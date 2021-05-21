Portable Air Purifier Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by 2021 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027| Ataraina, Avaya Holdings Corp, Clair

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global Portable Air Purifier market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global Portable Air Purifier market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2844683/global-portable-air-purifier-industry

Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Portable Air Purifier market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Portable Air Purifier market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Portable Air Purifier Market are: Ataraina, Avaya Holdings Corp, Clair, ible, Jewelion, K&N, LG, Sharp, Philips, Panasonic, Daikin, Honeywell, Coway, Xiao Mi, Electrolux, Whirlpool, Midea, Blueair, Lexy, Samsung

Global Portable Air Purifier Market by Product Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon, Static Electricity, Ion and Ozone Generator, Others

Global Portable Air Purifier Market by Application: Household, Commercial

This section of the Portable Air Purifier report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of Portable Air Purifier market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The global Portable Air Purifier market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Portable Air Purifier market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Portable Air Purifier industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Portable Air Purifier market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Portable Air Purifier market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable Air Purifier market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2844683/global-portable-air-purifier-industry

Table od Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 HEPA

1.2.3 Activated Carbon

1.2.4 Static Electricity

1.2.5 Ion and Ozone Generator

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Portable Air Purifier Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Portable Air Purifier Industry Trends

2.5.1 Portable Air Purifier Market Trends

2.5.2 Portable Air Purifier Market Drivers

2.5.3 Portable Air Purifier Market Challenges

2.5.4 Portable Air Purifier Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Portable Air Purifier Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable Air Purifier Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Portable Air Purifier by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Portable Air Purifier Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Portable Air Purifier Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Portable Air Purifier as of 2020)

3.4 Global Portable Air Purifier Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Portable Air Purifier Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable Air Purifier Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Portable Air Purifier Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Portable Air Purifier Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Portable Air Purifier Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Portable Air Purifier Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Portable Air Purifier Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Portable Air Purifier Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Portable Air Purifier Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Portable Air Purifier Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Portable Air Purifier Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Portable Air Purifier Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Portable Air Purifier Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Portable Air Purifier Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Portable Air Purifier Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Portable Air Purifier Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Portable Air Purifier Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Portable Air Purifier Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Portable Air Purifier Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Portable Air Purifier Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Portable Air Purifier Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Portable Air Purifier Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Portable Air Purifier Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Portable Air Purifier Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ataraina

11.1.1 Ataraina Corporation Information

11.1.2 Ataraina Overview

11.1.3 Ataraina Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Ataraina Portable Air Purifier Products and Services

11.1.5 Ataraina Portable Air Purifier SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Ataraina Recent Developments

11.2 Avaya Holdings Corp

11.2.1 Avaya Holdings Corp Corporation Information

11.2.2 Avaya Holdings Corp Overview

11.2.3 Avaya Holdings Corp Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Avaya Holdings Corp Portable Air Purifier Products and Services

11.2.5 Avaya Holdings Corp Portable Air Purifier SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Avaya Holdings Corp Recent Developments

11.3 Clair

11.3.1 Clair Corporation Information

11.3.2 Clair Overview

11.3.3 Clair Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Clair Portable Air Purifier Products and Services

11.3.5 Clair Portable Air Purifier SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Clair Recent Developments

11.4 ible

11.4.1 ible Corporation Information

11.4.2 ible Overview

11.4.3 ible Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 ible Portable Air Purifier Products and Services

11.4.5 ible Portable Air Purifier SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 ible Recent Developments

11.5 Jewelion

11.5.1 Jewelion Corporation Information

11.5.2 Jewelion Overview

11.5.3 Jewelion Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Jewelion Portable Air Purifier Products and Services

11.5.5 Jewelion Portable Air Purifier SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Jewelion Recent Developments

11.6 K&N

11.6.1 K&N Corporation Information

11.6.2 K&N Overview

11.6.3 K&N Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 K&N Portable Air Purifier Products and Services

11.6.5 K&N Portable Air Purifier SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 K&N Recent Developments

11.7 LG

11.7.1 LG Corporation Information

11.7.2 LG Overview

11.7.3 LG Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 LG Portable Air Purifier Products and Services

11.7.5 LG Portable Air Purifier SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 LG Recent Developments

11.8 Sharp

11.8.1 Sharp Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sharp Overview

11.8.3 Sharp Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Sharp Portable Air Purifier Products and Services

11.8.5 Sharp Portable Air Purifier SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Sharp Recent Developments

11.9 Philips

11.9.1 Philips Corporation Information

11.9.2 Philips Overview

11.9.3 Philips Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Philips Portable Air Purifier Products and Services

11.9.5 Philips Portable Air Purifier SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Philips Recent Developments

11.10 Panasonic

11.10.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

11.10.2 Panasonic Overview

11.10.3 Panasonic Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Panasonic Portable Air Purifier Products and Services

11.10.5 Panasonic Portable Air Purifier SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

11.11 Daikin

11.11.1 Daikin Corporation Information

11.11.2 Daikin Overview

11.11.3 Daikin Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Daikin Portable Air Purifier Products and Services

11.11.5 Daikin Recent Developments

11.12 Honeywell

11.12.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

11.12.2 Honeywell Overview

11.12.3 Honeywell Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Honeywell Portable Air Purifier Products and Services

11.12.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

11.13 Coway

11.13.1 Coway Corporation Information

11.13.2 Coway Overview

11.13.3 Coway Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Coway Portable Air Purifier Products and Services

11.13.5 Coway Recent Developments

11.14 Xiao Mi

11.14.1 Xiao Mi Corporation Information

11.14.2 Xiao Mi Overview

11.14.3 Xiao Mi Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Xiao Mi Portable Air Purifier Products and Services

11.14.5 Xiao Mi Recent Developments

11.15 Electrolux

11.15.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

11.15.2 Electrolux Overview

11.15.3 Electrolux Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Electrolux Portable Air Purifier Products and Services

11.15.5 Electrolux Recent Developments

11.16 Whirlpool

11.16.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

11.16.2 Whirlpool Overview

11.16.3 Whirlpool Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Whirlpool Portable Air Purifier Products and Services

11.16.5 Whirlpool Recent Developments

11.17 Midea

11.17.1 Midea Corporation Information

11.17.2 Midea Overview

11.17.3 Midea Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Midea Portable Air Purifier Products and Services

11.17.5 Midea Recent Developments

11.18 Blueair

11.18.1 Blueair Corporation Information

11.18.2 Blueair Overview

11.18.3 Blueair Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Blueair Portable Air Purifier Products and Services

11.18.5 Blueair Recent Developments

11.19 Lexy

11.19.1 Lexy Corporation Information

11.19.2 Lexy Overview

11.19.3 Lexy Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Lexy Portable Air Purifier Products and Services

11.19.5 Lexy Recent Developments

11.20 Samsung

11.20.1 Samsung Corporation Information

11.20.2 Samsung Overview

11.20.3 Samsung Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Samsung Portable Air Purifier Products and Services

11.20.5 Samsung Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Portable Air Purifier Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Portable Air Purifier Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Portable Air Purifier Production Mode & Process

12.4 Portable Air Purifier Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Portable Air Purifier Sales Channels

12.4.2 Portable Air Purifier Distributors

12.5 Portable Air Purifier Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.