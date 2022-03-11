Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2022 | Eaton, Edgetech Industries (ETI), Graver Technologies

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Eaton, Edgetech Industries (ETI), Graver Technologies, Taisei Kogy, Cobetter Filtration, Toho Technical Service, Van Borselen Filters, GKN Powder Metallurgy, SAMUEL, Baoji Changsheng Titanium Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Lvyuan Water Purification Equipment Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Yitong Filter Machinery Co., Ltd., Baoji Fitow Metal Co., Ltd., Xinxiang Filson Filters Co., Ltd., Xinxiang Aida Machinery Equipment Corporation, Xinxiang Hua Yu Filter Co., Ltd., Dongguan Kinda Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd., Baoji Chuangxin Metal Materials Co., Ltd. (CXMET), Baoji Highstar Metal Trading Co., Ltd., Baoji Jufuti Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Tube Filter

Disc Filter

Sheet Filter



Market Segmentation by Application:

Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Water Treatment

Other



The Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter

1.2 Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Tube Filter

1.2.3 Disc Filter

1.2.4 Sheet Filter

1.3 Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Petrochemical

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

1.3.4 Water Treatment

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production

3.4.1 North America Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production

3.5.1 Europe Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production

3.6.1 China Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production

3.7.1 Japan Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Eaton

7.1.1 Eaton Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Corporation Information

7.1.2 Eaton Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Eaton Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Eaton Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Eaton Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Edgetech Industries (ETI)

7.2.1 Edgetech Industries (ETI) Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Corporation Information

7.2.2 Edgetech Industries (ETI) Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Edgetech Industries (ETI) Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Edgetech Industries (ETI) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Edgetech Industries (ETI) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Graver Technologies

7.3.1 Graver Technologies Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Corporation Information

7.3.2 Graver Technologies Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Graver Technologies Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Graver Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Graver Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Taisei Kogy

7.4.1 Taisei Kogy Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Corporation Information

7.4.2 Taisei Kogy Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Taisei Kogy Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Taisei Kogy Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Taisei Kogy Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Cobetter Filtration

7.5.1 Cobetter Filtration Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cobetter Filtration Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Cobetter Filtration Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Cobetter Filtration Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Cobetter Filtration Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Toho Technical Service

7.6.1 Toho Technical Service Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Corporation Information

7.6.2 Toho Technical Service Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Toho Technical Service Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Toho Technical Service Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Toho Technical Service Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Van Borselen Filters

7.7.1 Van Borselen Filters Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Corporation Information

7.7.2 Van Borselen Filters Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Van Borselen Filters Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Van Borselen Filters Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Van Borselen Filters Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 GKN Powder Metallurgy

7.8.1 GKN Powder Metallurgy Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Corporation Information

7.8.2 GKN Powder Metallurgy Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Product Portfolio

7.8.3 GKN Powder Metallurgy Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 GKN Powder Metallurgy Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 GKN Powder Metallurgy Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 SAMUEL

7.9.1 SAMUEL Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Corporation Information

7.9.2 SAMUEL Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Product Portfolio

7.9.3 SAMUEL Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 SAMUEL Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 SAMUEL Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Baoji Changsheng Titanium Co., Ltd.

7.10.1 Baoji Changsheng Titanium Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Corporation Information

7.10.2 Baoji Changsheng Titanium Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Baoji Changsheng Titanium Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Baoji Changsheng Titanium Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Baoji Changsheng Titanium Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Guangzhou Lvyuan Water Purification Equipment Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 Guangzhou Lvyuan Water Purification Equipment Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Corporation Information

7.11.2 Guangzhou Lvyuan Water Purification Equipment Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Guangzhou Lvyuan Water Purification Equipment Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Guangzhou Lvyuan Water Purification Equipment Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Guangzhou Lvyuan Water Purification Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Shijiazhuang Yitong Filter Machinery Co., Ltd.

7.12.1 Shijiazhuang Yitong Filter Machinery Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shijiazhuang Yitong Filter Machinery Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Shijiazhuang Yitong Filter Machinery Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Shijiazhuang Yitong Filter Machinery Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Shijiazhuang Yitong Filter Machinery Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Baoji Fitow Metal Co., Ltd.

7.13.1 Baoji Fitow Metal Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Corporation Information

7.13.2 Baoji Fitow Metal Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Baoji Fitow Metal Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Baoji Fitow Metal Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Baoji Fitow Metal Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Xinxiang Filson Filters Co., Ltd.

7.14.1 Xinxiang Filson Filters Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Corporation Information

7.14.2 Xinxiang Filson Filters Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Xinxiang Filson Filters Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Xinxiang Filson Filters Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Xinxiang Filson Filters Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Xinxiang Aida Machinery Equipment Corporation

7.15.1 Xinxiang Aida Machinery Equipment Corporation Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Corporation Information

7.15.2 Xinxiang Aida Machinery Equipment Corporation Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Xinxiang Aida Machinery Equipment Corporation Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Xinxiang Aida Machinery Equipment Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Xinxiang Aida Machinery Equipment Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Xinxiang Hua Yu Filter Co., Ltd.

7.16.1 Xinxiang Hua Yu Filter Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Corporation Information

7.16.2 Xinxiang Hua Yu Filter Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Xinxiang Hua Yu Filter Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Xinxiang Hua Yu Filter Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Xinxiang Hua Yu Filter Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Dongguan Kinda Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd.

7.17.1 Dongguan Kinda Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Corporation Information

7.17.2 Dongguan Kinda Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Dongguan Kinda Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Dongguan Kinda Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Dongguan Kinda Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Baoji Chuangxin Metal Materials Co., Ltd. (CXMET)

7.18.1 Baoji Chuangxin Metal Materials Co., Ltd. (CXMET) Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Corporation Information

7.18.2 Baoji Chuangxin Metal Materials Co., Ltd. (CXMET) Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Baoji Chuangxin Metal Materials Co., Ltd. (CXMET) Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Baoji Chuangxin Metal Materials Co., Ltd. (CXMET) Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Baoji Chuangxin Metal Materials Co., Ltd. (CXMET) Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Baoji Highstar Metal Trading Co., Ltd.

7.19.1 Baoji Highstar Metal Trading Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Corporation Information

7.19.2 Baoji Highstar Metal Trading Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Baoji Highstar Metal Trading Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Baoji Highstar Metal Trading Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Baoji Highstar Metal Trading Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Baoji Jufuti Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd.

7.20.1 Baoji Jufuti Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Corporation Information

7.20.2 Baoji Jufuti Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Baoji Jufuti Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd. Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Baoji Jufuti Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Baoji Jufuti Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter

8.4 Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Distributors List

9.3 Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Industry Trends

10.2 Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Market Drivers

10.3 Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Market Challenges

10.4 Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Porous Sintered Titanium Metal Filter by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

