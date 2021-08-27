Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market 2021 Opportunity, Challenge, Drivers, Restraint, Trend, Demand and Global Business Growth by 2027 | Danby, Guardian Technologies, Honeywell International

“

The report titled Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Danby, Guardian Technologies, Honeywell International, Newell Brands, Whirlpool

Market Segmentation by Product: Air Humidifier

Air Dehumidifier



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial



The Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Air Humidifier

1.2.3 Air Dehumidifier

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Danby

12.1.1 Danby Corporation Information

12.1.2 Danby Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Danby Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Danby Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Products Offered

12.1.5 Danby Recent Development

12.2 Guardian Technologies

12.2.1 Guardian Technologies Corporation Information

12.2.2 Guardian Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Guardian Technologies Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Guardian Technologies Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Products Offered

12.2.5 Guardian Technologies Recent Development

12.3 Honeywell International

12.3.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

12.3.2 Honeywell International Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Honeywell International Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Honeywell International Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Products Offered

12.3.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

12.4 Newell Brands

12.4.1 Newell Brands Corporation Information

12.4.2 Newell Brands Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Newell Brands Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Newell Brands Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Products Offered

12.4.5 Newell Brands Recent Development

12.5 Whirlpool

12.5.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

12.5.2 Whirlpool Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Whirlpool Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Whirlpool Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Products Offered

12.5.5 Whirlpool Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Industry Trends

13.2 Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Drivers

13.3 Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Challenges

13.4 Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

