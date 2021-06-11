Port Logistics Market Research 2021-2027

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Port Logistics Market Research Report 2021-2027”. This research report is a detailed outlook of the market and its various components. In order to critically analyze, with minimum errors, the researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, the researchers have provided data on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The Port Logistics report is written to help readers understand the market dynamics and make wise business decisions.

In order to understand all the components of the Port Logistics market, the reader needs to first understand all the factors driving the market growth. Port Logistics report researchers have tried to explain the essential driving factors. They have covered opportunities and trends that will come to determine the trajectory of the overall market in the forecast year. Additionally, the researchers have analyzed the data using PESTEL. Port Logistics report covers all the external and internal factors affecting the market in terms of political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal aspects.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Port Logistics market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This Port Logistics research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfill that goal, the researchers have divided the Port Logistics report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for a complete understanding of the market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Port Logistics Market Research Report: COSCO Shipping Ports Limited, PSA International, A.P. Moller – Maersk, China Merchants Group, ICTSI, Dubai Ports World, CK Hutchison, Eurogate, Shanghai International Port, Sinotrans

Global Port Logistics Market by Type: Container, Dry Bulk

Global Port Logistics Market by Application: Import Services, Export Services Global Port Logistics market

The researchers have covered the various product type, end-user, and application segments in the research report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through thorough evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the research report include Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Port Logistics market?

What will be the size of the global Port Logistics market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Port Logistics market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Port Logistics market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Port Logistics market?

TOC

1 Market Overview of Port Logistics

1.1 Port Logistics Market Overview

1.1.1 Port Logistics Product Scope

1.1.2 Port Logistics Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Port Logistics Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Port Logistics Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Port Logistics Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Port Logistics Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Port Logistics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Port Logistics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Port Logistics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Port Logistics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Port Logistics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Port Logistics Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Port Logistics Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Port Logistics Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Port Logistics Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Port Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Container

2.5 Dry Bulk 3 Port Logistics Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Port Logistics Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Port Logistics Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Port Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Import Services

3.5 Export Services 4 Port Logistics Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Port Logistics Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Port Logistics as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Port Logistics Market

4.4 Global Top Players Port Logistics Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Port Logistics Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Port Logistics Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 COSCO Shipping Ports Limited

5.1.1 COSCO Shipping Ports Limited Profile

5.1.2 COSCO Shipping Ports Limited Main Business

5.1.3 COSCO Shipping Ports Limited Port Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 COSCO Shipping Ports Limited Port Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 COSCO Shipping Ports Limited Recent Developments

5.2 PSA International

5.2.1 PSA International Profile

5.2.2 PSA International Main Business

5.2.3 PSA International Port Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 PSA International Port Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 PSA International Recent Developments

5.3 A.P. Moller – Maersk

5.5.1 A.P. Moller – Maersk Profile

5.3.2 A.P. Moller – Maersk Main Business

5.3.3 A.P. Moller – Maersk Port Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 A.P. Moller – Maersk Port Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 China Merchants Group Recent Developments

5.4 China Merchants Group

5.4.1 China Merchants Group Profile

5.4.2 China Merchants Group Main Business

5.4.3 China Merchants Group Port Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 China Merchants Group Port Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 China Merchants Group Recent Developments

5.5 ICTSI

5.5.1 ICTSI Profile

5.5.2 ICTSI Main Business

5.5.3 ICTSI Port Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 ICTSI Port Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 ICTSI Recent Developments

5.6 Dubai Ports World

5.6.1 Dubai Ports World Profile

5.6.2 Dubai Ports World Main Business

5.6.3 Dubai Ports World Port Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Dubai Ports World Port Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Dubai Ports World Recent Developments

5.7 CK Hutchison

5.7.1 CK Hutchison Profile

5.7.2 CK Hutchison Main Business

5.7.3 CK Hutchison Port Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 CK Hutchison Port Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 CK Hutchison Recent Developments

5.8 Eurogate

5.8.1 Eurogate Profile

5.8.2 Eurogate Main Business

5.8.3 Eurogate Port Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Eurogate Port Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Eurogate Recent Developments

5.9 Shanghai International Port

5.9.1 Shanghai International Port Profile

5.9.2 Shanghai International Port Main Business

5.9.3 Shanghai International Port Port Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Shanghai International Port Port Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Shanghai International Port Recent Developments

5.10 Sinotrans

5.10.1 Sinotrans Profile

5.10.2 Sinotrans Main Business

5.10.3 Sinotrans Port Logistics Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Sinotrans Port Logistics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Sinotrans Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Port Logistics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Port Logistics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Port Logistics Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Port Logistics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Port Logistics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Port Logistics Market Dynamics

11.1 Port Logistics Industry Trends

11.2 Port Logistics Market Drivers

11.3 Port Logistics Market Challenges

11.4 Port Logistics Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

