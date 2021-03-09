Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2021- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | Lonza Group, Occidental Chemical, Olin Corporation

“

The report titled Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pool Water Treatment Chemicals report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pool Water Treatment Chemicals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lonza Group, Occidental Chemical, Olin Corporation, Solvay Chem, FMC, Nouryon, BASF, Nippon Soda, Nankai Chemical, Westlake Chemical, Haviland Pool, Robelle, BioLab, Clorox Pool & Spa, Zodiac Australia, SunGuard, Lo-Chlor, HY-CLOR, ICL Industrial Products, Ercros S.A.

Market Segmentation by Product: Bleaching Powder

Sodium Hypochlorite

Liquid Chlorine

Trichloroisocyanuric Acid

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Pool

Commercial Pool



The Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pool Water Treatment Chemicals market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pool Water Treatment Chemicals industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Bleaching Powder

1.2.3 Sodium Hypochlorite

1.2.4 Liquid Chlorine

1.2.5 Trichloroisocyanuric Acid

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential Pool

1.3.3 Commercial Pool

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Industry Trends

2.4.2 Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Market Drivers

2.4.3 Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Market Challenges

2.4.4 Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Market Restraints

3 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales

3.1 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Lonza Group

12.1.1 Lonza Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lonza Group Overview

12.1.3 Lonza Group Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Lonza Group Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Products and Services

12.1.5 Lonza Group Pool Water Treatment Chemicals SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Lonza Group Recent Developments

12.2 Occidental Chemical

12.2.1 Occidental Chemical Corporation Information

12.2.2 Occidental Chemical Overview

12.2.3 Occidental Chemical Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Occidental Chemical Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Products and Services

12.2.5 Occidental Chemical Pool Water Treatment Chemicals SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Occidental Chemical Recent Developments

12.3 Olin Corporation

12.3.1 Olin Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Olin Corporation Overview

12.3.3 Olin Corporation Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Olin Corporation Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Products and Services

12.3.5 Olin Corporation Pool Water Treatment Chemicals SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Olin Corporation Recent Developments

12.4 Solvay Chem

12.4.1 Solvay Chem Corporation Information

12.4.2 Solvay Chem Overview

12.4.3 Solvay Chem Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Solvay Chem Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Products and Services

12.4.5 Solvay Chem Pool Water Treatment Chemicals SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Solvay Chem Recent Developments

12.5 FMC

12.5.1 FMC Corporation Information

12.5.2 FMC Overview

12.5.3 FMC Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 FMC Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Products and Services

12.5.5 FMC Pool Water Treatment Chemicals SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 FMC Recent Developments

12.6 Nouryon

12.6.1 Nouryon Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nouryon Overview

12.6.3 Nouryon Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Nouryon Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Products and Services

12.6.5 Nouryon Pool Water Treatment Chemicals SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Nouryon Recent Developments

12.7 BASF

12.7.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.7.2 BASF Overview

12.7.3 BASF Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 BASF Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Products and Services

12.7.5 BASF Pool Water Treatment Chemicals SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.8 Nippon Soda

12.8.1 Nippon Soda Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nippon Soda Overview

12.8.3 Nippon Soda Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Nippon Soda Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Products and Services

12.8.5 Nippon Soda Pool Water Treatment Chemicals SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Nippon Soda Recent Developments

12.9 Nankai Chemical

12.9.1 Nankai Chemical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nankai Chemical Overview

12.9.3 Nankai Chemical Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Nankai Chemical Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Products and Services

12.9.5 Nankai Chemical Pool Water Treatment Chemicals SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Nankai Chemical Recent Developments

12.10 Westlake Chemical

12.10.1 Westlake Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Westlake Chemical Overview

12.10.3 Westlake Chemical Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Westlake Chemical Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Products and Services

12.10.5 Westlake Chemical Pool Water Treatment Chemicals SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Westlake Chemical Recent Developments

12.11 Haviland Pool

12.11.1 Haviland Pool Corporation Information

12.11.2 Haviland Pool Overview

12.11.3 Haviland Pool Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Haviland Pool Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Products and Services

12.11.5 Haviland Pool Recent Developments

12.12 Robelle

12.12.1 Robelle Corporation Information

12.12.2 Robelle Overview

12.12.3 Robelle Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Robelle Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Products and Services

12.12.5 Robelle Recent Developments

12.13 BioLab

12.13.1 BioLab Corporation Information

12.13.2 BioLab Overview

12.13.3 BioLab Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 BioLab Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Products and Services

12.13.5 BioLab Recent Developments

12.14 Clorox Pool & Spa

12.14.1 Clorox Pool & Spa Corporation Information

12.14.2 Clorox Pool & Spa Overview

12.14.3 Clorox Pool & Spa Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Clorox Pool & Spa Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Products and Services

12.14.5 Clorox Pool & Spa Recent Developments

12.15 Zodiac Australia

12.15.1 Zodiac Australia Corporation Information

12.15.2 Zodiac Australia Overview

12.15.3 Zodiac Australia Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Zodiac Australia Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Products and Services

12.15.5 Zodiac Australia Recent Developments

12.16 SunGuard

12.16.1 SunGuard Corporation Information

12.16.2 SunGuard Overview

12.16.3 SunGuard Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 SunGuard Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Products and Services

12.16.5 SunGuard Recent Developments

12.17 Lo-Chlor

12.17.1 Lo-Chlor Corporation Information

12.17.2 Lo-Chlor Overview

12.17.3 Lo-Chlor Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Lo-Chlor Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Products and Services

12.17.5 Lo-Chlor Recent Developments

12.18 HY-CLOR

12.18.1 HY-CLOR Corporation Information

12.18.2 HY-CLOR Overview

12.18.3 HY-CLOR Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 HY-CLOR Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Products and Services

12.18.5 HY-CLOR Recent Developments

12.19 ICL Industrial Products

12.19.1 ICL Industrial Products Corporation Information

12.19.2 ICL Industrial Products Overview

12.19.3 ICL Industrial Products Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 ICL Industrial Products Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Products and Services

12.19.5 ICL Industrial Products Recent Developments

12.20 Ercros S.A.

12.20.1 Ercros S.A. Corporation Information

12.20.2 Ercros S.A. Overview

12.20.3 Ercros S.A. Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Ercros S.A. Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Products and Services

12.20.5 Ercros S.A. Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Production Mode & Process

13.4 Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Channels

13.4.2 Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Distributors

13.5 Pool Water Treatment Chemicals Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”