Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | 3M, Nitto, Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

The report titled Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M, Nitto, Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Lintec, Intertape Polymer Group, Shurtape Technologies, Avery Dennison (Yongle), Achem (YC Group), Scapa, Teraoka, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Denka, Stokvis Tapes, Shanghai Smith Adhesive, Zhongshan Crown Adhesive

Market Segmentation by Product:

Scotch Tape

Opaque Tape



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare

Commodity Packaging

Others



The Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes

1.2 Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Scotch Tape

1.2.3 Opaque Tape

1.3 Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Building and Construction

1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Commodity Packaging

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production

3.4.1 North America Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production

3.5.1 Europe Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production

3.6.1 China Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production

3.7.1 Japan Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.1.3 3M Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Nitto

7.2.1 Nitto Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nitto Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Nitto Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Nitto Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Nitto Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

7.3.1 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Lintec

7.4.1 Lintec Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.4.2 Lintec Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Lintec Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Lintec Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Lintec Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Intertape Polymer Group

7.5.1 Intertape Polymer Group Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.5.2 Intertape Polymer Group Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Intertape Polymer Group Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Intertape Polymer Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Intertape Polymer Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Shurtape Technologies

7.6.1 Shurtape Technologies Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shurtape Technologies Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Shurtape Technologies Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Shurtape Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Shurtape Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Avery Dennison (Yongle)

7.7.1 Avery Dennison (Yongle) Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.7.2 Avery Dennison (Yongle) Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Avery Dennison (Yongle) Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Avery Dennison (Yongle) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Avery Dennison (Yongle) Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Achem (YC Group)

7.8.1 Achem (YC Group) Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.8.2 Achem (YC Group) Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Achem (YC Group) Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Achem (YC Group) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Achem (YC Group) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Scapa

7.9.1 Scapa Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.9.2 Scapa Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Scapa Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Scapa Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Scapa Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Teraoka

7.10.1 Teraoka Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.10.2 Teraoka Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Teraoka Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Teraoka Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Teraoka Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 ORAFOL Europe GmbH

7.11.1 ORAFOL Europe GmbH Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.11.2 ORAFOL Europe GmbH Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.11.3 ORAFOL Europe GmbH Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 ORAFOL Europe GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 ORAFOL Europe GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Denka

7.12.1 Denka Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.12.2 Denka Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Denka Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Denka Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Denka Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Stokvis Tapes

7.13.1 Stokvis Tapes Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.13.2 Stokvis Tapes Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Stokvis Tapes Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Stokvis Tapes Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Stokvis Tapes Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Shanghai Smith Adhesive

7.14.1 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Zhongshan Crown Adhesive

7.15.1 Zhongshan Crown Adhesive Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Corporation Information

7.15.2 Zhongshan Crown Adhesive Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Zhongshan Crown Adhesive Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Zhongshan Crown Adhesive Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Zhongshan Crown Adhesive Recent Developments/Updates

8 Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes

8.4 Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Distributors List

9.3 Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Industry Trends

10.2 Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Growth Drivers

10.3 Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Market Challenges

10.4 Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Polypropylene Adhesive Tapes by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

