Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2027| SPX, Kelvion Holding GmbH, Baltimore Aircoil Company

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers market.
Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Research Report: SPX, Kelvion Holding GmbH, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Evapco Group, EBARA, Luoyang Longhua, Xiamen Mingguang, Lanpec Technologies, Condair Group AG, Hubei Electric Power Company, Shanghai Baofeng, Shijiazhuang Tianren, Honeywell, NewAir, Hessaire, Hitachi, Prem-I-Air, North Storm Air Wave Coolers, Jinghui
Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market by Application: Residential, Commercial
The global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Portable Evaporative Air Coolers report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.
The regional analysis provided in the Portable Evaporative Air Coolers research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.
Questions Answered by the Report:
1. Which are the dominant players of the global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers market?
2. What will be the size of the global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers market in the coming years?
3. Which segment will lead the global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers market?
4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers market?
6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers market?
Table of Contents
1 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Overview
1.1 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Product Overview
1.2 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Portable Air Coolers
1.2.2 Window Air Coolers
1.2.3 Whole House Air Coolers
1.3 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Portable Evaporative Air Coolers as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers by Application
4.1 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Residential
4.1.2 Commercial
4.2 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers by Country
5.1 North America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Portable Evaporative Air Coolers by Country
6.1 Europe Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Portable Evaporative Air Coolers by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers by Country
8.1 Latin America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Portable Evaporative Air Coolers by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Business
10.1 SPX
10.1.1 SPX Corporation Information
10.1.2 SPX Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 SPX Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 SPX Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered
10.1.5 SPX Recent Development
10.2 Kelvion Holding GmbH
10.2.1 Kelvion Holding GmbH Corporation Information
10.2.2 Kelvion Holding GmbH Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Kelvion Holding GmbH Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 SPX Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered
10.2.5 Kelvion Holding GmbH Recent Development
10.3 Baltimore Aircoil Company
10.3.1 Baltimore Aircoil Company Corporation Information
10.3.2 Baltimore Aircoil Company Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Baltimore Aircoil Company Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Baltimore Aircoil Company Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered
10.3.5 Baltimore Aircoil Company Recent Development
10.4 Evapco Group
10.4.1 Evapco Group Corporation Information
10.4.2 Evapco Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Evapco Group Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Evapco Group Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered
10.4.5 Evapco Group Recent Development
10.5 EBARA
10.5.1 EBARA Corporation Information
10.5.2 EBARA Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 EBARA Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 EBARA Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered
10.5.5 EBARA Recent Development
10.6 Luoyang Longhua
10.6.1 Luoyang Longhua Corporation Information
10.6.2 Luoyang Longhua Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Luoyang Longhua Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Luoyang Longhua Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered
10.6.5 Luoyang Longhua Recent Development
10.7 Xiamen Mingguang
10.7.1 Xiamen Mingguang Corporation Information
10.7.2 Xiamen Mingguang Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Xiamen Mingguang Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Xiamen Mingguang Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered
10.7.5 Xiamen Mingguang Recent Development
10.8 Lanpec Technologies
10.8.1 Lanpec Technologies Corporation Information
10.8.2 Lanpec Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Lanpec Technologies Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Lanpec Technologies Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered
10.8.5 Lanpec Technologies Recent Development
10.9 Condair Group AG
10.9.1 Condair Group AG Corporation Information
10.9.2 Condair Group AG Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Condair Group AG Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Condair Group AG Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered
10.9.5 Condair Group AG Recent Development
10.10 Hubei Electric Power Company
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Hubei Electric Power Company Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Hubei Electric Power Company Recent Development
10.11 Shanghai Baofeng
10.11.1 Shanghai Baofeng Corporation Information
10.11.2 Shanghai Baofeng Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Shanghai Baofeng Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Shanghai Baofeng Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered
10.11.5 Shanghai Baofeng Recent Development
10.12 Shijiazhuang Tianren
10.12.1 Shijiazhuang Tianren Corporation Information
10.12.2 Shijiazhuang Tianren Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Shijiazhuang Tianren Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Shijiazhuang Tianren Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered
10.12.5 Shijiazhuang Tianren Recent Development
10.13 Honeywell
10.13.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
10.13.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Honeywell Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Honeywell Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered
10.13.5 Honeywell Recent Development
10.14 NewAir
10.14.1 NewAir Corporation Information
10.14.2 NewAir Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 NewAir Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 NewAir Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered
10.14.5 NewAir Recent Development
10.15 Hessaire
10.15.1 Hessaire Corporation Information
10.15.2 Hessaire Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Hessaire Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Hessaire Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered
10.15.5 Hessaire Recent Development
10.16 Hitachi
10.16.1 Hitachi Corporation Information
10.16.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Hitachi Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Hitachi Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered
10.16.5 Hitachi Recent Development
10.17 Prem-I-Air
10.17.1 Prem-I-Air Corporation Information
10.17.2 Prem-I-Air Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Prem-I-Air Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Prem-I-Air Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered
10.17.5 Prem-I-Air Recent Development
10.18 North Storm Air Wave Coolers
10.18.1 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Corporation Information
10.18.2 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered
10.18.5 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Recent Development
10.19 Jinghui
10.19.1 Jinghui Corporation Information
10.19.2 Jinghui Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Jinghui Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Jinghui Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Products Offered
10.19.5 Jinghui Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Distributors
12.3 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
