Porous Glass Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 | Schott, Pittsburgh Corning, GLAPOR

The report titled Global Porous Glass Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Porous Glass market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Porous Glass market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Porous Glass market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Porous Glass market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Porous Glass report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Porous Glass report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Porous Glass market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Porous Glass market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Porous Glass market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Porous Glass market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Porous Glass market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Schott, Pittsburgh Corning, GLAPOR, Earthstone, JSC Gomelglass, REFAGLASS, Zhejiang DEHO, YaHong, Huichang New Material, ZhenShen, Zhong Tai Tian Cheng, Zhengdi, ShouBang, Xin Shun Da, YongLi, Aotai

Market Segmentation by Product: Black (Gray) Foam Glass

White Foam Glass

Multicolor Foam Glass



Market Segmentation by Application: Cryogenic Systems

Heat Transfer Fluid Systems

Chemical Processing Systems

Commercial Piping and Building

Others



The Porous Glass Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Porous Glass market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Porous Glass market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Porous Glass market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Porous Glass industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Porous Glass market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Porous Glass market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Porous Glass market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Porous Glass Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Porous Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Black (Gray) Foam Glass

1.2.3 White Foam Glass

1.2.4 Multicolor Foam Glass

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Porous Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Cryogenic Systems

1.3.3 Heat Transfer Fluid Systems

1.3.4 Chemical Processing Systems

1.3.5 Commercial Piping and Building

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Porous Glass Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Porous Glass Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Porous Glass Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Porous Glass Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Porous Glass Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Porous Glass Industry Trends

2.4.2 Porous Glass Market Drivers

2.4.3 Porous Glass Market Challenges

2.4.4 Porous Glass Market Restraints

3 Global Porous Glass Sales

3.1 Global Porous Glass Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Porous Glass Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Porous Glass Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Porous Glass Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Porous Glass Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Porous Glass Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Porous Glass Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Porous Glass Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Porous Glass Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Porous Glass Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Porous Glass Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Porous Glass Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Porous Glass Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Porous Glass Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Porous Glass Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Porous Glass Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Porous Glass Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Porous Glass Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Porous Glass Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Porous Glass Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Porous Glass Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Porous Glass Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Porous Glass Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Porous Glass Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Porous Glass Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Porous Glass Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Porous Glass Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Porous Glass Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Porous Glass Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Porous Glass Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Porous Glass Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Porous Glass Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Porous Glass Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Porous Glass Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Porous Glass Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Porous Glass Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Porous Glass Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Porous Glass Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Porous Glass Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Porous Glass Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Porous Glass Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Porous Glass Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Porous Glass Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Porous Glass Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Porous Glass Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Porous Glass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Porous Glass Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Porous Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Porous Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Porous Glass Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Porous Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Porous Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Porous Glass Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Porous Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Porous Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Porous Glass Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Porous Glass Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Porous Glass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Porous Glass Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Porous Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Porous Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Porous Glass Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Porous Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Porous Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Porous Glass Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Porous Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Porous Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Porous Glass Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Porous Glass Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Porous Glass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Porous Glass Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Porous Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Porous Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Porous Glass Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Porous Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Porous Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Porous Glass Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Porous Glass Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Porous Glass Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Porous Glass Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Porous Glass Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Porous Glass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Porous Glass Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Porous Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Porous Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Porous Glass Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Porous Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Porous Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Porous Glass Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Porous Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Porous Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Porous Glass Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Porous Glass Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Porous Glass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Porous Glass Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Porous Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Porous Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Porous Glass Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Porous Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Porous Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Porous Glass Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Porous Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Porous Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Schott

12.1.1 Schott Corporation Information

12.1.2 Schott Overview

12.1.3 Schott Porous Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Schott Porous Glass Products and Services

12.1.5 Schott Porous Glass SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Schott Recent Developments

12.2 Pittsburgh Corning

12.2.1 Pittsburgh Corning Corporation Information

12.2.2 Pittsburgh Corning Overview

12.2.3 Pittsburgh Corning Porous Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Pittsburgh Corning Porous Glass Products and Services

12.2.5 Pittsburgh Corning Porous Glass SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Pittsburgh Corning Recent Developments

12.3 GLAPOR

12.3.1 GLAPOR Corporation Information

12.3.2 GLAPOR Overview

12.3.3 GLAPOR Porous Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 GLAPOR Porous Glass Products and Services

12.3.5 GLAPOR Porous Glass SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 GLAPOR Recent Developments

12.4 Earthstone

12.4.1 Earthstone Corporation Information

12.4.2 Earthstone Overview

12.4.3 Earthstone Porous Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Earthstone Porous Glass Products and Services

12.4.5 Earthstone Porous Glass SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Earthstone Recent Developments

12.5 JSC Gomelglass

12.5.1 JSC Gomelglass Corporation Information

12.5.2 JSC Gomelglass Overview

12.5.3 JSC Gomelglass Porous Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 JSC Gomelglass Porous Glass Products and Services

12.5.5 JSC Gomelglass Porous Glass SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 JSC Gomelglass Recent Developments

12.6 REFAGLASS

12.6.1 REFAGLASS Corporation Information

12.6.2 REFAGLASS Overview

12.6.3 REFAGLASS Porous Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 REFAGLASS Porous Glass Products and Services

12.6.5 REFAGLASS Porous Glass SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 REFAGLASS Recent Developments

12.7 Zhejiang DEHO

12.7.1 Zhejiang DEHO Corporation Information

12.7.2 Zhejiang DEHO Overview

12.7.3 Zhejiang DEHO Porous Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Zhejiang DEHO Porous Glass Products and Services

12.7.5 Zhejiang DEHO Porous Glass SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Zhejiang DEHO Recent Developments

12.8 YaHong

12.8.1 YaHong Corporation Information

12.8.2 YaHong Overview

12.8.3 YaHong Porous Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 YaHong Porous Glass Products and Services

12.8.5 YaHong Porous Glass SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 YaHong Recent Developments

12.9 Huichang New Material

12.9.1 Huichang New Material Corporation Information

12.9.2 Huichang New Material Overview

12.9.3 Huichang New Material Porous Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Huichang New Material Porous Glass Products and Services

12.9.5 Huichang New Material Porous Glass SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Huichang New Material Recent Developments

12.10 ZhenShen

12.10.1 ZhenShen Corporation Information

12.10.2 ZhenShen Overview

12.10.3 ZhenShen Porous Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 ZhenShen Porous Glass Products and Services

12.10.5 ZhenShen Porous Glass SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 ZhenShen Recent Developments

12.11 Zhong Tai Tian Cheng

12.11.1 Zhong Tai Tian Cheng Corporation Information

12.11.2 Zhong Tai Tian Cheng Overview

12.11.3 Zhong Tai Tian Cheng Porous Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Zhong Tai Tian Cheng Porous Glass Products and Services

12.11.5 Zhong Tai Tian Cheng Recent Developments

12.12 Zhengdi

12.12.1 Zhengdi Corporation Information

12.12.2 Zhengdi Overview

12.12.3 Zhengdi Porous Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Zhengdi Porous Glass Products and Services

12.12.5 Zhengdi Recent Developments

12.13 ShouBang

12.13.1 ShouBang Corporation Information

12.13.2 ShouBang Overview

12.13.3 ShouBang Porous Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 ShouBang Porous Glass Products and Services

12.13.5 ShouBang Recent Developments

12.14 Xin Shun Da

12.14.1 Xin Shun Da Corporation Information

12.14.2 Xin Shun Da Overview

12.14.3 Xin Shun Da Porous Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Xin Shun Da Porous Glass Products and Services

12.14.5 Xin Shun Da Recent Developments

12.15 YongLi

12.15.1 YongLi Corporation Information

12.15.2 YongLi Overview

12.15.3 YongLi Porous Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 YongLi Porous Glass Products and Services

12.15.5 YongLi Recent Developments

12.16 Aotai

12.16.1 Aotai Corporation Information

12.16.2 Aotai Overview

12.16.3 Aotai Porous Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Aotai Porous Glass Products and Services

12.16.5 Aotai Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Porous Glass Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Porous Glass Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Porous Glass Production Mode & Process

13.4 Porous Glass Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Porous Glass Sales Channels

13.4.2 Porous Glass Distributors

13.5 Porous Glass Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

