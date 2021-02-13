Portable Driving Recorder Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2027 | VDO, Supepst, Philips

“

The report titled Global Portable Driving Recorder Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Portable Driving Recorder market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Portable Driving Recorder market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Portable Driving Recorder market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Portable Driving Recorder market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Portable Driving Recorder report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2717726/portable-driving-recorder

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable Driving Recorder report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable Driving Recorder market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable Driving Recorder market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable Driving Recorder market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable Driving Recorder market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable Driving Recorder market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: VDO, Supepst, Philips, HP, Garmin, Blackvue, Eheak, Samsung-anywhere, Incredisonic, Auto-vox, Cansonic, Papago, DOD, DEC, Blackview, Jado, Careland, Sast, Kehan, DAZA, GFGY Corp, Wolfcar, MateGo, Newsmy, Shinco

Market Segmentation by Product: Memory Card Expansion

Mobile Digital Hard Drive



Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle



The Portable Driving Recorder Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable Driving Recorder market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable Driving Recorder market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Portable Driving Recorder market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Portable Driving Recorder industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Portable Driving Recorder market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Portable Driving Recorder market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable Driving Recorder market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2717726/portable-driving-recorder

Table of Contents:

1 Portable Driving Recorder Market Overview

1.1 Portable Driving Recorder Product Overview

1.2 Portable Driving Recorder Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Memory Card Expansion

1.2.2 Mobile Digital Hard Drive

1.3 Global Portable Driving Recorder Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Portable Driving Recorder Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Portable Driving Recorder Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Portable Driving Recorder Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Portable Driving Recorder Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Portable Driving Recorder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Portable Driving Recorder Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Portable Driving Recorder Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Portable Driving Recorder Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Portable Driving Recorder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Portable Driving Recorder Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Portable Driving Recorder Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Driving Recorder Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Portable Driving Recorder Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Driving Recorder Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Portable Driving Recorder Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Portable Driving Recorder Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Portable Driving Recorder Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Portable Driving Recorder Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Portable Driving Recorder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Portable Driving Recorder Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Driving Recorder Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable Driving Recorder Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Portable Driving Recorder as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable Driving Recorder Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Portable Driving Recorder Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Portable Driving Recorder Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Portable Driving Recorder Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Portable Driving Recorder Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Portable Driving Recorder Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Portable Driving Recorder Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Portable Driving Recorder Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Portable Driving Recorder Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Portable Driving Recorder Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Portable Driving Recorder Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Portable Driving Recorder Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Portable Driving Recorder by Application

4.1 Portable Driving Recorder Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Portable Driving Recorder Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Portable Driving Recorder Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Portable Driving Recorder Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Portable Driving Recorder Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Portable Driving Recorder Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Portable Driving Recorder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Portable Driving Recorder Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Portable Driving Recorder Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Portable Driving Recorder Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Portable Driving Recorder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Portable Driving Recorder Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Portable Driving Recorder Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Driving Recorder Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Portable Driving Recorder Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Driving Recorder Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Portable Driving Recorder by Country

5.1 North America Portable Driving Recorder Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Portable Driving Recorder Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Portable Driving Recorder Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Portable Driving Recorder Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Portable Driving Recorder Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Portable Driving Recorder Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Portable Driving Recorder by Country

6.1 Europe Portable Driving Recorder Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Portable Driving Recorder Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Portable Driving Recorder Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Portable Driving Recorder Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Portable Driving Recorder Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Portable Driving Recorder Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Portable Driving Recorder by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Driving Recorder Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Driving Recorder Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Driving Recorder Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Driving Recorder Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Driving Recorder Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Driving Recorder Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Portable Driving Recorder by Country

8.1 Latin America Portable Driving Recorder Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Portable Driving Recorder Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Portable Driving Recorder Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Portable Driving Recorder Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Portable Driving Recorder Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Portable Driving Recorder Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Portable Driving Recorder by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Driving Recorder Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Driving Recorder Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Driving Recorder Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Driving Recorder Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Driving Recorder Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Driving Recorder Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Driving Recorder Business

10.1 VDO

10.1.1 VDO Corporation Information

10.1.2 VDO Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 VDO Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 VDO Portable Driving Recorder Products Offered

10.1.5 VDO Recent Development

10.2 Supepst

10.2.1 Supepst Corporation Information

10.2.2 Supepst Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Supepst Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 VDO Portable Driving Recorder Products Offered

10.2.5 Supepst Recent Development

10.3 Philips

10.3.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.3.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Philips Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Philips Portable Driving Recorder Products Offered

10.3.5 Philips Recent Development

10.4 HP

10.4.1 HP Corporation Information

10.4.2 HP Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 HP Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 HP Portable Driving Recorder Products Offered

10.4.5 HP Recent Development

10.5 Garmin

10.5.1 Garmin Corporation Information

10.5.2 Garmin Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Garmin Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Garmin Portable Driving Recorder Products Offered

10.5.5 Garmin Recent Development

10.6 Blackvue

10.6.1 Blackvue Corporation Information

10.6.2 Blackvue Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Blackvue Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Blackvue Portable Driving Recorder Products Offered

10.6.5 Blackvue Recent Development

10.7 Eheak

10.7.1 Eheak Corporation Information

10.7.2 Eheak Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Eheak Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Eheak Portable Driving Recorder Products Offered

10.7.5 Eheak Recent Development

10.8 Samsung-anywhere

10.8.1 Samsung-anywhere Corporation Information

10.8.2 Samsung-anywhere Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Samsung-anywhere Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Samsung-anywhere Portable Driving Recorder Products Offered

10.8.5 Samsung-anywhere Recent Development

10.9 Incredisonic

10.9.1 Incredisonic Corporation Information

10.9.2 Incredisonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Incredisonic Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Incredisonic Portable Driving Recorder Products Offered

10.9.5 Incredisonic Recent Development

10.10 Auto-vox

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Portable Driving Recorder Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Auto-vox Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Auto-vox Recent Development

10.11 Cansonic

10.11.1 Cansonic Corporation Information

10.11.2 Cansonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Cansonic Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Cansonic Portable Driving Recorder Products Offered

10.11.5 Cansonic Recent Development

10.12 Papago

10.12.1 Papago Corporation Information

10.12.2 Papago Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Papago Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Papago Portable Driving Recorder Products Offered

10.12.5 Papago Recent Development

10.13 DOD

10.13.1 DOD Corporation Information

10.13.2 DOD Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 DOD Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 DOD Portable Driving Recorder Products Offered

10.13.5 DOD Recent Development

10.14 DEC

10.14.1 DEC Corporation Information

10.14.2 DEC Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 DEC Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 DEC Portable Driving Recorder Products Offered

10.14.5 DEC Recent Development

10.15 Blackview

10.15.1 Blackview Corporation Information

10.15.2 Blackview Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Blackview Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Blackview Portable Driving Recorder Products Offered

10.15.5 Blackview Recent Development

10.16 Jado

10.16.1 Jado Corporation Information

10.16.2 Jado Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Jado Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Jado Portable Driving Recorder Products Offered

10.16.5 Jado Recent Development

10.17 Careland

10.17.1 Careland Corporation Information

10.17.2 Careland Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Careland Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Careland Portable Driving Recorder Products Offered

10.17.5 Careland Recent Development

10.18 Sast

10.18.1 Sast Corporation Information

10.18.2 Sast Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Sast Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Sast Portable Driving Recorder Products Offered

10.18.5 Sast Recent Development

10.19 Kehan

10.19.1 Kehan Corporation Information

10.19.2 Kehan Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Kehan Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Kehan Portable Driving Recorder Products Offered

10.19.5 Kehan Recent Development

10.20 DAZA

10.20.1 DAZA Corporation Information

10.20.2 DAZA Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 DAZA Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 DAZA Portable Driving Recorder Products Offered

10.20.5 DAZA Recent Development

10.21 GFGY Corp

10.21.1 GFGY Corp Corporation Information

10.21.2 GFGY Corp Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 GFGY Corp Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 GFGY Corp Portable Driving Recorder Products Offered

10.21.5 GFGY Corp Recent Development

10.22 Wolfcar

10.22.1 Wolfcar Corporation Information

10.22.2 Wolfcar Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Wolfcar Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Wolfcar Portable Driving Recorder Products Offered

10.22.5 Wolfcar Recent Development

10.23 MateGo

10.23.1 MateGo Corporation Information

10.23.2 MateGo Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 MateGo Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 MateGo Portable Driving Recorder Products Offered

10.23.5 MateGo Recent Development

10.24 Newsmy

10.24.1 Newsmy Corporation Information

10.24.2 Newsmy Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Newsmy Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Newsmy Portable Driving Recorder Products Offered

10.24.5 Newsmy Recent Development

10.25 Shinco

10.25.1 Shinco Corporation Information

10.25.2 Shinco Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Shinco Portable Driving Recorder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Shinco Portable Driving Recorder Products Offered

10.25.5 Shinco Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Portable Driving Recorder Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Portable Driving Recorder Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Portable Driving Recorder Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Portable Driving Recorder Distributors

12.3 Portable Driving Recorder Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2717726/portable-driving-recorder

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”