Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2027| SPX, Kelvion Holding GmbH, Baltimore Aircoil Company

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3103009/global-portable-evaporative-air-coolers-market

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Research Report: SPX, Kelvion Holding GmbH, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Evapco Group, EBARA, Luoyang Longhua, Xiamen Mingguang, Lanpec Technologies, Condair Group AG, Hubei Electric Power Company, Shanghai Baofeng, Shijiazhuang Tianren, Honeywell, NewAir, Hessaire, Hitachi, Prem-I-Air, North Storm Air Wave Coolers, Jinghui

Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market by Type: Portable Household Formaldehyde Detector, Stationary Household Formaldehyde Detector

Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market by Application: Residential, Commercial

The global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Portable Evaporative Air Coolers report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Portable Evaporative Air Coolers research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3103009/global-portable-evaporative-air-coolers-market

Questions Answered by the Report:

1. Which are the dominant players of the global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers market?

2. What will be the size of the global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers market in the coming years?

3. Which segment will lead the global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers market?

4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers market?

6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers market?

Table of Contents

1 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Overview

1.1 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Product Overview

1.2 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Portable Air Coolers

1.2.2 Window Air Coolers

1.2.3 Whole House Air Coolers

1.3 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Portable Evaporative Air Coolers as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers by Application

4.1 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers by Country

5.1 North America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Portable Evaporative Air Coolers by Country

6.1 Europe Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Portable Evaporative Air Coolers by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers by Country

8.1 Latin America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Portable Evaporative Air Coolers by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Business

10.1 SPX

10.1.1 SPX Corporation Information

10.1.2 SPX Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 SPX Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 SPX Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered

10.1.5 SPX Recent Development

10.2 Kelvion Holding GmbH

10.2.1 Kelvion Holding GmbH Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kelvion Holding GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Kelvion Holding GmbH Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 SPX Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered

10.2.5 Kelvion Holding GmbH Recent Development

10.3 Baltimore Aircoil Company

10.3.1 Baltimore Aircoil Company Corporation Information

10.3.2 Baltimore Aircoil Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Baltimore Aircoil Company Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Baltimore Aircoil Company Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered

10.3.5 Baltimore Aircoil Company Recent Development

10.4 Evapco Group

10.4.1 Evapco Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Evapco Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Evapco Group Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Evapco Group Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered

10.4.5 Evapco Group Recent Development

10.5 EBARA

10.5.1 EBARA Corporation Information

10.5.2 EBARA Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 EBARA Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 EBARA Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered

10.5.5 EBARA Recent Development

10.6 Luoyang Longhua

10.6.1 Luoyang Longhua Corporation Information

10.6.2 Luoyang Longhua Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Luoyang Longhua Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Luoyang Longhua Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered

10.6.5 Luoyang Longhua Recent Development

10.7 Xiamen Mingguang

10.7.1 Xiamen Mingguang Corporation Information

10.7.2 Xiamen Mingguang Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Xiamen Mingguang Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Xiamen Mingguang Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered

10.7.5 Xiamen Mingguang Recent Development

10.8 Lanpec Technologies

10.8.1 Lanpec Technologies Corporation Information

10.8.2 Lanpec Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Lanpec Technologies Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Lanpec Technologies Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered

10.8.5 Lanpec Technologies Recent Development

10.9 Condair Group AG

10.9.1 Condair Group AG Corporation Information

10.9.2 Condair Group AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Condair Group AG Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Condair Group AG Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered

10.9.5 Condair Group AG Recent Development

10.10 Hubei Electric Power Company

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hubei Electric Power Company Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hubei Electric Power Company Recent Development

10.11 Shanghai Baofeng

10.11.1 Shanghai Baofeng Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shanghai Baofeng Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Shanghai Baofeng Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Shanghai Baofeng Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered

10.11.5 Shanghai Baofeng Recent Development

10.12 Shijiazhuang Tianren

10.12.1 Shijiazhuang Tianren Corporation Information

10.12.2 Shijiazhuang Tianren Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Shijiazhuang Tianren Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Shijiazhuang Tianren Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered

10.12.5 Shijiazhuang Tianren Recent Development

10.13 Honeywell

10.13.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.13.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Honeywell Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Honeywell Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered

10.13.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.14 NewAir

10.14.1 NewAir Corporation Information

10.14.2 NewAir Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 NewAir Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 NewAir Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered

10.14.5 NewAir Recent Development

10.15 Hessaire

10.15.1 Hessaire Corporation Information

10.15.2 Hessaire Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Hessaire Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Hessaire Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered

10.15.5 Hessaire Recent Development

10.16 Hitachi

10.16.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.16.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Hitachi Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Hitachi Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered

10.16.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.17 Prem-I-Air

10.17.1 Prem-I-Air Corporation Information

10.17.2 Prem-I-Air Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Prem-I-Air Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Prem-I-Air Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered

10.17.5 Prem-I-Air Recent Development

10.18 North Storm Air Wave Coolers

10.18.1 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Corporation Information

10.18.2 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered

10.18.5 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Recent Development

10.19 Jinghui

10.19.1 Jinghui Corporation Information

10.19.2 Jinghui Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Jinghui Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Jinghui Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered

10.19.5 Jinghui Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Distributors

12.3 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer



About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.