Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Outlook 2021, Business Development, Research Report 2027 | Philips, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, OMRON

The report titled Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Portable Diagnostic Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable Diagnostic Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Philips, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, OMRON, Samsung Healthcare, Roche, PixCell Medical, Siemens, Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Sorin Group, Schiller, Hologic, PhysioControl

Market Segmentation by Product: Diagnostic Imaging

Monitoring Devices

Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

Vital Sign Monitors

Smart Wearable Medical Device



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Others



The Portable Diagnostic Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Portable Diagnostic Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Portable Diagnostic Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Diagnostic Imaging

1.2.3 Monitoring Devices

1.2.4 Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

1.2.5 Vital Sign Monitors

1.2.6 Smart Wearable Medical Device

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Diagnostic Centers

1.3.5 Homecare Settings

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Portable Diagnostic Devices Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Portable Diagnostic Devices Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Portable Diagnostic Devices Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Portable Diagnostic Devices Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Trends

2.3.2 Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Drivers

2.3.3 Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Challenges

2.3.4 Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Portable Diagnostic Devices Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Portable Diagnostic Devices Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Portable Diagnostic Devices Revenue

3.4 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable Diagnostic Devices Revenue in 2020

3.5 Portable Diagnostic Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Portable Diagnostic Devices Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Portable Diagnostic Devices Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Portable Diagnostic Devices Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Portable Diagnostic Devices Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Philips

11.1.1 Philips Company Details

11.1.2 Philips Business Overview

11.1.3 Philips Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction

11.1.4 Philips Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Philips Recent Development

11.2 Medtronic

11.2.1 Medtronic Company Details

11.2.2 Medtronic Business Overview

11.2.3 Medtronic Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction

11.2.4 Medtronic Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Medtronic Recent Development

11.3 GE Healthcare

11.3.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

11.3.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview

11.3.3 GE Healthcare Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction

11.3.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

11.4 OMRON

11.4.1 OMRON Company Details

11.4.2 OMRON Business Overview

11.4.3 OMRON Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction

11.4.4 OMRON Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 OMRON Recent Development

11.5 Samsung Healthcare

11.5.1 Samsung Healthcare Company Details

11.5.2 Samsung Healthcare Business Overview

11.5.3 Samsung Healthcare Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction

11.5.4 Samsung Healthcare Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Samsung Healthcare Recent Development

11.6 Roche

11.6.1 Roche Company Details

11.6.2 Roche Business Overview

11.6.3 Roche Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction

11.6.4 Roche Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Roche Recent Development

11.7 PixCell Medical

11.7.1 PixCell Medical Company Details

11.7.2 PixCell Medical Business Overview

11.7.3 PixCell Medical Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction

11.7.4 PixCell Medical Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 PixCell Medical Recent Development

11.8 Siemens

11.8.1 Siemens Company Details

11.8.2 Siemens Business Overview

11.8.3 Siemens Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction

11.8.4 Siemens Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Siemens Recent Development

11.9 Abbott

11.9.1 Abbott Company Details

11.9.2 Abbott Business Overview

11.9.3 Abbott Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction

11.9.4 Abbott Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Abbott Recent Development

11.10 Beckman Coulter

11.10.1 Beckman Coulter Company Details

11.10.2 Beckman Coulter Business Overview

11.10.3 Beckman Coulter Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction

11.10.4 Beckman Coulter Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Beckman Coulter Recent Development

11.11 Sorin Group

11.11.1 Sorin Group Company Details

11.11.2 Sorin Group Business Overview

11.11.3 Sorin Group Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction

11.11.4 Sorin Group Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Sorin Group Recent Development

11.12 Schiller

11.12.1 Schiller Company Details

11.12.2 Schiller Business Overview

11.12.3 Schiller Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction

11.12.4 Schiller Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Schiller Recent Development

11.13 Hologic

11.13.1 Hologic Company Details

11.13.2 Hologic Business Overview

11.13.3 Hologic Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction

11.13.4 Hologic Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Hologic Recent Development

11.14 PhysioControl

11.14.1 PhysioControl Company Details

11.14.2 PhysioControl Business Overview

11.14.3 PhysioControl Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction

11.14.4 PhysioControl Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 PhysioControl Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

