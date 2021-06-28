Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Size, Segment, Evolution Rate by Type and Application And Forecast 2021-2027 | Arakawa Chemical Industries, BASF, Dow Chemical

“

The report titled Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyurethane Ink Resins market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyurethane Ink Resins market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyurethane Ink Resins market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyurethane Ink Resins market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyurethane Ink Resins report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyurethane Ink Resins report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyurethane Ink Resins market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyurethane Ink Resins market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyurethane Ink Resins market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyurethane Ink Resins market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyurethane Ink Resins market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Arakawa Chemical Industries, BASF, Dow Chemical, Evonik Industries (RAG-Stiftung), Royal DSM, Hitachi Chemical, Allnex group, DIC, IGM Resins, Kane International Corporation, Kausik Printing INK, MACRO POLYMERS, SETCO CHEMICALS, Vil Resins, Polymers-Accurez, Morchem

Market Segmentation by Product: Solvent-based

Oil-based

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Printing and Publication

Flexible Packaging

Corrugated Cardboards and Cartons

Others



The Polyurethane Ink Resins Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyurethane Ink Resins market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyurethane Ink Resins market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyurethane Ink Resins market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyurethane Ink Resins industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyurethane Ink Resins market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyurethane Ink Resins market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyurethane Ink Resins market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyurethane Ink Resins Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Solvent-based

1.4.3 Oil-based

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Printing and Publication

1.3.3 Flexible Packaging

1.3.4 Corrugated Cardboards and Cartons

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Polyurethane Ink Resins Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Polyurethane Ink Resins Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyurethane Ink Resins Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Polyurethane Ink Resins Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Polyurethane Ink Resins Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Polyurethane Ink Resins Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Polyurethane Ink Resins Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polyurethane Ink Resins Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Polyurethane Ink Resins Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Polyurethane Ink Resins Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Polyurethane Ink Resins Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Polyurethane Ink Resins Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Polyurethane Ink Resins Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Ink Resins Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Polyurethane Ink Resins Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Ink Resins Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Arakawa Chemical Industries

11.1.1 Arakawa Chemical Industries Corporation Information

11.1.2 Arakawa Chemical Industries Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Arakawa Chemical Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Arakawa Chemical Industries Polyurethane Ink Resins Products Offered

11.1.5 Arakawa Chemical Industries Related Developments

11.2 BASF

11.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 BASF Polyurethane Ink Resins Products Offered

11.2.5 BASF Related Developments

11.3 Dow Chemical

11.3.1 Dow Chemical Corporation Information

11.3.2 Dow Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Dow Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Dow Chemical Polyurethane Ink Resins Products Offered

11.3.5 Dow Chemical Related Developments

11.4 Evonik Industries (RAG-Stiftung)

11.4.1 Evonik Industries (RAG-Stiftung) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Evonik Industries (RAG-Stiftung) Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Evonik Industries (RAG-Stiftung) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Evonik Industries (RAG-Stiftung) Polyurethane Ink Resins Products Offered

11.4.5 Evonik Industries (RAG-Stiftung) Related Developments

11.5 Royal DSM

11.5.1 Royal DSM Corporation Information

11.5.2 Royal DSM Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Royal DSM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Royal DSM Polyurethane Ink Resins Products Offered

11.5.5 Royal DSM Related Developments

11.6 Hitachi Chemical

11.6.1 Hitachi Chemical Corporation Information

11.6.2 Hitachi Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Hitachi Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Hitachi Chemical Polyurethane Ink Resins Products Offered

11.6.5 Hitachi Chemical Related Developments

11.7 Allnex group

11.7.1 Allnex group Corporation Information

11.7.2 Allnex group Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Allnex group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Allnex group Polyurethane Ink Resins Products Offered

11.7.5 Allnex group Related Developments

11.8 DIC

11.8.1 DIC Corporation Information

11.8.2 DIC Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 DIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 DIC Polyurethane Ink Resins Products Offered

11.8.5 DIC Related Developments

11.9 IGM Resins

11.9.1 IGM Resins Corporation Information

11.9.2 IGM Resins Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 IGM Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 IGM Resins Polyurethane Ink Resins Products Offered

11.9.5 IGM Resins Related Developments

11.10 Kane International Corporation

11.10.1 Kane International Corporation Corporation Information

11.10.2 Kane International Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Kane International Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Kane International Corporation Polyurethane Ink Resins Products Offered

11.10.5 Kane International Corporation Related Developments

11.12 MACRO POLYMERS

11.12.1 MACRO POLYMERS Corporation Information

11.12.2 MACRO POLYMERS Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 MACRO POLYMERS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 MACRO POLYMERS Products Offered

11.12.5 MACRO POLYMERS Related Developments

11.13 SETCO CHEMICALS

11.13.1 SETCO CHEMICALS Corporation Information

11.13.2 SETCO CHEMICALS Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 SETCO CHEMICALS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 SETCO CHEMICALS Products Offered

11.13.5 SETCO CHEMICALS Related Developments

11.14 Vil Resins

11.14.1 Vil Resins Corporation Information

11.14.2 Vil Resins Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Vil Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Vil Resins Products Offered

11.14.5 Vil Resins Related Developments

11.15 Polymers-Accurez

11.15.1 Polymers-Accurez Corporation Information

11.15.2 Polymers-Accurez Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Polymers-Accurez Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Polymers-Accurez Products Offered

11.15.5 Polymers-Accurez Related Developments

11.16 Morchem

11.16.1 Morchem Corporation Information

11.16.2 Morchem Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Morchem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Morchem Products Offered

11.16.5 Morchem Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Polyurethane Ink Resins Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Challenges

13.3 Polyurethane Ink Resins Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Polyurethane Ink Resins Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Polyurethane Ink Resins Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Polyurethane Ink Resins Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”