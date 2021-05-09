POM Rod Market Players to See Huge Investments Opportunities by 2027 | BASF, DuPont, YUNTIANHUA

“

The report titled Global POM Rod Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global POM Rod market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global POM Rod market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global POM Rod market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global POM Rod market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The POM Rod report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the POM Rod report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global POM Rod market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global POM Rod market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global POM Rod market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global POM Rod market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global POM Rod market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, DuPont, YUNTIANHUA, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Ensinger, Röchling Industrial EN, Weiheng Enterprise Co., Ltd., Jiujiang Aotai Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Enxinlong Special Material Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: Homo-polyoxymethylene

Co-polyoxymethylene



Market Segmentation by Application: Auto Industry

Food Industry

Medical Equipment

Household Appliances

Precision Machinery Parts

Other



The POM Rod Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global POM Rod market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global POM Rod market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the POM Rod market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in POM Rod industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global POM Rod market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global POM Rod market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global POM Rod market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 POM Rod Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global POM Rod Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Homo-polyoxymethylene

1.2.3 Co-polyoxymethylene

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global POM Rod Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Auto Industry

1.3.3 Food Industry

1.3.4 Medical Equipment

1.3.5 Household Appliances

1.3.6 Precision Machinery Parts

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global POM Rod Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global POM Rod Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global POM Rod Production by Region

2.3.1 Global POM Rod Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global POM Rod Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 POM Rod Industry Trends

2.4.2 POM Rod Market Drivers

2.4.3 POM Rod Market Challenges

2.4.4 POM Rod Market Restraints

3 Global POM Rod Sales

3.1 Global POM Rod Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global POM Rod Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global POM Rod Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top POM Rod Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top POM Rod Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top POM Rod Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top POM Rod Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top POM Rod Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top POM Rod Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global POM Rod Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global POM Rod Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top POM Rod Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top POM Rod Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by POM Rod Sales in 2020

4.3 Global POM Rod Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top POM Rod Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top POM Rod Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by POM Rod Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global POM Rod Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global POM Rod Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global POM Rod Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global POM Rod Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global POM Rod Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global POM Rod Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global POM Rod Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global POM Rod Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global POM Rod Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global POM Rod Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global POM Rod Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global POM Rod Price by Type

5.3.1 Global POM Rod Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global POM Rod Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global POM Rod Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global POM Rod Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global POM Rod Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global POM Rod Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global POM Rod Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global POM Rod Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global POM Rod Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global POM Rod Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global POM Rod Price by Application

6.3.1 Global POM Rod Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global POM Rod Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America POM Rod Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America POM Rod Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America POM Rod Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America POM Rod Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America POM Rod Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America POM Rod Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America POM Rod Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America POM Rod Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America POM Rod Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America POM Rod Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America POM Rod Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America POM Rod Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe POM Rod Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe POM Rod Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe POM Rod Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe POM Rod Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe POM Rod Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe POM Rod Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe POM Rod Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe POM Rod Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe POM Rod Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe POM Rod Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe POM Rod Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe POM Rod Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific POM Rod Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific POM Rod Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific POM Rod Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific POM Rod Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific POM Rod Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific POM Rod Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific POM Rod Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific POM Rod Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific POM Rod Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific POM Rod Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific POM Rod Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific POM Rod Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America POM Rod Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America POM Rod Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America POM Rod Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America POM Rod Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America POM Rod Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America POM Rod Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America POM Rod Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America POM Rod Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America POM Rod Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America POM Rod Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America POM Rod Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America POM Rod Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa POM Rod Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa POM Rod Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa POM Rod Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa POM Rod Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa POM Rod Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa POM Rod Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa POM Rod Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa POM Rod Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa POM Rod Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa POM Rod Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa POM Rod Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa POM Rod Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF POM Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF POM Rod Products and Services

12.1.5 BASF POM Rod SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.2 DuPont

12.2.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.2.2 DuPont Overview

12.2.3 DuPont POM Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DuPont POM Rod Products and Services

12.2.5 DuPont POM Rod SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 DuPont Recent Developments

12.3 YUNTIANHUA

12.3.1 YUNTIANHUA Corporation Information

12.3.2 YUNTIANHUA Overview

12.3.3 YUNTIANHUA POM Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 YUNTIANHUA POM Rod Products and Services

12.3.5 YUNTIANHUA POM Rod SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 YUNTIANHUA Recent Developments

12.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation

12.4.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation Overview

12.4.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation POM Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation POM Rod Products and Services

12.4.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation POM Rod SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Formosa Plastics Corporation Recent Developments

12.5 Ensinger

12.5.1 Ensinger Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ensinger Overview

12.5.3 Ensinger POM Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Ensinger POM Rod Products and Services

12.5.5 Ensinger POM Rod SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Ensinger Recent Developments

12.6 Röchling Industrial EN

12.6.1 Röchling Industrial EN Corporation Information

12.6.2 Röchling Industrial EN Overview

12.6.3 Röchling Industrial EN POM Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Röchling Industrial EN POM Rod Products and Services

12.6.5 Röchling Industrial EN POM Rod SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Röchling Industrial EN Recent Developments

12.7 Weiheng Enterprise Co., Ltd.

12.7.1 Weiheng Enterprise Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Weiheng Enterprise Co., Ltd. Overview

12.7.3 Weiheng Enterprise Co., Ltd. POM Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Weiheng Enterprise Co., Ltd. POM Rod Products and Services

12.7.5 Weiheng Enterprise Co., Ltd. POM Rod SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Weiheng Enterprise Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.8 Jiujiang Aotai Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd.

12.8.1 Jiujiang Aotai Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Jiujiang Aotai Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd. Overview

12.8.3 Jiujiang Aotai Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd. POM Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Jiujiang Aotai Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd. POM Rod Products and Services

12.8.5 Jiujiang Aotai Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd. POM Rod SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Jiujiang Aotai Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.9 Shenzhen Enxinlong Special Material Co., Ltd.

12.9.1 Shenzhen Enxinlong Special Material Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shenzhen Enxinlong Special Material Co., Ltd. Overview

12.9.3 Shenzhen Enxinlong Special Material Co., Ltd. POM Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Shenzhen Enxinlong Special Material Co., Ltd. POM Rod Products and Services

12.9.5 Shenzhen Enxinlong Special Material Co., Ltd. POM Rod SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Shenzhen Enxinlong Special Material Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 POM Rod Value Chain Analysis

13.2 POM Rod Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 POM Rod Production Mode & Process

13.4 POM Rod Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 POM Rod Sales Channels

13.4.2 POM Rod Distributors

13.5 POM Rod Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”