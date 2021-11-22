Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Toray, Solvay, DIC

“

The report titled Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Toray, Solvay, DIC, Celanese, SK Chemical, Kureha, Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd, Tosoh, Toyobo, Ko Yo Chemical, Letian Plastics, Lumena New Materials, Chongqing Glion New Material, Zhuhai Changxian New Material

Market Segmentation by Product:

Injection Grade PPS

Fiber Grade PPS

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electronic Appliances

PPS Fiber

Automobile Industry

Military & Aerospace

Others



The Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Overview

1.1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Product Scope

1.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Injection Grade PPS

1.2.3 Fiber Grade PPS

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Electronic Appliances

1.3.3 PPS Fiber

1.3.4 Automobile Industry

1.3.5 Military & Aerospace

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) as of 2020)

3.4 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 134 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 134 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 157 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 157 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Business

12.1 Toray

12.1.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.1.2 Toray Business Overview

12.1.3 Toray Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Toray Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

12.1.5 Toray Recent Development

12.2 Solvay

12.2.1 Solvay Corporation Information

12.2.2 Solvay Business Overview

12.2.3 Solvay Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Solvay Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

12.2.5 Solvay Recent Development

12.3 DIC

12.3.1 DIC Corporation Information

12.3.2 DIC Business Overview

12.3.3 DIC Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 DIC Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

12.3.5 DIC Recent Development

12.4 Celanese

12.4.1 Celanese Corporation Information

12.4.2 Celanese Business Overview

12.4.3 Celanese Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Celanese Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

12.4.5 Celanese Recent Development

12.5 SK Chemical

12.5.1 SK Chemical Corporation Information

12.5.2 SK Chemical Business Overview

12.5.3 SK Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SK Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

12.5.5 SK Chemical Recent Development

12.6 Kureha

12.6.1 Kureha Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kureha Business Overview

12.6.3 Kureha Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Kureha Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

12.6.5 Kureha Recent Development

12.7 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd

12.7.1 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

12.7.2 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Business Overview

12.7.3 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

12.7.5 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Recent Development

12.8 Tosoh

12.8.1 Tosoh Corporation Information

12.8.2 Tosoh Business Overview

12.8.3 Tosoh Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Tosoh Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

12.8.5 Tosoh Recent Development

12.9 Toyobo

12.9.1 Toyobo Corporation Information

12.9.2 Toyobo Business Overview

12.9.3 Toyobo Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Toyobo Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

12.9.5 Toyobo Recent Development

12.10 Ko Yo Chemical

12.10.1 Ko Yo Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ko Yo Chemical Business Overview

12.10.3 Ko Yo Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Ko Yo Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

12.10.5 Ko Yo Chemical Recent Development

12.11 Letian Plastics

12.11.1 Letian Plastics Corporation Information

12.11.2 Letian Plastics Business Overview

12.11.3 Letian Plastics Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Letian Plastics Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

12.11.5 Letian Plastics Recent Development

12.12 Lumena New Materials

12.12.1 Lumena New Materials Corporation Information

12.12.2 Lumena New Materials Business Overview

12.12.3 Lumena New Materials Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Lumena New Materials Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

12.12.5 Lumena New Materials Recent Development

12.13 Chongqing Glion New Material

12.13.1 Chongqing Glion New Material Corporation Information

12.13.2 Chongqing Glion New Material Business Overview

12.13.3 Chongqing Glion New Material Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Chongqing Glion New Material Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

12.13.5 Chongqing Glion New Material Recent Development

12.14 Zhuhai Changxian New Material

12.14.1 Zhuhai Changxian New Material Corporation Information

12.14.2 Zhuhai Changxian New Material Business Overview

12.14.3 Zhuhai Changxian New Material Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Zhuhai Changxian New Material Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

12.14.5 Zhuhai Changxian New Material Recent Development

13 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

13.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Distributors List

14.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Trends

15.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Drivers

15.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Challenges

15.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”