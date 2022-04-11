Portable Cold Storage Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2028 | Darwin Chambers Company, Felix Storch, Inc, Quinn Vehicles

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Portable Cold Storage market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Portable Cold Storage market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Portable Cold Storage market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Portable Cold Storage market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Portable Cold Storage market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Portable Cold Storage market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Portable Cold Storage report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Portable Cold Storage Market Research Report: Darwin Chambers Company

Felix Storch, Inc

Quinn Vehicles

Thermoking

Ahata Industries

Ice Make Refrigeration Limited

Euroengel SRL

Tamcold Cooling Systems

Atlascool

Snowman Group

Komkon Systems

Fiocchetti

Portable Storage Box Company



Global Portable Cold Storage Market Segmentation by Product: Walk-In Cooler

Refrigerated Container

Refrigerated Trailer



Global Portable Cold Storage Market Segmentation by Application: Cold-chain Logistic

Supermarkets

Food Processors

Caterers

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Biomedical Storage

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Portable Cold Storage market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Portable Cold Storage research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Portable Cold Storage market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Portable Cold Storage market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Portable Cold Storage report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Cold Storage Product Introduction

1.2 Global Portable Cold Storage Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Portable Cold Storage Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Portable Cold Storage Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Portable Cold Storage Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Portable Cold Storage Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Portable Cold Storage Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Portable Cold Storage Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Portable Cold Storage in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Portable Cold Storage Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Portable Cold Storage Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Portable Cold Storage Industry Trends

1.5.2 Portable Cold Storage Market Drivers

1.5.3 Portable Cold Storage Market Challenges

1.5.4 Portable Cold Storage Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Portable Cold Storage Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Walk-In Cooler

2.1.2 Refrigerated Container

2.1.3 Refrigerated Trailer

2.2 Global Portable Cold Storage Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Portable Cold Storage Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Portable Cold Storage Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Portable Cold Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Portable Cold Storage Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Portable Cold Storage Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Portable Cold Storage Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Portable Cold Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Portable Cold Storage Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Cold-chain Logistic

3.1.2 Supermarkets

3.1.3 Food Processors

3.1.4 Caterers

3.1.5 Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

3.1.6 Biomedical Storage

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Portable Cold Storage Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Portable Cold Storage Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Portable Cold Storage Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Portable Cold Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Portable Cold Storage Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Portable Cold Storage Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Portable Cold Storage Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Portable Cold Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Portable Cold Storage Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Portable Cold Storage Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Portable Cold Storage Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Portable Cold Storage Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Portable Cold Storage Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Portable Cold Storage Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Portable Cold Storage Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Portable Cold Storage Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Portable Cold Storage in 2021

4.2.3 Global Portable Cold Storage Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Portable Cold Storage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Portable Cold Storage Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Portable Cold Storage Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Portable Cold Storage Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Portable Cold Storage Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Portable Cold Storage Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Portable Cold Storage Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Portable Cold Storage Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Portable Cold Storage Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Portable Cold Storage Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Portable Cold Storage Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Portable Cold Storage Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Portable Cold Storage Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Portable Cold Storage Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Portable Cold Storage Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Portable Cold Storage Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Portable Cold Storage Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Portable Cold Storage Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Cold Storage Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Cold Storage Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Portable Cold Storage Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Portable Cold Storage Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Portable Cold Storage Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Portable Cold Storage Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Cold Storage Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Cold Storage Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Darwin Chambers Company

7.1.1 Darwin Chambers Company Corporation Information

7.1.2 Darwin Chambers Company Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Darwin Chambers Company Portable Cold Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Darwin Chambers Company Portable Cold Storage Products Offered

7.1.5 Darwin Chambers Company Recent Development

7.2 Felix Storch, Inc

7.2.1 Felix Storch, Inc Corporation Information

7.2.2 Felix Storch, Inc Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Felix Storch, Inc Portable Cold Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Felix Storch, Inc Portable Cold Storage Products Offered

7.2.5 Felix Storch, Inc Recent Development

7.3 Quinn Vehicles

7.3.1 Quinn Vehicles Corporation Information

7.3.2 Quinn Vehicles Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Quinn Vehicles Portable Cold Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Quinn Vehicles Portable Cold Storage Products Offered

7.3.5 Quinn Vehicles Recent Development

7.4 Thermoking

7.4.1 Thermoking Corporation Information

7.4.2 Thermoking Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Thermoking Portable Cold Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Thermoking Portable Cold Storage Products Offered

7.4.5 Thermoking Recent Development

7.5 Ahata Industries

7.5.1 Ahata Industries Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ahata Industries Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Ahata Industries Portable Cold Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Ahata Industries Portable Cold Storage Products Offered

7.5.5 Ahata Industries Recent Development

7.6 Ice Make Refrigeration Limited

7.6.1 Ice Make Refrigeration Limited Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ice Make Refrigeration Limited Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Ice Make Refrigeration Limited Portable Cold Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Ice Make Refrigeration Limited Portable Cold Storage Products Offered

7.6.5 Ice Make Refrigeration Limited Recent Development

7.7 Euroengel SRL

7.7.1 Euroengel SRL Corporation Information

7.7.2 Euroengel SRL Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Euroengel SRL Portable Cold Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Euroengel SRL Portable Cold Storage Products Offered

7.7.5 Euroengel SRL Recent Development

7.8 Tamcold Cooling Systems

7.8.1 Tamcold Cooling Systems Corporation Information

7.8.2 Tamcold Cooling Systems Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Tamcold Cooling Systems Portable Cold Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Tamcold Cooling Systems Portable Cold Storage Products Offered

7.8.5 Tamcold Cooling Systems Recent Development

7.9 Atlascool

7.9.1 Atlascool Corporation Information

7.9.2 Atlascool Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Atlascool Portable Cold Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Atlascool Portable Cold Storage Products Offered

7.9.5 Atlascool Recent Development

7.10 Snowman Group

7.10.1 Snowman Group Corporation Information

7.10.2 Snowman Group Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Snowman Group Portable Cold Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Snowman Group Portable Cold Storage Products Offered

7.10.5 Snowman Group Recent Development

7.11 Komkon Systems

7.11.1 Komkon Systems Corporation Information

7.11.2 Komkon Systems Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Komkon Systems Portable Cold Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Komkon Systems Portable Cold Storage Products Offered

7.11.5 Komkon Systems Recent Development

7.12 Fiocchetti

7.12.1 Fiocchetti Corporation Information

7.12.2 Fiocchetti Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Fiocchetti Portable Cold Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Fiocchetti Products Offered

7.12.5 Fiocchetti Recent Development

7.13 Portable Storage Box Company

7.13.1 Portable Storage Box Company Corporation Information

7.13.2 Portable Storage Box Company Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Portable Storage Box Company Portable Cold Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Portable Storage Box Company Products Offered

7.13.5 Portable Storage Box Company Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Portable Cold Storage Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Portable Cold Storage Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Portable Cold Storage Distributors

8.3 Portable Cold Storage Production Mode & Process

8.4 Portable Cold Storage Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Portable Cold Storage Sales Channels

8.4.2 Portable Cold Storage Distributors

8.5 Portable Cold Storage Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

