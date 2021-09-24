Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Wanwei Group, Kuraray, Sinopec-SVW

“

The report titled Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Wanwei Group, Kuraray, Sinopec-SVW, Xiangwei, Fuwei, Unitika, Shuangxin PVA, Pioneer, STW, Royang, Minifibers Inc., Rycere

Market Segmentation by Product:

Staple

Filament

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Cement Additives

Textile

Non-woven Fabric

Other



The Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Staple

1.2.3 Filament

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Cement Additives

1.3.3 Textile

1.3.4 Non-woven Fabric

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Production

2.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Wanwei Group

12.1.1 Wanwei Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Wanwei Group Overview

12.1.3 Wanwei Group Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Wanwei Group Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Product Description

12.1.5 Wanwei Group Recent Developments

12.2 Kuraray

12.2.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kuraray Overview

12.2.3 Kuraray Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kuraray Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Product Description

12.2.5 Kuraray Recent Developments

12.3 Sinopec-SVW

12.3.1 Sinopec-SVW Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sinopec-SVW Overview

12.3.3 Sinopec-SVW Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sinopec-SVW Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Product Description

12.3.5 Sinopec-SVW Recent Developments

12.4 Xiangwei

12.4.1 Xiangwei Corporation Information

12.4.2 Xiangwei Overview

12.4.3 Xiangwei Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Xiangwei Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Product Description

12.4.5 Xiangwei Recent Developments

12.5 Fuwei

12.5.1 Fuwei Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fuwei Overview

12.5.3 Fuwei Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Fuwei Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Product Description

12.5.5 Fuwei Recent Developments

12.6 Unitika

12.6.1 Unitika Corporation Information

12.6.2 Unitika Overview

12.6.3 Unitika Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Unitika Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Product Description

12.6.5 Unitika Recent Developments

12.7 Shuangxin PVA

12.7.1 Shuangxin PVA Corporation Information

12.7.2 Shuangxin PVA Overview

12.7.3 Shuangxin PVA Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Shuangxin PVA Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Product Description

12.7.5 Shuangxin PVA Recent Developments

12.8 Pioneer

12.8.1 Pioneer Corporation Information

12.8.2 Pioneer Overview

12.8.3 Pioneer Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Pioneer Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Product Description

12.8.5 Pioneer Recent Developments

12.9 STW

12.9.1 STW Corporation Information

12.9.2 STW Overview

12.9.3 STW Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 STW Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Product Description

12.9.5 STW Recent Developments

12.10 Royang

12.10.1 Royang Corporation Information

12.10.2 Royang Overview

12.10.3 Royang Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Royang Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Product Description

12.10.5 Royang Recent Developments

12.11 Minifibers Inc.

12.11.1 Minifibers Inc. Corporation Information

12.11.2 Minifibers Inc. Overview

12.11.3 Minifibers Inc. Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Minifibers Inc. Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Product Description

12.11.5 Minifibers Inc. Recent Developments

12.12 Rycere

12.12.1 Rycere Corporation Information

12.12.2 Rycere Overview

12.12.3 Rycere Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Rycere Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Product Description

12.12.5 Rycere Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Distributors

13.5 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Industry Trends

14.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Drivers

14.3 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Challenges

14.4 Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fiber (Vinylon Fiber) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”