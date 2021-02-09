Polyurethane Adhesives Market Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027 | Ashland, BASF, Henkel

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Polyurethane Adhesives Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Insights and Forecast to 2027] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Polyurethane Adhesives report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Polyurethane Adhesives market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Polyurethane Adhesives specifications, and company profiles. The Polyurethane Adhesives study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2460169/global-polyurethane-adhesives-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyurethane Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyurethane Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyurethane Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyurethane Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyurethane Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyurethane Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Ashland, BASF, Henkel, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M, Arkema Group, Covestro, HB FULLER COMPANY, Huntsman Corporation, Illinois Tool Works, Sika

Market Segmentation by Product: Solvent-borne

Reactive

Dispersion

Hot-melt

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Building & construction

Automotive & transportation

Packaging

Footwear

Electrical & electronics

Furniture & woodwork

Others



The Polyurethane Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyurethane Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyurethane Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyurethane Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyurethane Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyurethane Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyurethane Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyurethane Adhesives market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2460169/global-polyurethane-adhesives-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyurethane Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Solvent-borne

1.2.3 Reactive

1.2.4 Dispersion

1.2.5 Hot-melt

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Building & construction

1.3.3 Automotive & transportation

1.3.4 Packaging

1.3.5 Footwear

1.3.6 Electrical & electronics

1.3.7 Furniture & woodwork

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Production

2.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polyurethane Adhesives Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polyurethane Adhesives Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polyurethane Adhesives Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polyurethane Adhesives Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polyurethane Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polyurethane Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Polyurethane Adhesives Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Polyurethane Adhesives Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polyurethane Adhesives Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polyurethane Adhesives Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyurethane Adhesives Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polyurethane Adhesives Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polyurethane Adhesives Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polyurethane Adhesives Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Polyurethane Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Polyurethane Adhesives Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Polyurethane Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polyurethane Adhesives Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Polyurethane Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Adhesives Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Adhesives Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Adhesives Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Adhesives Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polyurethane Adhesives Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Polyurethane Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Polyurethane Adhesives Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Polyurethane Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Polyurethane Adhesives Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Polyurethane Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Adhesives Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Adhesives Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Adhesives Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Ashland

12.1.1 Ashland Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ashland Overview

12.1.3 Ashland Polyurethane Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Ashland Polyurethane Adhesives Product Description

12.1.5 Ashland Related Developments

12.2 BASF

12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF Overview

12.2.3 BASF Polyurethane Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BASF Polyurethane Adhesives Product Description

12.2.5 BASF Related Developments

12.3 Henkel

12.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.3.2 Henkel Overview

12.3.3 Henkel Polyurethane Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Henkel Polyurethane Adhesives Product Description

12.3.5 Henkel Related Developments

12.4 The Dow Chemical Company

12.4.1 The Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.4.2 The Dow Chemical Company Overview

12.4.3 The Dow Chemical Company Polyurethane Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 The Dow Chemical Company Polyurethane Adhesives Product Description

12.4.5 The Dow Chemical Company Related Developments

12.5 3M

12.5.1 3M Corporation Information

12.5.2 3M Overview

12.5.3 3M Polyurethane Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 3M Polyurethane Adhesives Product Description

12.5.5 3M Related Developments

12.6 Arkema Group

12.6.1 Arkema Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Arkema Group Overview

12.6.3 Arkema Group Polyurethane Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Arkema Group Polyurethane Adhesives Product Description

12.6.5 Arkema Group Related Developments

12.7 Covestro

12.7.1 Covestro Corporation Information

12.7.2 Covestro Overview

12.7.3 Covestro Polyurethane Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Covestro Polyurethane Adhesives Product Description

12.7.5 Covestro Related Developments

12.8 HB FULLER COMPANY

12.8.1 HB FULLER COMPANY Corporation Information

12.8.2 HB FULLER COMPANY Overview

12.8.3 HB FULLER COMPANY Polyurethane Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 HB FULLER COMPANY Polyurethane Adhesives Product Description

12.8.5 HB FULLER COMPANY Related Developments

12.9 Huntsman Corporation

12.9.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Huntsman Corporation Overview

12.9.3 Huntsman Corporation Polyurethane Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Huntsman Corporation Polyurethane Adhesives Product Description

12.9.5 Huntsman Corporation Related Developments

12.10 Illinois Tool Works

12.10.1 Illinois Tool Works Corporation Information

12.10.2 Illinois Tool Works Overview

12.10.3 Illinois Tool Works Polyurethane Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Illinois Tool Works Polyurethane Adhesives Product Description

12.10.5 Illinois Tool Works Related Developments

12.11 Sika

12.11.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sika Overview

12.11.3 Sika Polyurethane Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Sika Polyurethane Adhesives Product Description

12.11.5 Sika Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polyurethane Adhesives Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Polyurethane Adhesives Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polyurethane Adhesives Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polyurethane Adhesives Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polyurethane Adhesives Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polyurethane Adhesives Distributors

13.5 Polyurethane Adhesives Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Polyurethane Adhesives Industry Trends

14.2 Polyurethane Adhesives Market Drivers

14.3 Polyurethane Adhesives Market Challenges

14.4 Polyurethane Adhesives Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Polyurethane Adhesives Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2460169/global-polyurethane-adhesives-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”