Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Analysis, Industry Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2020-2026 | INEOS, Chimei Corporation, Trinseo

The report titled Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polystyrene (PS) Resins market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polystyrene (PS) Resins market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polystyrene (PS) Resins market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polystyrene (PS) Resins market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polystyrene (PS) Resins report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polystyrene (PS) Resins report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polystyrene (PS) Resins market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polystyrene (PS) Resins market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polystyrene (PS) Resins market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polystyrene (PS) Resins market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polystyrene (PS) Resins market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: INEOS, Chimei Corporation, Trinseo, Formosa Plastics, LG Chem, DIC Corporation, Synthos, Taita Chemical Company (TTC), Astor Chemical Industrial (Jiangsu), Total Petrochemicals, Supreme Petrochem, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Hyundai Engineering, SINOPEC, Toyo Engineer, SECCO Petrochemical

Market Segmentation by Product: General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS)

High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)



Market Segmentation by Application: Consumer Goods

Home Appliances

Medical

Packaging

Others



The Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polystyrene (PS) Resins market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polystyrene (PS) Resins market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polystyrene (PS) Resins market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polystyrene (PS) Resins industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polystyrene (PS) Resins market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polystyrene (PS) Resins market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polystyrene (PS) Resins market?

Table of Contents:

1 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Overview

1.1 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Product Scope

1.2 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS)

1.2.3 High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

1.3 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Consumer Goods

1.3.3 Home Appliances

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Packaging

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Polystyrene (PS) Resins Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Polystyrene (PS) Resins Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Polystyrene (PS) Resins Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Polystyrene (PS) Resins Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Polystyrene (PS) Resins Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Polystyrene (PS) Resins Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Polystyrene (PS) Resins Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Polystyrene (PS) Resins Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Polystyrene (PS) Resins as of 2019)

3.4 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Polystyrene (PS) Resins Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Polystyrene (PS) Resins Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Polystyrene (PS) Resins Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polystyrene (PS) Resins Business

12.1 INEOS

12.1.1 INEOS Corporation Information

12.1.2 INEOS Business Overview

12.1.3 INEOS Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 INEOS Polystyrene (PS) Resins Products Offered

12.1.5 INEOS Recent Development

12.2 Chimei Corporation

12.2.1 Chimei Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Chimei Corporation Business Overview

12.2.3 Chimei Corporation Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Chimei Corporation Polystyrene (PS) Resins Products Offered

12.2.5 Chimei Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Trinseo

12.3.1 Trinseo Corporation Information

12.3.2 Trinseo Business Overview

12.3.3 Trinseo Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Trinseo Polystyrene (PS) Resins Products Offered

12.3.5 Trinseo Recent Development

12.4 Formosa Plastics

12.4.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Information

12.4.2 Formosa Plastics Business Overview

12.4.3 Formosa Plastics Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Formosa Plastics Polystyrene (PS) Resins Products Offered

12.4.5 Formosa Plastics Recent Development

12.5 LG Chem

12.5.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.5.2 LG Chem Business Overview

12.5.3 LG Chem Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 LG Chem Polystyrene (PS) Resins Products Offered

12.5.5 LG Chem Recent Development

12.6 DIC Corporation

12.6.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 DIC Corporation Business Overview

12.6.3 DIC Corporation Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 DIC Corporation Polystyrene (PS) Resins Products Offered

12.6.5 DIC Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Synthos

12.7.1 Synthos Corporation Information

12.7.2 Synthos Business Overview

12.7.3 Synthos Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Synthos Polystyrene (PS) Resins Products Offered

12.7.5 Synthos Recent Development

12.8 Taita Chemical Company (TTC)

12.8.1 Taita Chemical Company (TTC) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Taita Chemical Company (TTC) Business Overview

12.8.3 Taita Chemical Company (TTC) Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Taita Chemical Company (TTC) Polystyrene (PS) Resins Products Offered

12.8.5 Taita Chemical Company (TTC) Recent Development

12.9 Astor Chemical Industrial (Jiangsu)

12.9.1 Astor Chemical Industrial (Jiangsu) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Astor Chemical Industrial (Jiangsu) Business Overview

12.9.3 Astor Chemical Industrial (Jiangsu) Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Astor Chemical Industrial (Jiangsu) Polystyrene (PS) Resins Products Offered

12.9.5 Astor Chemical Industrial (Jiangsu) Recent Development

12.10 Total Petrochemicals

12.10.1 Total Petrochemicals Corporation Information

12.10.2 Total Petrochemicals Business Overview

12.10.3 Total Petrochemicals Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Total Petrochemicals Polystyrene (PS) Resins Products Offered

12.10.5 Total Petrochemicals Recent Development

12.11 Supreme Petrochem

12.11.1 Supreme Petrochem Corporation Information

12.11.2 Supreme Petrochem Business Overview

12.11.3 Supreme Petrochem Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Supreme Petrochem Polystyrene (PS) Resins Products Offered

12.11.5 Supreme Petrochem Recent Development

12.12 Chevron Phillips Chemical

12.12.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Corporation Information

12.12.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Business Overview

12.12.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Polystyrene (PS) Resins Products Offered

12.12.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Recent Development

12.13 Hyundai Engineering

12.13.1 Hyundai Engineering Corporation Information

12.13.2 Hyundai Engineering Business Overview

12.13.3 Hyundai Engineering Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Hyundai Engineering Polystyrene (PS) Resins Products Offered

12.13.5 Hyundai Engineering Recent Development

12.14 SINOPEC

12.14.1 SINOPEC Corporation Information

12.14.2 SINOPEC Business Overview

12.14.3 SINOPEC Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 SINOPEC Polystyrene (PS) Resins Products Offered

12.14.5 SINOPEC Recent Development

12.15 Toyo Engineer

12.15.1 Toyo Engineer Corporation Information

12.15.2 Toyo Engineer Business Overview

12.15.3 Toyo Engineer Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Toyo Engineer Polystyrene (PS) Resins Products Offered

12.15.5 Toyo Engineer Recent Development

12.16 SECCO Petrochemical

12.16.1 SECCO Petrochemical Corporation Information

12.16.2 SECCO Petrochemical Business Overview

12.16.3 SECCO Petrochemical Polystyrene (PS) Resins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 SECCO Petrochemical Polystyrene (PS) Resins Products Offered

12.16.5 SECCO Petrochemical Recent Development

13 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polystyrene (PS) Resins

13.4 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Distributors List

14.3 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Trends

15.2 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Challenges

15.4 Polystyrene (PS) Resins Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

