Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market 2021 Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities with Current Trends Analysis 2027 | ACH Foam Technologies, Flint Hills Resources, StyroChem

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ACH Foam Technologies, Flint Hills Resources, StyroChem, NOVA Chemicals, AlpekB. de C.V., Sunpor Kunststoff, Synbra Holding bv, Total, Brodr. Sunde, Trinseo, DowDuPont, Kumho Petrochemical, SABIC, Kaneka Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polystyrene

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Packaging

Others



The Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Polystyrene

4.1.3 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

4.2 By Type – United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Building and Construction

5.1.3 Electrical and Electronics

5.1.4 Packaging

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 ACH Foam Technologies

6.1.1 ACH Foam Technologies Corporation Information

6.1.2 ACH Foam Technologies Overview

6.1.3 ACH Foam Technologies Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 ACH Foam Technologies Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Description

6.1.5 ACH Foam Technologies Recent Developments

6.2 Flint Hills Resources

6.2.1 Flint Hills Resources Corporation Information

6.2.2 Flint Hills Resources Overview

6.2.3 Flint Hills Resources Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Flint Hills Resources Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Description

6.2.5 Flint Hills Resources Recent Developments

6.3 StyroChem

6.3.1 StyroChem Corporation Information

6.3.2 StyroChem Overview

6.3.3 StyroChem Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 StyroChem Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Description

6.3.5 StyroChem Recent Developments

6.4 NOVA Chemicals

6.4.1 NOVA Chemicals Corporation Information

6.4.2 NOVA Chemicals Overview

6.4.3 NOVA Chemicals Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 NOVA Chemicals Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Description

6.4.5 NOVA Chemicals Recent Developments

6.5 AlpekB. de C.V.

6.5.1 AlpekB. de C.V. Corporation Information

6.5.2 AlpekB. de C.V. Overview

6.5.3 AlpekB. de C.V. Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 AlpekB. de C.V. Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Description

6.5.5 AlpekB. de C.V. Recent Developments

6.6 Sunpor Kunststoff

6.6.1 Sunpor Kunststoff Corporation Information

6.6.2 Sunpor Kunststoff Overview

6.6.3 Sunpor Kunststoff Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Sunpor Kunststoff Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Description

6.6.5 Sunpor Kunststoff Recent Developments

6.7 Synbra Holding bv

6.7.1 Synbra Holding bv Corporation Information

6.7.2 Synbra Holding bv Overview

6.7.3 Synbra Holding bv Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Synbra Holding bv Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Description

6.7.5 Synbra Holding bv Recent Developments

6.8 Total

6.8.1 Total Corporation Information

6.8.2 Total Overview

6.8.3 Total Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Total Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Description

6.8.5 Total Recent Developments

6.9 Brodr. Sunde

6.9.1 Brodr. Sunde Corporation Information

6.9.2 Brodr. Sunde Overview

6.9.3 Brodr. Sunde Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Brodr. Sunde Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Description

6.9.5 Brodr. Sunde Recent Developments

6.10 Trinseo

6.10.1 Trinseo Corporation Information

6.10.2 Trinseo Overview

6.10.3 Trinseo Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Trinseo Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Description

6.10.5 Trinseo Recent Developments

6.11 DowDuPont

6.11.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

6.11.2 DowDuPont Overview

6.11.3 DowDuPont Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 DowDuPont Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Description

6.11.5 DowDuPont Recent Developments

6.12 Kumho Petrochemical

6.12.1 Kumho Petrochemical Corporation Information

6.12.2 Kumho Petrochemical Overview

6.12.3 Kumho Petrochemical Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Kumho Petrochemical Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Description

6.12.5 Kumho Petrochemical Recent Developments

6.13 SABIC

6.13.1 SABIC Corporation Information

6.13.2 SABIC Overview

6.13.3 SABIC Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 SABIC Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Description

6.13.5 SABIC Recent Developments

6.14 Kaneka Corporation

6.14.1 Kaneka Corporation Corporation Information

6.14.2 Kaneka Corporation Overview

6.14.3 Kaneka Corporation Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Kaneka Corporation Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Description

6.14.5 Kaneka Corporation Recent Developments

7 United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Industry Value Chain

9.2 Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Upstream Market

9.3 Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

