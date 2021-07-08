Portable Air Conditioner Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Potential Growth, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players | DeLonghi, Airart, Electrolux

“

The report titled Global Portable Air Conditioner Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Portable Air Conditioner market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Portable Air Conditioner market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Portable Air Conditioner market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Portable Air Conditioner market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Portable Air Conditioner report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable Air Conditioner report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable Air Conditioner market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable Air Conditioner market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable Air Conditioner market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable Air Conditioner market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable Air Conditioner market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DeLonghi, Airart, Electrolux, OlimpiaSplendid, Midea, LG, Haier, Suntec, Carrier, Whirlpool, NewAir, Whynter, Gree, Panasonic, Aux, Chigo

Market Segmentation by Product: Portable Air Conditioner For Small Room

Portable Air Conditioner For Medium Room

Portable Air Conditioner For Large Room



Market Segmentation by Application: Equipment & Server Rooms

Factories & Warehouses

Medical & Hospitals

Residential Care Facilities & Apartment Communities



The Portable Air Conditioner Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable Air Conditioner market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable Air Conditioner market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Portable Air Conditioner market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Portable Air Conditioner industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Portable Air Conditioner market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Portable Air Conditioner market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable Air Conditioner market?

Table of Contents:

1 Portable Air Conditioner Market Overview

1.1 Portable Air Conditioner Product Overview

1.2 Portable Air Conditioner Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Portable Air Conditioner For Small Room

1.2.2 Portable Air Conditioner For Medium Room

1.2.3 Portable Air Conditioner For Large Room

1.3 Global Portable Air Conditioner Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Portable Air Conditioner Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Portable Air Conditioner Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Portable Air Conditioner Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Portable Air Conditioner Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Portable Air Conditioner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Portable Air Conditioner Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Portable Air Conditioner Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Portable Air Conditioner Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Portable Air Conditioner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Portable Air Conditioner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Portable Air Conditioner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Conditioner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Portable Air Conditioner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Conditioner Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Portable Air Conditioner Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Portable Air Conditioner Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Portable Air Conditioner Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Portable Air Conditioner Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Portable Air Conditioner Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Portable Air Conditioner Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Air Conditioner Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable Air Conditioner Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Portable Air Conditioner as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable Air Conditioner Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Portable Air Conditioner Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Portable Air Conditioner Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Portable Air Conditioner Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Portable Air Conditioner Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Portable Air Conditioner Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Portable Air Conditioner Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Portable Air Conditioner Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Portable Air Conditioner Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Portable Air Conditioner Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Portable Air Conditioner Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Portable Air Conditioner Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Portable Air Conditioner by Application

4.1 Portable Air Conditioner Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Equipment & Server Rooms

4.1.2 Factories & Warehouses

4.1.3 Medical & Hospitals

4.1.4 Residential Care Facilities & Apartment Communities

4.2 Global Portable Air Conditioner Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Portable Air Conditioner Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Portable Air Conditioner Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Portable Air Conditioner Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Portable Air Conditioner Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Portable Air Conditioner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Portable Air Conditioner Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Portable Air Conditioner Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Portable Air Conditioner Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Portable Air Conditioner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Portable Air Conditioner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Portable Air Conditioner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Conditioner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Portable Air Conditioner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Conditioner Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Portable Air Conditioner by Country

5.1 North America Portable Air Conditioner Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Portable Air Conditioner Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Portable Air Conditioner Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Portable Air Conditioner Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Portable Air Conditioner Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Portable Air Conditioner Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Portable Air Conditioner by Country

6.1 Europe Portable Air Conditioner Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Portable Air Conditioner Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Portable Air Conditioner Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Portable Air Conditioner Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Portable Air Conditioner Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Portable Air Conditioner Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Conditioner by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Conditioner Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Conditioner Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Conditioner Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Conditioner Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Conditioner Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Air Conditioner Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Portable Air Conditioner by Country

8.1 Latin America Portable Air Conditioner Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Portable Air Conditioner Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Portable Air Conditioner Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Portable Air Conditioner Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Portable Air Conditioner Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Portable Air Conditioner Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Conditioner by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Conditioner Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Conditioner Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Conditioner Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Conditioner Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Conditioner Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Air Conditioner Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Air Conditioner Business

10.1 DeLonghi

10.1.1 DeLonghi Corporation Information

10.1.2 DeLonghi Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 DeLonghi Portable Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 DeLonghi Portable Air Conditioner Products Offered

10.1.5 DeLonghi Recent Development

10.2 Airart

10.2.1 Airart Corporation Information

10.2.2 Airart Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Airart Portable Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Airart Portable Air Conditioner Products Offered

10.2.5 Airart Recent Development

10.3 Electrolux

10.3.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

10.3.2 Electrolux Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Electrolux Portable Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Electrolux Portable Air Conditioner Products Offered

10.3.5 Electrolux Recent Development

10.4 OlimpiaSplendid

10.4.1 OlimpiaSplendid Corporation Information

10.4.2 OlimpiaSplendid Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 OlimpiaSplendid Portable Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 OlimpiaSplendid Portable Air Conditioner Products Offered

10.4.5 OlimpiaSplendid Recent Development

10.5 Midea

10.5.1 Midea Corporation Information

10.5.2 Midea Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Midea Portable Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Midea Portable Air Conditioner Products Offered

10.5.5 Midea Recent Development

10.6 LG

10.6.1 LG Corporation Information

10.6.2 LG Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 LG Portable Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 LG Portable Air Conditioner Products Offered

10.6.5 LG Recent Development

10.7 Haier

10.7.1 Haier Corporation Information

10.7.2 Haier Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Haier Portable Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Haier Portable Air Conditioner Products Offered

10.7.5 Haier Recent Development

10.8 Suntec

10.8.1 Suntec Corporation Information

10.8.2 Suntec Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Suntec Portable Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Suntec Portable Air Conditioner Products Offered

10.8.5 Suntec Recent Development

10.9 Carrier

10.9.1 Carrier Corporation Information

10.9.2 Carrier Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Carrier Portable Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Carrier Portable Air Conditioner Products Offered

10.9.5 Carrier Recent Development

10.10 Whirlpool

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Portable Air Conditioner Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Whirlpool Portable Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Whirlpool Recent Development

10.11 NewAir

10.11.1 NewAir Corporation Information

10.11.2 NewAir Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 NewAir Portable Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 NewAir Portable Air Conditioner Products Offered

10.11.5 NewAir Recent Development

10.12 Whynter

10.12.1 Whynter Corporation Information

10.12.2 Whynter Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Whynter Portable Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Whynter Portable Air Conditioner Products Offered

10.12.5 Whynter Recent Development

10.13 Gree

10.13.1 Gree Corporation Information

10.13.2 Gree Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Gree Portable Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Gree Portable Air Conditioner Products Offered

10.13.5 Gree Recent Development

10.14 Panasonic

10.14.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.14.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Panasonic Portable Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Panasonic Portable Air Conditioner Products Offered

10.14.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.15 Aux

10.15.1 Aux Corporation Information

10.15.2 Aux Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Aux Portable Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Aux Portable Air Conditioner Products Offered

10.15.5 Aux Recent Development

10.16 Chigo

10.16.1 Chigo Corporation Information

10.16.2 Chigo Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Chigo Portable Air Conditioner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Chigo Portable Air Conditioner Products Offered

10.16.5 Chigo Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Portable Air Conditioner Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Portable Air Conditioner Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Portable Air Conditioner Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Portable Air Conditioner Distributors

12.3 Portable Air Conditioner Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”