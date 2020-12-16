Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Dow, BASF, Huntsman, AkzoNobel

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Polyurethane Products & Moldings market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyurethane Products & Moldings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyurethane Products & Moldings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyurethane Products & Moldings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyurethane Products & Moldings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyurethane Products & Moldings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyurethane Products & Moldings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyurethane Products & Moldings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyurethane Products & Moldings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Research Report: Dow, BASF, Huntsman, AkzoNobel, Covestro, Lubrizol, Recticel, LANXESS, INOAC, Tosoh, Mitsui Chem, Woodbridge Foam, Wanhua, Shanghai Dongda, Oriental Yuhong

Types: Flexible Foam

Rigid Foam

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Elastomers

Others



Applications: Furniture and Interiors

Construction

Electronics and Appliances

Automotive

Footwear

Others



The Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyurethane Products & Moldings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyurethane Products & Moldings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyurethane Products & Moldings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyurethane Products & Moldings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyurethane Products & Moldings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyurethane Products & Moldings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyurethane Products & Moldings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Overview

1.1 Polyurethane Products & Moldings Product Overview

1.2 Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Flexible Foam

1.2.2 Rigid Foam

1.2.3 Coatings

1.2.4 Adhesives & Sealants

1.2.5 Elastomers

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Polyurethane Products & Moldings Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Polyurethane Products & Moldings Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Polyurethane Products & Moldings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Polyurethane Products & Moldings as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Polyurethane Products & Moldings Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Polyurethane Products & Moldings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Products & Moldings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Polyurethane Products & Moldings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Polyurethane Products & Moldings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Products & Moldings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings by Application

4.1 Polyurethane Products & Moldings Segment by Application

4.1.1 Furniture and Interiors

4.1.2 Construction

4.1.3 Electronics and Appliances

4.1.4 Automotive

4.1.5 Footwear

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Polyurethane Products & Moldings Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Polyurethane Products & Moldings by Application

4.5.2 Europe Polyurethane Products & Moldings by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Products & Moldings by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Polyurethane Products & Moldings by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Products & Moldings by Application

5 North America Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Polyurethane Products & Moldings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Polyurethane Products & Moldings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Polyurethane Products & Moldings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Polyurethane Products & Moldings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Products & Moldings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Products & Moldings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Polyurethane Products & Moldings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Polyurethane Products & Moldings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Products & Moldings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Products & Moldings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Polyurethane Products & Moldings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyurethane Products & Moldings Business

10.1 Dow

10.1.1 Dow Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dow Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Dow Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Dow Polyurethane Products & Moldings Products Offered

10.1.5 Dow Recent Development

10.2 BASF

10.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.2.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 BASF Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Dow Polyurethane Products & Moldings Products Offered

10.2.5 BASF Recent Development

10.3 Huntsman

10.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

10.3.2 Huntsman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Huntsman Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Huntsman Polyurethane Products & Moldings Products Offered

10.3.5 Huntsman Recent Development

10.4 AkzoNobel

10.4.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

10.4.2 AkzoNobel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 AkzoNobel Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 AkzoNobel Polyurethane Products & Moldings Products Offered

10.4.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

10.5 Covestro

10.5.1 Covestro Corporation Information

10.5.2 Covestro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Covestro Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Covestro Polyurethane Products & Moldings Products Offered

10.5.5 Covestro Recent Development

10.6 Lubrizol

10.6.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lubrizol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Lubrizol Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Lubrizol Polyurethane Products & Moldings Products Offered

10.6.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

10.7 Recticel

10.7.1 Recticel Corporation Information

10.7.2 Recticel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Recticel Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Recticel Polyurethane Products & Moldings Products Offered

10.7.5 Recticel Recent Development

10.8 LANXESS

10.8.1 LANXESS Corporation Information

10.8.2 LANXESS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 LANXESS Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 LANXESS Polyurethane Products & Moldings Products Offered

10.8.5 LANXESS Recent Development

10.9 INOAC

10.9.1 INOAC Corporation Information

10.9.2 INOAC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 INOAC Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 INOAC Polyurethane Products & Moldings Products Offered

10.9.5 INOAC Recent Development

10.10 Tosoh

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Polyurethane Products & Moldings Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Tosoh Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Tosoh Recent Development

10.11 Mitsui Chem

10.11.1 Mitsui Chem Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mitsui Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Mitsui Chem Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Mitsui Chem Polyurethane Products & Moldings Products Offered

10.11.5 Mitsui Chem Recent Development

10.12 Woodbridge Foam

10.12.1 Woodbridge Foam Corporation Information

10.12.2 Woodbridge Foam Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Woodbridge Foam Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Woodbridge Foam Polyurethane Products & Moldings Products Offered

10.12.5 Woodbridge Foam Recent Development

10.13 Wanhua

10.13.1 Wanhua Corporation Information

10.13.2 Wanhua Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Wanhua Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Wanhua Polyurethane Products & Moldings Products Offered

10.13.5 Wanhua Recent Development

10.14 Shanghai Dongda

10.14.1 Shanghai Dongda Corporation Information

10.14.2 Shanghai Dongda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Shanghai Dongda Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Shanghai Dongda Polyurethane Products & Moldings Products Offered

10.14.5 Shanghai Dongda Recent Development

10.15 Oriental Yuhong

10.15.1 Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information

10.15.2 Oriental Yuhong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Oriental Yuhong Polyurethane Products & Moldings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Oriental Yuhong Polyurethane Products & Moldings Products Offered

10.15.5 Oriental Yuhong Recent Development

11 Polyurethane Products & Moldings Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Polyurethane Products & Moldings Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Polyurethane Products & Moldings Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

