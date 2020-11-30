Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Share by Product, Type, Application, Region and Forecasts Analysis 2026 | Bayer, DSM, Chemtura

“

The report titled Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Bayer, DSM, Chemtura, Lubrizol, BASF, Alberdingk Boley, Hauthaway, Stahl, Mitsui Chemicals, UBE, DIC, Reichhold, Wanhua Chemical, Dow Chemical, SiwoChem, SNP, Chase, VCM Polyurethanes

Market Segmentation by Product: One-Component Polyurethane

Two-Component Polyurethane

Urethane-modified



Market Segmentation by Application: Coatings

Adhesive & Sealants

Leather Finishing

Paper & Textile

Fiber Glass Sizing

Others



The Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Overview

1.1 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Product Overview

1.2 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 One-Component Polyurethane

1.2.2 Two-Component Polyurethane

1.2.3 Urethane-modified

1.3 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) by Application

4.1 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Coatings

4.1.2 Adhesive & Sealants

4.1.3 Leather Finishing

4.1.4 Paper & Textile

4.1.5 Fiber Glass Sizing

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) by Application

5 North America Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Business

10.1 Bayer

10.1.1 Bayer Corporation Information

10.1.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Bayer Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Bayer Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

10.1.5 Bayer Recent Developments

10.2 DSM

10.2.1 DSM Corporation Information

10.2.2 DSM Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 DSM Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Bayer Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

10.2.5 DSM Recent Developments

10.3 Chemtura

10.3.1 Chemtura Corporation Information

10.3.2 Chemtura Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Chemtura Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Chemtura Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

10.3.5 Chemtura Recent Developments

10.4 Lubrizol

10.4.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lubrizol Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Lubrizol Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Lubrizol Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

10.4.5 Lubrizol Recent Developments

10.5 BASF

10.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.5.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 BASF Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 BASF Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

10.5.5 BASF Recent Developments

10.6 Alberdingk Boley

10.6.1 Alberdingk Boley Corporation Information

10.6.2 Alberdingk Boley Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Alberdingk Boley Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Alberdingk Boley Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

10.6.5 Alberdingk Boley Recent Developments

10.7 Hauthaway

10.7.1 Hauthaway Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hauthaway Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Hauthaway Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hauthaway Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

10.7.5 Hauthaway Recent Developments

10.8 Stahl

10.8.1 Stahl Corporation Information

10.8.2 Stahl Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Stahl Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Stahl Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

10.8.5 Stahl Recent Developments

10.9 Mitsui Chemicals

10.9.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

10.9.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Mitsui Chemicals Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Mitsui Chemicals Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

10.9.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments

10.10 UBE

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 UBE Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 UBE Recent Developments

10.11 DIC

10.11.1 DIC Corporation Information

10.11.2 DIC Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 DIC Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 DIC Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

10.11.5 DIC Recent Developments

10.12 Reichhold

10.12.1 Reichhold Corporation Information

10.12.2 Reichhold Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Reichhold Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Reichhold Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

10.12.5 Reichhold Recent Developments

10.13 Wanhua Chemical

10.13.1 Wanhua Chemical Corporation Information

10.13.2 Wanhua Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Wanhua Chemical Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Wanhua Chemical Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

10.13.5 Wanhua Chemical Recent Developments

10.14 Dow Chemical

10.14.1 Dow Chemical Corporation Information

10.14.2 Dow Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Dow Chemical Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Dow Chemical Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

10.14.5 Dow Chemical Recent Developments

10.15 SiwoChem

10.15.1 SiwoChem Corporation Information

10.15.2 SiwoChem Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 SiwoChem Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 SiwoChem Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

10.15.5 SiwoChem Recent Developments

10.16 SNP

10.16.1 SNP Corporation Information

10.16.2 SNP Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 SNP Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 SNP Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

10.16.5 SNP Recent Developments

10.17 Chase

10.17.1 Chase Corporation Information

10.17.2 Chase Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Chase Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Chase Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

10.17.5 Chase Recent Developments

10.18 VCM Polyurethanes

10.18.1 VCM Polyurethanes Corporation Information

10.18.2 VCM Polyurethanes Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 VCM Polyurethanes Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 VCM Polyurethanes Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

10.18.5 VCM Polyurethanes Recent Developments

11 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Industry Trends

11.4.2 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Drivers

11.4.3 Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

