Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Henkel, Vinavil, H.B. Fuller

The report titled Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Henkel, Vinavil, H.B. Fuller, Dow, Arkema, Celanese, Chang Chun Group, ITW Polymers, 3M, Wacker, AkzoNobel, Liaoning Lushi Chemical, Guangzhou Yijiang Chem, Hexion

Market Segmentation by Product: General Grade

Modified Grade



Market Segmentation by Application: Water-based Adhesives

Non-wovens

Paper and Paperboard Coatings

Carpet Backings

Construction Products



The Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 General Grade

1.2.3 Modified Grade

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Water-based Adhesives

1.3.3 Non-wovens

1.3.4 Paper and Paperboard Coatings

1.3.5 Carpet Backings

1.3.6 Construction Products

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Industry Trends

2.4.2 Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Drivers

2.4.3 Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Challenges

2.4.4 Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Restraints

3 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales

3.1 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Henkel

12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Henkel Overview

12.1.3 Henkel Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Henkel Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Products and Services

12.1.5 Henkel Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Henkel Recent Developments

12.2 Vinavil

12.2.1 Vinavil Corporation Information

12.2.2 Vinavil Overview

12.2.3 Vinavil Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Vinavil Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Products and Services

12.2.5 Vinavil Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Vinavil Recent Developments

12.3 H.B. Fuller

12.3.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

12.3.2 H.B. Fuller Overview

12.3.3 H.B. Fuller Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 H.B. Fuller Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Products and Services

12.3.5 H.B. Fuller Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments

12.4 Dow

12.4.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.4.2 Dow Overview

12.4.3 Dow Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Dow Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Products and Services

12.4.5 Dow Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Dow Recent Developments

12.5 Arkema

12.5.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.5.2 Arkema Overview

12.5.3 Arkema Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Arkema Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Products and Services

12.5.5 Arkema Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Arkema Recent Developments

12.6 Celanese

12.6.1 Celanese Corporation Information

12.6.2 Celanese Overview

12.6.3 Celanese Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Celanese Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Products and Services

12.6.5 Celanese Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Celanese Recent Developments

12.7 Chang Chun Group

12.7.1 Chang Chun Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Chang Chun Group Overview

12.7.3 Chang Chun Group Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Chang Chun Group Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Products and Services

12.7.5 Chang Chun Group Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Chang Chun Group Recent Developments

12.8 ITW Polymers

12.8.1 ITW Polymers Corporation Information

12.8.2 ITW Polymers Overview

12.8.3 ITW Polymers Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 ITW Polymers Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Products and Services

12.8.5 ITW Polymers Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 ITW Polymers Recent Developments

12.9 3M

12.9.1 3M Corporation Information

12.9.2 3M Overview

12.9.3 3M Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 3M Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Products and Services

12.9.5 3M Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 3M Recent Developments

12.10 Wacker

12.10.1 Wacker Corporation Information

12.10.2 Wacker Overview

12.10.3 Wacker Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Wacker Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Products and Services

12.10.5 Wacker Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Wacker Recent Developments

12.11 AkzoNobel

12.11.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.11.2 AkzoNobel Overview

12.11.3 AkzoNobel Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 AkzoNobel Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Products and Services

12.11.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments

12.12 Liaoning Lushi Chemical

12.12.1 Liaoning Lushi Chemical Corporation Information

12.12.2 Liaoning Lushi Chemical Overview

12.12.3 Liaoning Lushi Chemical Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Liaoning Lushi Chemical Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Products and Services

12.12.5 Liaoning Lushi Chemical Recent Developments

12.13 Guangzhou Yijiang Chem

12.13.1 Guangzhou Yijiang Chem Corporation Information

12.13.2 Guangzhou Yijiang Chem Overview

12.13.3 Guangzhou Yijiang Chem Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Guangzhou Yijiang Chem Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Products and Services

12.13.5 Guangzhou Yijiang Chem Recent Developments

12.14 Hexion

12.14.1 Hexion Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hexion Overview

12.14.3 Hexion Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Hexion Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Products and Services

12.14.5 Hexion Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Distributors

13.5 Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

