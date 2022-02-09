Polyurethane Resin Market Size, Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths 2022-2028 | DIC, BASF, DSM

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Polyurethane Resin Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyurethane Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyurethane Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyurethane Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyurethane Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyurethane Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyurethane Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DIC, BASF, DSM, Perstorp, DowDuPont, Alchemie, Hunstman, Qingdao Xinyutian Chemical, Lianhuan, Shanghai Dongda Polyurethane, Geniusrain Chemical Technology, Bond Polymers, Arakawa Chemical, Aura Polymers

Market Segmentation by Product:

Solvent Based Polyurethane Resins

Water Based Polyurethane Resins

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Transportation

Construction

Others



The Polyurethane Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyurethane Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyurethane Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Polyurethane Resin market expansion?

What will be the global Polyurethane Resin market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Polyurethane Resin market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Polyurethane Resin market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Polyurethane Resin market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Polyurethane Resin market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyurethane Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Global Polyurethane Resin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Resin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Polyurethane Resin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Polyurethane Resin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Polyurethane Resin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Polyurethane Resin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Polyurethane Resin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Polyurethane Resin in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Polyurethane Resin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Polyurethane Resin Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Polyurethane Resin Industry Trends

1.5.2 Polyurethane Resin Market Drivers

1.5.3 Polyurethane Resin Market Challenges

1.5.4 Polyurethane Resin Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Polyurethane Resin Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Solvent Based Polyurethane Resins

2.1.2 Water Based Polyurethane Resins

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Polyurethane Resin Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Polyurethane Resin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Polyurethane Resin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Polyurethane Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Polyurethane Resin Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Polyurethane Resin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Polyurethane Resin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Polyurethane Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Polyurethane Resin Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Transportation

3.1.2 Construction

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Polyurethane Resin Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Polyurethane Resin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Polyurethane Resin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Polyurethane Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Polyurethane Resin Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Polyurethane Resin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Polyurethane Resin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Polyurethane Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Polyurethane Resin Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Polyurethane Resin Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Polyurethane Resin Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Polyurethane Resin Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Polyurethane Resin Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Polyurethane Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Polyurethane Resin Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Polyurethane Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Polyurethane Resin in 2021

4.2.3 Global Polyurethane Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Polyurethane Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Polyurethane Resin Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Polyurethane Resin Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polyurethane Resin Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Polyurethane Resin Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Polyurethane Resin Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Polyurethane Resin Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Polyurethane Resin Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Polyurethane Resin Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Polyurethane Resin Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Polyurethane Resin Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Polyurethane Resin Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Polyurethane Resin Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Polyurethane Resin Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Polyurethane Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Polyurethane Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Polyurethane Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Polyurethane Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Resin Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Polyurethane Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Polyurethane Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Polyurethane Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Polyurethane Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 DIC

7.1.1 DIC Corporation Information

7.1.2 DIC Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 DIC Polyurethane Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 DIC Polyurethane Resin Products Offered

7.1.5 DIC Recent Development

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 BASF Polyurethane Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 BASF Polyurethane Resin Products Offered

7.2.5 BASF Recent Development

7.3 DSM

7.3.1 DSM Corporation Information

7.3.2 DSM Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 DSM Polyurethane Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 DSM Polyurethane Resin Products Offered

7.3.5 DSM Recent Development

7.4 Perstorp

7.4.1 Perstorp Corporation Information

7.4.2 Perstorp Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Perstorp Polyurethane Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Perstorp Polyurethane Resin Products Offered

7.4.5 Perstorp Recent Development

7.5 DowDuPont

7.5.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

7.5.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 DowDuPont Polyurethane Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 DowDuPont Polyurethane Resin Products Offered

7.5.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

7.6 Alchemie

7.6.1 Alchemie Corporation Information

7.6.2 Alchemie Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Alchemie Polyurethane Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Alchemie Polyurethane Resin Products Offered

7.6.5 Alchemie Recent Development

7.7 Hunstman

7.7.1 Hunstman Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hunstman Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hunstman Polyurethane Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hunstman Polyurethane Resin Products Offered

7.7.5 Hunstman Recent Development

7.8 Qingdao Xinyutian Chemical

7.8.1 Qingdao Xinyutian Chemical Corporation Information

7.8.2 Qingdao Xinyutian Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Qingdao Xinyutian Chemical Polyurethane Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Qingdao Xinyutian Chemical Polyurethane Resin Products Offered

7.8.5 Qingdao Xinyutian Chemical Recent Development

7.9 Lianhuan

7.9.1 Lianhuan Corporation Information

7.9.2 Lianhuan Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Lianhuan Polyurethane Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Lianhuan Polyurethane Resin Products Offered

7.9.5 Lianhuan Recent Development

7.10 Shanghai Dongda Polyurethane

7.10.1 Shanghai Dongda Polyurethane Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shanghai Dongda Polyurethane Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Shanghai Dongda Polyurethane Polyurethane Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Shanghai Dongda Polyurethane Polyurethane Resin Products Offered

7.10.5 Shanghai Dongda Polyurethane Recent Development

7.11 Geniusrain Chemical Technology

7.11.1 Geniusrain Chemical Technology Corporation Information

7.11.2 Geniusrain Chemical Technology Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Geniusrain Chemical Technology Polyurethane Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Geniusrain Chemical Technology Polyurethane Resin Products Offered

7.11.5 Geniusrain Chemical Technology Recent Development

7.12 Bond Polymers

7.12.1 Bond Polymers Corporation Information

7.12.2 Bond Polymers Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Bond Polymers Polyurethane Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Bond Polymers Products Offered

7.12.5 Bond Polymers Recent Development

7.13 Arakawa Chemical

7.13.1 Arakawa Chemical Corporation Information

7.13.2 Arakawa Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Arakawa Chemical Polyurethane Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Arakawa Chemical Products Offered

7.13.5 Arakawa Chemical Recent Development

7.14 Aura Polymers

7.14.1 Aura Polymers Corporation Information

7.14.2 Aura Polymers Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Aura Polymers Polyurethane Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Aura Polymers Products Offered

7.14.5 Aura Polymers Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Polyurethane Resin Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Polyurethane Resin Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Polyurethane Resin Distributors

8.3 Polyurethane Resin Production Mode & Process

8.4 Polyurethane Resin Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Polyurethane Resin Sales Channels

8.4.2 Polyurethane Resin Distributors

8.5 Polyurethane Resin Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”