Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market 2022: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2028 | Nilfisk, Stihl, Briggs&Stratton

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable Cordless Power Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable Cordless Power Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable Cordless Power Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable Cordless Power Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable Cordless Power Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable Cordless Power Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nilfisk, Stihl, Briggs&Stratton, BOSCH, John deere, Husqvarna, TTI, Generac, Clearforce, Honda, Stanley, Makita, FNA Group, Lavorwash, Himore, Hikoki

Market Segmentation by Product:

Gas

Electric

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Pressure Washers/Cleaners

String Trimmers

Chainsaws

Pole Saws

Blowers

Hedge Trimmers

Others



The Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable Cordless Power Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable Cordless Power Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Cordless Power Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Portable Cordless Power Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Portable Cordless Power Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Portable Cordless Power Equipment Industry Trends

1.5.2 Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Drivers

1.5.3 Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Challenges

1.5.4 Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Gas

2.1.2 Electric

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Portable Cordless Power Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Pressure Washers/Cleaners

3.1.2 String Trimmers

3.1.3 Chainsaws

3.1.4 Pole Saws

3.1.5 Blowers

3.1.6 Hedge Trimmers

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Portable Cordless Power Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Portable Cordless Power Equipment in 2021

4.2.3 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Portable Cordless Power Equipment Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Portable Cordless Power Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Portable Cordless Power Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Cordless Power Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Nilfisk

7.1.1 Nilfisk Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nilfisk Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Nilfisk Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Nilfisk Portable Cordless Power Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 Nilfisk Recent Development

7.2 Stihl

7.2.1 Stihl Corporation Information

7.2.2 Stihl Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Stihl Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Stihl Portable Cordless Power Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 Stihl Recent Development

7.3 Briggs&Stratton

7.3.1 Briggs&Stratton Corporation Information

7.3.2 Briggs&Stratton Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Briggs&Stratton Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Briggs&Stratton Portable Cordless Power Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 Briggs&Stratton Recent Development

7.4 BOSCH

7.4.1 BOSCH Corporation Information

7.4.2 BOSCH Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 BOSCH Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 BOSCH Portable Cordless Power Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 BOSCH Recent Development

7.5 John deere

7.5.1 John deere Corporation Information

7.5.2 John deere Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 John deere Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 John deere Portable Cordless Power Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 John deere Recent Development

7.6 Husqvarna

7.6.1 Husqvarna Corporation Information

7.6.2 Husqvarna Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Husqvarna Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Husqvarna Portable Cordless Power Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Husqvarna Recent Development

7.7 TTI

7.7.1 TTI Corporation Information

7.7.2 TTI Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 TTI Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 TTI Portable Cordless Power Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 TTI Recent Development

7.8 Generac

7.8.1 Generac Corporation Information

7.8.2 Generac Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Generac Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Generac Portable Cordless Power Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 Generac Recent Development

7.9 Clearforce

7.9.1 Clearforce Corporation Information

7.9.2 Clearforce Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Clearforce Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Clearforce Portable Cordless Power Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 Clearforce Recent Development

7.10 Honda

7.10.1 Honda Corporation Information

7.10.2 Honda Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Honda Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Honda Portable Cordless Power Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 Honda Recent Development

7.11 Stanley

7.11.1 Stanley Corporation Information

7.11.2 Stanley Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Stanley Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Stanley Portable Cordless Power Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 Stanley Recent Development

7.12 Makita

7.12.1 Makita Corporation Information

7.12.2 Makita Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Makita Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Makita Products Offered

7.12.5 Makita Recent Development

7.13 FNA Group

7.13.1 FNA Group Corporation Information

7.13.2 FNA Group Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 FNA Group Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 FNA Group Products Offered

7.13.5 FNA Group Recent Development

7.14 Lavorwash

7.14.1 Lavorwash Corporation Information

7.14.2 Lavorwash Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Lavorwash Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Lavorwash Products Offered

7.14.5 Lavorwash Recent Development

7.15 Himore

7.15.1 Himore Corporation Information

7.15.2 Himore Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Himore Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Himore Products Offered

7.15.5 Himore Recent Development

7.16 Hikoki

7.16.1 Hikoki Corporation Information

7.16.2 Hikoki Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Hikoki Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Hikoki Products Offered

7.16.5 Hikoki Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Portable Cordless Power Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Portable Cordless Power Equipment Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Portable Cordless Power Equipment Distributors

8.3 Portable Cordless Power Equipment Production Mode & Process

8.4 Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Portable Cordless Power Equipment Sales Channels

8.4.2 Portable Cordless Power Equipment Distributors

8.5 Portable Cordless Power Equipment Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”