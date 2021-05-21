Porcelain Household Products Market Analysis, Industry Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2021-2027 | Villeroy & Boch, Rosenthal GmbH, Meissen

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Porcelain Household Products Market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Porcelain Household Products market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Porcelain Household Products report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Porcelain Household Products report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Porcelain Household Products market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Porcelain Household Products market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Porcelain Household Products market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Porcelain Household Products market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Porcelain Household Products market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Porcelain Household Products Market Research Report: Villeroy & Boch, Rosenthal GmbH, Meissen, KAHLA/Thüringen Porzellan GmbH, Seltmann Weiden, Schönwald, WMF, Fiskars Group, Lenox, Portmeirion Group PLC, The Oneida Group, Homer Laughlin China, Noritake, Narumi, Churchill China, Tata Ceramics, Songfa Ceramics, Hualian China, Sitong Group, The Great Wall, Guangxi Sanhuan, Weiye Ceramics

Porcelain Household Products Market Types: Art Furnishing Articles

Water Bodies

Tableware

Vase

Other



Porcelain Household Products Market Applications: Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Online

Others



The Porcelain Household Products Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Porcelain Household Products market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Porcelain Household Products market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Porcelain Household Products Market Overview

1.1 Porcelain Household Products Product Overview

1.2 Porcelain Household Products Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Art Furnishing Articles

1.2.2 Water Bodies

1.2.3 Tableware

1.2.4 Vase

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Porcelain Household Products Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Porcelain Household Products Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Porcelain Household Products Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Porcelain Household Products Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Porcelain Household Products Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Porcelain Household Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Porcelain Household Products Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Porcelain Household Products Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Porcelain Household Products Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Porcelain Household Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Porcelain Household Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Porcelain Household Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Porcelain Household Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Porcelain Household Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Porcelain Household Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Porcelain Household Products Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Porcelain Household Products Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Porcelain Household Products Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Porcelain Household Products Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Porcelain Household Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Porcelain Household Products Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Porcelain Household Products Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Porcelain Household Products Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Porcelain Household Products as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Porcelain Household Products Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Porcelain Household Products Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Porcelain Household Products Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Porcelain Household Products Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Porcelain Household Products Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Porcelain Household Products Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Porcelain Household Products Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Porcelain Household Products Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Porcelain Household Products Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Porcelain Household Products Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Porcelain Household Products Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Porcelain Household Products Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Porcelain Household Products by Application

4.1 Porcelain Household Products Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hypermarket/Supermarket

4.1.2 Specialty Stores

4.1.3 Online

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Porcelain Household Products Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Porcelain Household Products Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Porcelain Household Products Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Porcelain Household Products Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Porcelain Household Products Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Porcelain Household Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Porcelain Household Products Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Porcelain Household Products Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Porcelain Household Products Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Porcelain Household Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Porcelain Household Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Porcelain Household Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Porcelain Household Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Porcelain Household Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Porcelain Household Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Porcelain Household Products by Country

5.1 North America Porcelain Household Products Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Porcelain Household Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Porcelain Household Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Porcelain Household Products Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Porcelain Household Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Porcelain Household Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Porcelain Household Products by Country

6.1 Europe Porcelain Household Products Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Porcelain Household Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Porcelain Household Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Porcelain Household Products Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Porcelain Household Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Porcelain Household Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Porcelain Household Products by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Porcelain Household Products Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Porcelain Household Products Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Porcelain Household Products Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Porcelain Household Products Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Porcelain Household Products Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Porcelain Household Products Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Porcelain Household Products by Country

8.1 Latin America Porcelain Household Products Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Porcelain Household Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Porcelain Household Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Porcelain Household Products Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Porcelain Household Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Porcelain Household Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Porcelain Household Products by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Porcelain Household Products Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Porcelain Household Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Porcelain Household Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Porcelain Household Products Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Porcelain Household Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Porcelain Household Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Porcelain Household Products Business

10.1 Villeroy & Boch

10.1.1 Villeroy & Boch Corporation Information

10.1.2 Villeroy & Boch Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Villeroy & Boch Porcelain Household Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Villeroy & Boch Porcelain Household Products Products Offered

10.1.5 Villeroy & Boch Recent Development

10.2 Rosenthal GmbH

10.2.1 Rosenthal GmbH Corporation Information

10.2.2 Rosenthal GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Rosenthal GmbH Porcelain Household Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Villeroy & Boch Porcelain Household Products Products Offered

10.2.5 Rosenthal GmbH Recent Development

10.3 Meissen

10.3.1 Meissen Corporation Information

10.3.2 Meissen Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Meissen Porcelain Household Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Meissen Porcelain Household Products Products Offered

10.3.5 Meissen Recent Development

10.4 KAHLA/Thüringen Porzellan GmbH

10.4.1 KAHLA/Thüringen Porzellan GmbH Corporation Information

10.4.2 KAHLA/Thüringen Porzellan GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 KAHLA/Thüringen Porzellan GmbH Porcelain Household Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 KAHLA/Thüringen Porzellan GmbH Porcelain Household Products Products Offered

10.4.5 KAHLA/Thüringen Porzellan GmbH Recent Development

10.5 Seltmann Weiden

10.5.1 Seltmann Weiden Corporation Information

10.5.2 Seltmann Weiden Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Seltmann Weiden Porcelain Household Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Seltmann Weiden Porcelain Household Products Products Offered

10.5.5 Seltmann Weiden Recent Development

10.6 Schönwald

10.6.1 Schönwald Corporation Information

10.6.2 Schönwald Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Schönwald Porcelain Household Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Schönwald Porcelain Household Products Products Offered

10.6.5 Schönwald Recent Development

10.7 WMF

10.7.1 WMF Corporation Information

10.7.2 WMF Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 WMF Porcelain Household Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 WMF Porcelain Household Products Products Offered

10.7.5 WMF Recent Development

10.8 Fiskars Group

10.8.1 Fiskars Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Fiskars Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Fiskars Group Porcelain Household Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Fiskars Group Porcelain Household Products Products Offered

10.8.5 Fiskars Group Recent Development

10.9 Lenox

10.9.1 Lenox Corporation Information

10.9.2 Lenox Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Lenox Porcelain Household Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Lenox Porcelain Household Products Products Offered

10.9.5 Lenox Recent Development

10.10 Portmeirion Group PLC

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Porcelain Household Products Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Portmeirion Group PLC Porcelain Household Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Portmeirion Group PLC Recent Development

10.11 The Oneida Group

10.11.1 The Oneida Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 The Oneida Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 The Oneida Group Porcelain Household Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 The Oneida Group Porcelain Household Products Products Offered

10.11.5 The Oneida Group Recent Development

10.12 Homer Laughlin China

10.12.1 Homer Laughlin China Corporation Information

10.12.2 Homer Laughlin China Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Homer Laughlin China Porcelain Household Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Homer Laughlin China Porcelain Household Products Products Offered

10.12.5 Homer Laughlin China Recent Development

10.13 Noritake

10.13.1 Noritake Corporation Information

10.13.2 Noritake Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Noritake Porcelain Household Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Noritake Porcelain Household Products Products Offered

10.13.5 Noritake Recent Development

10.14 Narumi

10.14.1 Narumi Corporation Information

10.14.2 Narumi Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Narumi Porcelain Household Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Narumi Porcelain Household Products Products Offered

10.14.5 Narumi Recent Development

10.15 Churchill China

10.15.1 Churchill China Corporation Information

10.15.2 Churchill China Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Churchill China Porcelain Household Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Churchill China Porcelain Household Products Products Offered

10.15.5 Churchill China Recent Development

10.16 Tata Ceramics

10.16.1 Tata Ceramics Corporation Information

10.16.2 Tata Ceramics Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Tata Ceramics Porcelain Household Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Tata Ceramics Porcelain Household Products Products Offered

10.16.5 Tata Ceramics Recent Development

10.17 Songfa Ceramics

10.17.1 Songfa Ceramics Corporation Information

10.17.2 Songfa Ceramics Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Songfa Ceramics Porcelain Household Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Songfa Ceramics Porcelain Household Products Products Offered

10.17.5 Songfa Ceramics Recent Development

10.18 Hualian China

10.18.1 Hualian China Corporation Information

10.18.2 Hualian China Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Hualian China Porcelain Household Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Hualian China Porcelain Household Products Products Offered

10.18.5 Hualian China Recent Development

10.19 Sitong Group

10.19.1 Sitong Group Corporation Information

10.19.2 Sitong Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Sitong Group Porcelain Household Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Sitong Group Porcelain Household Products Products Offered

10.19.5 Sitong Group Recent Development

10.20 The Great Wall

10.20.1 The Great Wall Corporation Information

10.20.2 The Great Wall Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 The Great Wall Porcelain Household Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 The Great Wall Porcelain Household Products Products Offered

10.20.5 The Great Wall Recent Development

10.21 Guangxi Sanhuan

10.21.1 Guangxi Sanhuan Corporation Information

10.21.2 Guangxi Sanhuan Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Guangxi Sanhuan Porcelain Household Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Guangxi Sanhuan Porcelain Household Products Products Offered

10.21.5 Guangxi Sanhuan Recent Development

10.22 Weiye Ceramics

10.22.1 Weiye Ceramics Corporation Information

10.22.2 Weiye Ceramics Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Weiye Ceramics Porcelain Household Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Weiye Ceramics Porcelain Household Products Products Offered

10.22.5 Weiye Ceramics Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Porcelain Household Products Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Porcelain Household Products Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Porcelain Household Products Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Porcelain Household Products Distributors

12.3 Porcelain Household Products Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”