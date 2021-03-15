Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Outlook 2021, Business Development, Research Report 2027 | Philips, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, OMRON

“
The report titled Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Portable Diagnostic Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable Diagnostic Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Philips, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, OMRON, Samsung Healthcare, Roche, PixCell Medical, Siemens, Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Sorin Group, Schiller, Hologic, PhysioControl
Market Segmentation by Product: Diagnostic Imaging
Monitoring Devices
Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems
Vital Sign Monitors
Smart Wearable Medical Device
Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals
Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Homecare Settings
Others
The Portable Diagnostic Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Portable Diagnostic Devices market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Portable Diagnostic Devices industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable Diagnostic Devices market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Diagnostic Imaging
1.2.3 Monitoring Devices
1.2.4 Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems
1.2.5 Vital Sign Monitors
1.2.6 Smart Wearable Medical Device
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Clinics
1.3.4 Diagnostic Centers
1.3.5 Homecare Settings
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Portable Diagnostic Devices Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Portable Diagnostic Devices Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Portable Diagnostic Devices Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Portable Diagnostic Devices Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Trends
2.3.2 Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Drivers
2.3.3 Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Challenges
2.3.4 Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Portable Diagnostic Devices Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Portable Diagnostic Devices Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Portable Diagnostic Devices Revenue
3.4 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable Diagnostic Devices Revenue in 2020
3.5 Portable Diagnostic Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Portable Diagnostic Devices Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Portable Diagnostic Devices Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Portable Diagnostic Devices Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
5 Portable Diagnostic Devices Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Portable Diagnostic Devices Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Portable Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Philips
11.1.1 Philips Company Details
11.1.2 Philips Business Overview
11.1.3 Philips Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction
11.1.4 Philips Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Philips Recent Development
11.2 Medtronic
11.2.1 Medtronic Company Details
11.2.2 Medtronic Business Overview
11.2.3 Medtronic Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction
11.2.4 Medtronic Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Medtronic Recent Development
11.3 GE Healthcare
11.3.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
11.3.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview
11.3.3 GE Healthcare Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction
11.3.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
11.4 OMRON
11.4.1 OMRON Company Details
11.4.2 OMRON Business Overview
11.4.3 OMRON Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction
11.4.4 OMRON Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 OMRON Recent Development
11.5 Samsung Healthcare
11.5.1 Samsung Healthcare Company Details
11.5.2 Samsung Healthcare Business Overview
11.5.3 Samsung Healthcare Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction
11.5.4 Samsung Healthcare Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Samsung Healthcare Recent Development
11.6 Roche
11.6.1 Roche Company Details
11.6.2 Roche Business Overview
11.6.3 Roche Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction
11.6.4 Roche Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Roche Recent Development
11.7 PixCell Medical
11.7.1 PixCell Medical Company Details
11.7.2 PixCell Medical Business Overview
11.7.3 PixCell Medical Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction
11.7.4 PixCell Medical Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 PixCell Medical Recent Development
11.8 Siemens
11.8.1 Siemens Company Details
11.8.2 Siemens Business Overview
11.8.3 Siemens Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction
11.8.4 Siemens Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Siemens Recent Development
11.9 Abbott
11.9.1 Abbott Company Details
11.9.2 Abbott Business Overview
11.9.3 Abbott Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction
11.9.4 Abbott Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Abbott Recent Development
11.10 Beckman Coulter
11.10.1 Beckman Coulter Company Details
11.10.2 Beckman Coulter Business Overview
11.10.3 Beckman Coulter Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction
11.10.4 Beckman Coulter Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Beckman Coulter Recent Development
11.11 Sorin Group
11.11.1 Sorin Group Company Details
11.11.2 Sorin Group Business Overview
11.11.3 Sorin Group Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction
11.11.4 Sorin Group Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Sorin Group Recent Development
11.12 Schiller
11.12.1 Schiller Company Details
11.12.2 Schiller Business Overview
11.12.3 Schiller Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction
11.12.4 Schiller Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Schiller Recent Development
11.13 Hologic
11.13.1 Hologic Company Details
11.13.2 Hologic Business Overview
11.13.3 Hologic Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction
11.13.4 Hologic Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Hologic Recent Development
11.14 PhysioControl
11.14.1 PhysioControl Company Details
11.14.2 PhysioControl Business Overview
11.14.3 PhysioControl Portable Diagnostic Devices Introduction
11.14.4 PhysioControl Revenue in Portable Diagnostic Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 PhysioControl Recent Development
12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
”