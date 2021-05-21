Portable Air Purifier Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by 2021 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027| Ataraina, Avaya Holdings Corp, Clair

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global Portable Air Purifier market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global Portable Air Purifier market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2844683/global-portable-air-purifier-industry
Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Portable Air Purifier market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Portable Air Purifier market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.
Key players profiled in the report on the global Portable Air Purifier Market are: Ataraina, Avaya Holdings Corp, Clair, ible, Jewelion, K&N, LG, Sharp, Philips, Panasonic, Daikin, Honeywell, Coway, Xiao Mi, Electrolux, Whirlpool, Midea, Blueair, Lexy, Samsung
Global Portable Air Purifier Market by Product Type: HEPA, Activated Carbon, Static Electricity, Ion and Ozone Generator, Others
Global Portable Air Purifier Market by Application: Household, Commercial
This section of the Portable Air Purifier report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of Portable Air Purifier market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The global Portable Air Purifier market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Portable Air Purifier market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Portable Air Purifier industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Portable Air Purifier market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Portable Air Purifier market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable Air Purifier market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2844683/global-portable-air-purifier-industry
Table od Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 HEPA
1.2.3 Activated Carbon
1.2.4 Static Electricity
1.2.5 Ion and Ozone Generator
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Portable Air Purifier Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Portable Air Purifier Industry Trends
2.5.1 Portable Air Purifier Market Trends
2.5.2 Portable Air Purifier Market Drivers
2.5.3 Portable Air Purifier Market Challenges
2.5.4 Portable Air Purifier Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Portable Air Purifier Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable Air Purifier Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Portable Air Purifier by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Portable Air Purifier Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Portable Air Purifier Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Portable Air Purifier as of 2020)
3.4 Global Portable Air Purifier Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Portable Air Purifier Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable Air Purifier Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Portable Air Purifier Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Portable Air Purifier Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Portable Air Purifier Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Portable Air Purifier Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.4 Portable Air Purifier Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Portable Air Purifier Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.4 Portable Air Purifier Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Portable Air Purifier Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Portable Air Purifier Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Portable Air Purifier Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Portable Air Purifier Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Portable Air Purifier Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Portable Air Purifier Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Portable Air Purifier Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Portable Air Purifier Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Portable Air Purifier Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Portable Air Purifier Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Portable Air Purifier Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Portable Air Purifier Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Portable Air Purifier Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Portable Air Purifier Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Portable Air Purifier Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Ataraina
11.1.1 Ataraina Corporation Information
11.1.2 Ataraina Overview
11.1.3 Ataraina Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Ataraina Portable Air Purifier Products and Services
11.1.5 Ataraina Portable Air Purifier SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Ataraina Recent Developments
11.2 Avaya Holdings Corp
11.2.1 Avaya Holdings Corp Corporation Information
11.2.2 Avaya Holdings Corp Overview
11.2.3 Avaya Holdings Corp Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Avaya Holdings Corp Portable Air Purifier Products and Services
11.2.5 Avaya Holdings Corp Portable Air Purifier SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Avaya Holdings Corp Recent Developments
11.3 Clair
11.3.1 Clair Corporation Information
11.3.2 Clair Overview
11.3.3 Clair Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Clair Portable Air Purifier Products and Services
11.3.5 Clair Portable Air Purifier SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Clair Recent Developments
11.4 ible
11.4.1 ible Corporation Information
11.4.2 ible Overview
11.4.3 ible Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 ible Portable Air Purifier Products and Services
11.4.5 ible Portable Air Purifier SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 ible Recent Developments
11.5 Jewelion
11.5.1 Jewelion Corporation Information
11.5.2 Jewelion Overview
11.5.3 Jewelion Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Jewelion Portable Air Purifier Products and Services
11.5.5 Jewelion Portable Air Purifier SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Jewelion Recent Developments
11.6 K&N
11.6.1 K&N Corporation Information
11.6.2 K&N Overview
11.6.3 K&N Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 K&N Portable Air Purifier Products and Services
11.6.5 K&N Portable Air Purifier SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 K&N Recent Developments
11.7 LG
11.7.1 LG Corporation Information
11.7.2 LG Overview
11.7.3 LG Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 LG Portable Air Purifier Products and Services
11.7.5 LG Portable Air Purifier SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 LG Recent Developments
11.8 Sharp
11.8.1 Sharp Corporation Information
11.8.2 Sharp Overview
11.8.3 Sharp Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Sharp Portable Air Purifier Products and Services
11.8.5 Sharp Portable Air Purifier SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Sharp Recent Developments
11.9 Philips
11.9.1 Philips Corporation Information
11.9.2 Philips Overview
11.9.3 Philips Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Philips Portable Air Purifier Products and Services
11.9.5 Philips Portable Air Purifier SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Philips Recent Developments
11.10 Panasonic
11.10.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
11.10.2 Panasonic Overview
11.10.3 Panasonic Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Panasonic Portable Air Purifier Products and Services
11.10.5 Panasonic Portable Air Purifier SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Panasonic Recent Developments
11.11 Daikin
11.11.1 Daikin Corporation Information
11.11.2 Daikin Overview
11.11.3 Daikin Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Daikin Portable Air Purifier Products and Services
11.11.5 Daikin Recent Developments
11.12 Honeywell
11.12.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
11.12.2 Honeywell Overview
11.12.3 Honeywell Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Honeywell Portable Air Purifier Products and Services
11.12.5 Honeywell Recent Developments
11.13 Coway
11.13.1 Coway Corporation Information
11.13.2 Coway Overview
11.13.3 Coway Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Coway Portable Air Purifier Products and Services
11.13.5 Coway Recent Developments
11.14 Xiao Mi
11.14.1 Xiao Mi Corporation Information
11.14.2 Xiao Mi Overview
11.14.3 Xiao Mi Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Xiao Mi Portable Air Purifier Products and Services
11.14.5 Xiao Mi Recent Developments
11.15 Electrolux
11.15.1 Electrolux Corporation Information
11.15.2 Electrolux Overview
11.15.3 Electrolux Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Electrolux Portable Air Purifier Products and Services
11.15.5 Electrolux Recent Developments
11.16 Whirlpool
11.16.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information
11.16.2 Whirlpool Overview
11.16.3 Whirlpool Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Whirlpool Portable Air Purifier Products and Services
11.16.5 Whirlpool Recent Developments
11.17 Midea
11.17.1 Midea Corporation Information
11.17.2 Midea Overview
11.17.3 Midea Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Midea Portable Air Purifier Products and Services
11.17.5 Midea Recent Developments
11.18 Blueair
11.18.1 Blueair Corporation Information
11.18.2 Blueair Overview
11.18.3 Blueair Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Blueair Portable Air Purifier Products and Services
11.18.5 Blueair Recent Developments
11.19 Lexy
11.19.1 Lexy Corporation Information
11.19.2 Lexy Overview
11.19.3 Lexy Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 Lexy Portable Air Purifier Products and Services
11.19.5 Lexy Recent Developments
11.20 Samsung
11.20.1 Samsung Corporation Information
11.20.2 Samsung Overview
11.20.3 Samsung Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Samsung Portable Air Purifier Products and Services
11.20.5 Samsung Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Portable Air Purifier Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Portable Air Purifier Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Portable Air Purifier Production Mode & Process
12.4 Portable Air Purifier Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Portable Air Purifier Sales Channels
12.4.2 Portable Air Purifier Distributors
12.5 Portable Air Purifier Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.