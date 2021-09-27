Polyurethane Market Size, Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths 2021-2027 | Dow, BASF, Huntsman

“
The report titled Global Polyurethane Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyurethane market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyurethane market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyurethane market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyurethane market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyurethane report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyurethane report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyurethane market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyurethane market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyurethane market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyurethane market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyurethane market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Dow, BASF, Huntsman, AkzoNobel, Covestro, Lubrizol, Recticel, LANXESS, INOAC, Tosoh, Mitsui Chem, Woodbridge Foam, Wanhua, Shanghai Dongda, Oriental Yuhong
Market Segmentation by Product:
Flexible Foam
Rigid Foam
Coatings
Adhesives & Sealants
Elastomers
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Furniture and Interiors
Construction
Electronics and Appliances
Automotive
Footwear
Others
The Polyurethane Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyurethane market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyurethane market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Polyurethane market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyurethane industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Polyurethane market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Polyurethane market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyurethane market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyurethane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Flexible Foam
1.2.3 Rigid Foam
1.2.4 Coatings
1.2.5 Adhesives & Sealants
1.2.6 Elastomers
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyurethane Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Furniture and Interiors
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Electronics and Appliances
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Footwear
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyurethane Production
2.1 Global Polyurethane Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Polyurethane Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Polyurethane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyurethane Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Polyurethane Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
2.9 Central & South America
3 Global Polyurethane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyurethane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Polyurethane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Polyurethane Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Polyurethane Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Polyurethane Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Polyurethane Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Polyurethane Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Polyurethane Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Polyurethane Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Polyurethane Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Polyurethane Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Polyurethane Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Polyurethane Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyurethane Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Polyurethane Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Polyurethane Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Polyurethane Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyurethane Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Polyurethane Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Polyurethane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Polyurethane Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Polyurethane Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Polyurethane Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Polyurethane Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Polyurethane Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Polyurethane Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Polyurethane Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Polyurethane Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Polyurethane Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Polyurethane Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Polyurethane Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Polyurethane Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Polyurethane Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Polyurethane Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Polyurethane Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Polyurethane Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Polyurethane Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Polyurethane Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Polyurethane Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Polyurethane Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Polyurethane Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Polyurethane Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Polyurethane Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Polyurethane Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Polyurethane Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Polyurethane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Polyurethane Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Polyurethane Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Polyurethane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Polyurethane Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Polyurethane Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Polyurethane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Polyurethane Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Polyurethane Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Polyurethane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Polyurethane Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Polyurethane Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Polyurethane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Polyurethane Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Polyurethane Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Polyurethane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Polyurethane Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Polyurethane Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Polyurethane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Polyurethane Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Polyurethane Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Polyurethane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Polyurethane Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Polyurethane Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Polyurethane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Dow
12.1.1 Dow Corporation Information
12.1.2 Dow Overview
12.1.3 Dow Polyurethane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Dow Polyurethane Product Description
12.1.5 Dow Recent Developments
12.2 BASF
12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.2.2 BASF Overview
12.2.3 BASF Polyurethane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 BASF Polyurethane Product Description
12.2.5 BASF Recent Developments
12.3 Huntsman
12.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Information
12.3.2 Huntsman Overview
12.3.3 Huntsman Polyurethane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Huntsman Polyurethane Product Description
12.3.5 Huntsman Recent Developments
12.4 AkzoNobel
12.4.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information
12.4.2 AkzoNobel Overview
12.4.3 AkzoNobel Polyurethane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 AkzoNobel Polyurethane Product Description
12.4.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments
12.5 Covestro
12.5.1 Covestro Corporation Information
12.5.2 Covestro Overview
12.5.3 Covestro Polyurethane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Covestro Polyurethane Product Description
12.5.5 Covestro Recent Developments
12.6 Lubrizol
12.6.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information
12.6.2 Lubrizol Overview
12.6.3 Lubrizol Polyurethane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Lubrizol Polyurethane Product Description
12.6.5 Lubrizol Recent Developments
12.7 Recticel
12.7.1 Recticel Corporation Information
12.7.2 Recticel Overview
12.7.3 Recticel Polyurethane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Recticel Polyurethane Product Description
12.7.5 Recticel Recent Developments
12.8 LANXESS
12.8.1 LANXESS Corporation Information
12.8.2 LANXESS Overview
12.8.3 LANXESS Polyurethane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 LANXESS Polyurethane Product Description
12.8.5 LANXESS Recent Developments
12.9 INOAC
12.9.1 INOAC Corporation Information
12.9.2 INOAC Overview
12.9.3 INOAC Polyurethane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 INOAC Polyurethane Product Description
12.9.5 INOAC Recent Developments
12.10 Tosoh
12.10.1 Tosoh Corporation Information
12.10.2 Tosoh Overview
12.10.3 Tosoh Polyurethane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Tosoh Polyurethane Product Description
12.10.5 Tosoh Recent Developments
12.11 Mitsui Chem
12.11.1 Mitsui Chem Corporation Information
12.11.2 Mitsui Chem Overview
12.11.3 Mitsui Chem Polyurethane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Mitsui Chem Polyurethane Product Description
12.11.5 Mitsui Chem Recent Developments
12.12 Woodbridge Foam
12.12.1 Woodbridge Foam Corporation Information
12.12.2 Woodbridge Foam Overview
12.12.3 Woodbridge Foam Polyurethane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Woodbridge Foam Polyurethane Product Description
12.12.5 Woodbridge Foam Recent Developments
12.13 Wanhua
12.13.1 Wanhua Corporation Information
12.13.2 Wanhua Overview
12.13.3 Wanhua Polyurethane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Wanhua Polyurethane Product Description
12.13.5 Wanhua Recent Developments
12.14 Shanghai Dongda
12.14.1 Shanghai Dongda Corporation Information
12.14.2 Shanghai Dongda Overview
12.14.3 Shanghai Dongda Polyurethane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Shanghai Dongda Polyurethane Product Description
12.14.5 Shanghai Dongda Recent Developments
12.15 Oriental Yuhong
12.15.1 Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information
12.15.2 Oriental Yuhong Overview
12.15.3 Oriental Yuhong Polyurethane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Oriental Yuhong Polyurethane Product Description
12.15.5 Oriental Yuhong Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Polyurethane Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Polyurethane Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Polyurethane Production Mode & Process
13.4 Polyurethane Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Polyurethane Sales Channels
13.4.2 Polyurethane Distributors
13.5 Polyurethane Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Polyurethane Industry Trends
14.2 Polyurethane Market Drivers
14.3 Polyurethane Market Challenges
14.4 Polyurethane Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Polyurethane Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
