Portable EVSE Market Challenges 11.4 Portable EVSE Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources 13.3 Disclaimer 13.4 Author List

