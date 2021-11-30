Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2021 to 2027 | Toray, Solvay, DIC

“

The report titled Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Toray, Solvay, DIC, Celanese, SK Chemical, Kureha, Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd, Tosoh, Toyobo, Ko Yo Chemical, Letian Plastics, Lumena New Materials, Chongqing Glion New Material, Zhuhai Changxian New Material

Market Segmentation by Product:

Injection Grade PPS

Fiber Grade PPS

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electronic Appliances

PPS Fiber

Automobile Industry

Military & Aerospace

Others



The Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Injection Grade PPS

1.2.3 Fiber Grade PPS

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electronic Appliances

1.3.3 PPS Fiber

1.3.4 Automobile Industry

1.3.5 Military & Aerospace

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Toray

12.1.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.1.2 Toray Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Toray Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Toray Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

12.1.5 Toray Recent Development

12.2 Solvay

12.2.1 Solvay Corporation Information

12.2.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Solvay Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Solvay Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

12.2.5 Solvay Recent Development

12.3 DIC

12.3.1 DIC Corporation Information

12.3.2 DIC Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 DIC Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 DIC Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

12.3.5 DIC Recent Development

12.4 Celanese

12.4.1 Celanese Corporation Information

12.4.2 Celanese Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Celanese Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Celanese Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

12.4.5 Celanese Recent Development

12.5 SK Chemical

12.5.1 SK Chemical Corporation Information

12.5.2 SK Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 SK Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SK Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

12.5.5 SK Chemical Recent Development

12.6 Kureha

12.6.1 Kureha Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kureha Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Kureha Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Kureha Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

12.6.5 Kureha Recent Development

12.7 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd

12.7.1 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

12.7.2 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

12.7.5 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Recent Development

12.8 Tosoh

12.8.1 Tosoh Corporation Information

12.8.2 Tosoh Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Tosoh Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Tosoh Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

12.8.5 Tosoh Recent Development

12.9 Toyobo

12.9.1 Toyobo Corporation Information

12.9.2 Toyobo Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Toyobo Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Toyobo Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

12.9.5 Toyobo Recent Development

12.10 Ko Yo Chemical

12.10.1 Ko Yo Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ko Yo Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Ko Yo Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Ko Yo Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

12.10.5 Ko Yo Chemical Recent Development

12.12 Lumena New Materials

12.12.1 Lumena New Materials Corporation Information

12.12.2 Lumena New Materials Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Lumena New Materials Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Lumena New Materials Products Offered

12.12.5 Lumena New Materials Recent Development

12.13 Chongqing Glion New Material

12.13.1 Chongqing Glion New Material Corporation Information

12.13.2 Chongqing Glion New Material Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Chongqing Glion New Material Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Chongqing Glion New Material Products Offered

12.13.5 Chongqing Glion New Material Recent Development

12.14 Zhuhai Changxian New Material

12.14.1 Zhuhai Changxian New Material Corporation Information

12.14.2 Zhuhai Changxian New Material Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Zhuhai Changxian New Material Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Zhuhai Changxian New Material Products Offered

12.14.5 Zhuhai Changxian New Material Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Industry Trends

13.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Drivers

13.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Challenges

13.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

