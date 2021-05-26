Polyurethane Dispersions Market Status and Future Development Trends 2021-2027| Bayer, DSM, Lanxess, Lubrizol

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Polyurethane Dispersions market is comprehensively and accurately detailed in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the global Polyurethane Dispersions market. The report includes different market forecasts related to market size, production, revenue, consumption, CAGR, gross margin, price, and other key factors. It is prepared with the use of industry-best primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. It includes several research studies such as manufacturing cost analysis, absolute dollar opportunity, pricing analysis, company profiling, production and consumption analysis, and market dynamics.

One of the most important sections of the report is company profiling, where leading companies operating in the global Polyurethane Dispersions market are analyzed in quite some detail. The researchers have brought to light the top strategies, market share, regional growth, revenue growth, and markets served by these companies. The competitive landscape study explains the current nature of competition and shows whether the vendor landscape could see any changes in future. Players can use this analysis to improve their sales strategy, create new marketing tactics, or explore other business strategies.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Polyurethane Dispersions Market Research Report: Bayer, DSM, Lanxess, Lubrizol, BASF, Alberdingk Boley, Hauthaway, Stahl, Mitsui, UBE, DIC, Reichhold, Wanhua Chemical, Dow Chemical, SiwoChem, SNP, Chase, VCM Polyurethanes

Global Polyurethane Dispersions Market Segmentation by Product: Water-based Polyurethane Dispersions, Solvent-based Polyurethane Dispersions

Global Polyurethane Dispersions Market Segmentation by Application: Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Synthetic Leather Production, Fiber Glass Sizing, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Polyurethane Dispersions market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Polyurethane Dispersions market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Polyurethane Dispersions market.

Questions Answered by the Report:

How will the Polyurethane Dispersions Market advance in the mid-to-long term?

Which are the top players of the Polyurethane Dispersions Market?

Which products will increase sales in the coming years?

Which developing countries will show strong growth throughout the forecast period?

Will the adoption of products increase in the near future?

Table of Contents

1 Polyurethane Dispersions Market Overview

1.1 Polyurethane Dispersions Product Overview

1.2 Polyurethane Dispersions Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Water-based Polyurethane Dispersions

1.2.2 Solvent-based Polyurethane Dispersions

1.3 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Polyurethane Dispersions Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Polyurethane Dispersions Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Polyurethane Dispersions Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Polyurethane Dispersions Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Polyurethane Dispersions Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyurethane Dispersions Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Polyurethane Dispersions Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Polyurethane Dispersions as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Polyurethane Dispersions Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Polyurethane Dispersions Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Polyurethane Dispersions Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Polyurethane Dispersions by Application

4.1 Polyurethane Dispersions Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Coatings

4.1.2 Adhesives & Sealants

4.1.3 Synthetic Leather Production

4.1.4 Fiber Glass Sizing

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Polyurethane Dispersions Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersions Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Polyurethane Dispersions by Country

5.1 North America Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Polyurethane Dispersions Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Polyurethane Dispersions Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Polyurethane Dispersions Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Polyurethane Dispersions Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Polyurethane Dispersions Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Polyurethane Dispersions by Country

6.1 Europe Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Polyurethane Dispersions Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Polyurethane Dispersions Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Polyurethane Dispersions Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Polyurethane Dispersions Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Polyurethane Dispersions Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Polyurethane Dispersions by Country

8.1 Latin America Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Polyurethane Dispersions Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Polyurethane Dispersions Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Polyurethane Dispersions Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Polyurethane Dispersions Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Polyurethane Dispersions Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersions by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersions Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersions Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersions Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersions Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersions Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersions Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyurethane Dispersions Business

10.1 Bayer

10.1.1 Bayer Corporation Information

10.1.2 Bayer Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Bayer Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Bayer Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.1.5 Bayer Recent Development

10.2 DSM

10.2.1 DSM Corporation Information

10.2.2 DSM Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 DSM Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Bayer Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.2.5 DSM Recent Development

10.3 Lanxess

10.3.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

10.3.2 Lanxess Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Lanxess Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Lanxess Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.3.5 Lanxess Recent Development

10.4 Lubrizol

10.4.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lubrizol Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Lubrizol Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Lubrizol Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.4.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

10.5 BASF

10.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.5.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 BASF Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 BASF Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.5.5 BASF Recent Development

10.6 Alberdingk Boley

10.6.1 Alberdingk Boley Corporation Information

10.6.2 Alberdingk Boley Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Alberdingk Boley Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Alberdingk Boley Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.6.5 Alberdingk Boley Recent Development

10.7 Hauthaway

10.7.1 Hauthaway Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hauthaway Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Hauthaway Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Hauthaway Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.7.5 Hauthaway Recent Development

10.8 Stahl

10.8.1 Stahl Corporation Information

10.8.2 Stahl Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Stahl Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Stahl Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.8.5 Stahl Recent Development

10.9 Mitsui

10.9.1 Mitsui Corporation Information

10.9.2 Mitsui Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Mitsui Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Mitsui Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.9.5 Mitsui Recent Development

10.10 UBE

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Polyurethane Dispersions Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 UBE Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 UBE Recent Development

10.11 DIC

10.11.1 DIC Corporation Information

10.11.2 DIC Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 DIC Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 DIC Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.11.5 DIC Recent Development

10.12 Reichhold

10.12.1 Reichhold Corporation Information

10.12.2 Reichhold Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Reichhold Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Reichhold Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.12.5 Reichhold Recent Development

10.13 Wanhua Chemical

10.13.1 Wanhua Chemical Corporation Information

10.13.2 Wanhua Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Wanhua Chemical Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Wanhua Chemical Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.13.5 Wanhua Chemical Recent Development

10.14 Dow Chemical

10.14.1 Dow Chemical Corporation Information

10.14.2 Dow Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Dow Chemical Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Dow Chemical Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.14.5 Dow Chemical Recent Development

10.15 SiwoChem

10.15.1 SiwoChem Corporation Information

10.15.2 SiwoChem Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 SiwoChem Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 SiwoChem Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.15.5 SiwoChem Recent Development

10.16 SNP

10.16.1 SNP Corporation Information

10.16.2 SNP Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 SNP Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 SNP Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.16.5 SNP Recent Development

10.17 Chase

10.17.1 Chase Corporation Information

10.17.2 Chase Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Chase Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Chase Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.17.5 Chase Recent Development

10.18 VCM Polyurethanes

10.18.1 VCM Polyurethanes Corporation Information

10.18.2 VCM Polyurethanes Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 VCM Polyurethanes Polyurethane Dispersions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 VCM Polyurethanes Polyurethane Dispersions Products Offered

10.18.5 VCM Polyurethanes Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Polyurethane Dispersions Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Polyurethane Dispersions Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Polyurethane Dispersions Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Polyurethane Dispersions Distributors

12.3 Polyurethane Dispersions Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

