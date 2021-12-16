Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019 to 2027 | LyondellBasell Industries, Sinopec, Braskem

“

The report titled Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polypropylene (PP) Compounds report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polypropylene (PP) Compounds report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

LyondellBasell Industries, Sinopec, Braskem, Reliance Industries Limited, SABIC, Formosa Plastics Corp, Hanwha Total, PetroChina Company Limited, ExxonMobil Chemical, Borealis, Asahi Kasei Plastics, Mitsui Chemicals, LG Chem, RTP Company, Sumitomo Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product:

Homopolymer

Copolymer



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Consumer Products

Building and Construction

Packaging

Electrical and Electronics

Others



The Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polypropylene (PP) Compounds market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polypropylene (PP) Compounds industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds market?

Table of Contents:

1 Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Overview

1.1 Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Product Scope

1.2 Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Homopolymer

1.2.3 Copolymer

1.3 Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Consumer Products

1.3.4 Building and Construction

1.3.5 Packaging

1.3.6 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Polypropylene (PP) Compounds as of 2020)

3.4 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 161 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 161 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Apr. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Apr. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Business

12.1 LyondellBasell Industries

12.1.1 LyondellBasell Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 LyondellBasell Industries Business Overview

12.1.3 LyondellBasell Industries Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 LyondellBasell Industries Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Products Offered

12.1.5 LyondellBasell Industries Recent Development

12.2 Sinopec

12.2.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sinopec Business Overview

12.2.3 Sinopec Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Sinopec Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Products Offered

12.2.5 Sinopec Recent Development

12.3 Braskem

12.3.1 Braskem Corporation Information

12.3.2 Braskem Business Overview

12.3.3 Braskem Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Braskem Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Products Offered

12.3.5 Braskem Recent Development

12.4 Reliance Industries Limited

12.4.1 Reliance Industries Limited Corporation Information

12.4.2 Reliance Industries Limited Business Overview

12.4.3 Reliance Industries Limited Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Reliance Industries Limited Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Products Offered

12.4.5 Reliance Industries Limited Recent Development

12.5 SABIC

12.5.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.5.2 SABIC Business Overview

12.5.3 SABIC Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SABIC Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Products Offered

12.5.5 SABIC Recent Development

12.6 Formosa Plastics Corp

12.6.1 Formosa Plastics Corp Corporation Information

12.6.2 Formosa Plastics Corp Business Overview

12.6.3 Formosa Plastics Corp Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Formosa Plastics Corp Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Products Offered

12.6.5 Formosa Plastics Corp Recent Development

12.7 Hanwha Total

12.7.1 Hanwha Total Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hanwha Total Business Overview

12.7.3 Hanwha Total Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hanwha Total Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Products Offered

12.7.5 Hanwha Total Recent Development

12.8 PetroChina Company Limited

12.8.1 PetroChina Company Limited Corporation Information

12.8.2 PetroChina Company Limited Business Overview

12.8.3 PetroChina Company Limited Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 PetroChina Company Limited Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Products Offered

12.8.5 PetroChina Company Limited Recent Development

12.9 ExxonMobil Chemical

12.9.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation Information

12.9.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Business Overview

12.9.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Products Offered

12.9.5 ExxonMobil Chemical Recent Development

12.10 Borealis

12.10.1 Borealis Corporation Information

12.10.2 Borealis Business Overview

12.10.3 Borealis Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Borealis Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Products Offered

12.10.5 Borealis Recent Development

12.11 Asahi Kasei Plastics

12.11.1 Asahi Kasei Plastics Corporation Information

12.11.2 Asahi Kasei Plastics Business Overview

12.11.3 Asahi Kasei Plastics Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Asahi Kasei Plastics Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Products Offered

12.11.5 Asahi Kasei Plastics Recent Development

12.12 Mitsui Chemicals

12.12.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

12.12.2 Mitsui Chemicals Business Overview

12.12.3 Mitsui Chemicals Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Mitsui Chemicals Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Products Offered

12.12.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

12.13 LG Chem

12.13.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.13.2 LG Chem Business Overview

12.13.3 LG Chem Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 LG Chem Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Products Offered

12.13.5 LG Chem Recent Development

12.14 RTP Company

12.14.1 RTP Company Corporation Information

12.14.2 RTP Company Business Overview

12.14.3 RTP Company Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 RTP Company Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Products Offered

12.14.5 RTP Company Recent Development

12.15 Sumitomo Chemical

12.15.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sumitomo Chemical Business Overview

12.15.3 Sumitomo Chemical Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sumitomo Chemical Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Products Offered

12.15.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

13 Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polypropylene (PP) Compounds

13.4 Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Distributors List

14.3 Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Trends

15.2 Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Drivers

15.3 Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Challenges

15.4 Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”