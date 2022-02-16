Portable Air Purifier Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Landscape & Forecast, 2021 – 2027| Ataraina, Avaya Holdings Corp, Clair

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Portable Air Purifier market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Portable Air Purifier market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Portable Air Purifier market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Portable Air Purifier market.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Portable Air Purifier market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Portable Air Purifier market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Portable Air Purifier market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Portable Air Purifier market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Portable Air Purifier Market Research Report: Ataraina, Avaya Holdings Corp, Clair, ible, Jewelion, K&N, LG, Sharp, Philips, Panasonic, Daikin, Honeywell, Coway, Xiao Mi, Electrolux, Whirlpool, Midea, Blueair, Lexy, Samsung

Global Portable Air Purifier Market Segmentation by Product: V-Fold, M-Fold, Z-Fold, C-Fold

Global Portable Air Purifier Market Segmentation by Application: Household, Commercial

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Portable Air Purifier market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Portable Air Purifier market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Portable Air Purifier market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Portable Air Purifier market.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Portable Air Purifier market. The regional analysis section of the Portable Air Purifier report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Portable Air Purifier markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Portable Air Purifier markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Portable Air Purifier market?

What will be the size of the global Portable Air Purifier market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Portable Air Purifier market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Portable Air Purifier market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Portable Air Purifier market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Air Purifier Product Introduction

1.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Portable Air Purifier Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Portable Air Purifier Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Portable Air Purifier Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Portable Air Purifier Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Portable Air Purifier in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Portable Air Purifier Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Portable Air Purifier Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Portable Air Purifier Industry Trends

1.5.2 Portable Air Purifier Market Drivers

1.5.3 Portable Air Purifier Market Challenges

1.5.4 Portable Air Purifier Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Portable Air Purifier Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 HEPA

2.1.2 Activated Carbon

2.1.3 Static Electricity

2.1.4 Ion and Ozone Generator

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Portable Air Purifier Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Portable Air Purifier Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Portable Air Purifier Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Portable Air Purifier Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Portable Air Purifier Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Household

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Portable Air Purifier Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Portable Air Purifier Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Portable Air Purifier Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Portable Air Purifier Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Portable Air Purifier Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Portable Air Purifier Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Portable Air Purifier Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Portable Air Purifier Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Portable Air Purifier in 2021

4.2.3 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Portable Air Purifier Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Portable Air Purifier Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Portable Air Purifier Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Portable Air Purifier Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Portable Air Purifier Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Portable Air Purifier Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Portable Air Purifier Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Portable Air Purifier Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Portable Air Purifier Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Portable Air Purifier Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Purifier Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Purifier Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Portable Air Purifier Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Portable Air Purifier Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Portable Air Purifier Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Purifier Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Ataraina

7.1.1 Ataraina Corporation Information

7.1.2 Ataraina Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Ataraina Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Ataraina Portable Air Purifier Products Offered

7.1.5 Ataraina Recent Development

7.2 Avaya Holdings Corp

7.2.1 Avaya Holdings Corp Corporation Information

7.2.2 Avaya Holdings Corp Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Avaya Holdings Corp Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Avaya Holdings Corp Portable Air Purifier Products Offered

7.2.5 Avaya Holdings Corp Recent Development

7.3 Clair

7.3.1 Clair Corporation Information

7.3.2 Clair Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Clair Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Clair Portable Air Purifier Products Offered

7.3.5 Clair Recent Development

7.4 ible

7.4.1 ible Corporation Information

7.4.2 ible Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ible Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ible Portable Air Purifier Products Offered

7.4.5 ible Recent Development

7.5 Jewelion

7.5.1 Jewelion Corporation Information

7.5.2 Jewelion Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Jewelion Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Jewelion Portable Air Purifier Products Offered

7.5.5 Jewelion Recent Development

7.6 K&N

7.6.1 K&N Corporation Information

7.6.2 K&N Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 K&N Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 K&N Portable Air Purifier Products Offered

7.6.5 K&N Recent Development

7.7 LG

7.7.1 LG Corporation Information

7.7.2 LG Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 LG Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 LG Portable Air Purifier Products Offered

7.7.5 LG Recent Development

7.8 Sharp

7.8.1 Sharp Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sharp Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Sharp Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sharp Portable Air Purifier Products Offered

7.8.5 Sharp Recent Development

7.9 Philips

7.9.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.9.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Philips Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Philips Portable Air Purifier Products Offered

7.9.5 Philips Recent Development

7.10 Panasonic

7.10.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.10.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Panasonic Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Panasonic Portable Air Purifier Products Offered

7.10.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.11 Daikin

7.11.1 Daikin Corporation Information

7.11.2 Daikin Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Daikin Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Daikin Portable Air Purifier Products Offered

7.11.5 Daikin Recent Development

7.12 Honeywell

7.12.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

7.12.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Honeywell Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Honeywell Products Offered

7.12.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.13 Coway

7.13.1 Coway Corporation Information

7.13.2 Coway Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Coway Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Coway Products Offered

7.13.5 Coway Recent Development

7.14 Xiao Mi

7.14.1 Xiao Mi Corporation Information

7.14.2 Xiao Mi Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Xiao Mi Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Xiao Mi Products Offered

7.14.5 Xiao Mi Recent Development

7.15 Electrolux

7.15.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

7.15.2 Electrolux Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Electrolux Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Electrolux Products Offered

7.15.5 Electrolux Recent Development

7.16 Whirlpool

7.16.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

7.16.2 Whirlpool Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Whirlpool Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Whirlpool Products Offered

7.16.5 Whirlpool Recent Development

7.17 Midea

7.17.1 Midea Corporation Information

7.17.2 Midea Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Midea Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Midea Products Offered

7.17.5 Midea Recent Development

7.18 Blueair

7.18.1 Blueair Corporation Information

7.18.2 Blueair Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Blueair Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Blueair Products Offered

7.18.5 Blueair Recent Development

7.19 Lexy

7.19.1 Lexy Corporation Information

7.19.2 Lexy Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Lexy Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Lexy Products Offered

7.19.5 Lexy Recent Development

7.20 Samsung

7.20.1 Samsung Corporation Information

7.20.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Samsung Portable Air Purifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Samsung Products Offered

7.20.5 Samsung Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Portable Air Purifier Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Portable Air Purifier Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Portable Air Purifier Distributors

8.3 Portable Air Purifier Production Mode & Process

8.4 Portable Air Purifier Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Portable Air Purifier Sales Channels

8.4.2 Portable Air Purifier Distributors

8.5 Portable Air Purifier Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer



