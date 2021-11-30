Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Toray, Solvay, DIC

“

The report titled Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Toray, Solvay, DIC, Celanese, SK Chemical, Kureha, Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd, Tosoh, Toyobo, Ko Yo Chemical, Letian Plastics, Lumena New Materials, Chongqing Glion New Material, Zhuhai Changxian New Material

Market Segmentation by Product:

Injection Grade PPS

Fiber Grade PPS

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electronic Appliances

PPS Fiber

Automobile Industry

Military & Aerospace

Others



The Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Injection Grade PPS

1.2.3 Fiber Grade PPS

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electronic Appliances

1.3.3 PPS Fiber

1.3.4 Automobile Industry

1.3.5 Military & Aerospace

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Restraints

3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales

3.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Toray

12.1.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.1.2 Toray Overview

12.1.3 Toray Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Toray Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products and Services

12.1.5 Toray Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Toray Recent Developments

12.2 Solvay

12.2.1 Solvay Corporation Information

12.2.2 Solvay Overview

12.2.3 Solvay Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Solvay Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products and Services

12.2.5 Solvay Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Solvay Recent Developments

12.3 DIC

12.3.1 DIC Corporation Information

12.3.2 DIC Overview

12.3.3 DIC Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 DIC Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products and Services

12.3.5 DIC Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 DIC Recent Developments

12.4 Celanese

12.4.1 Celanese Corporation Information

12.4.2 Celanese Overview

12.4.3 Celanese Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Celanese Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products and Services

12.4.5 Celanese Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Celanese Recent Developments

12.5 SK Chemical

12.5.1 SK Chemical Corporation Information

12.5.2 SK Chemical Overview

12.5.3 SK Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SK Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products and Services

12.5.5 SK Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 SK Chemical Recent Developments

12.6 Kureha

12.6.1 Kureha Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kureha Overview

12.6.3 Kureha Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Kureha Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products and Services

12.6.5 Kureha Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Kureha Recent Developments

12.7 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd

12.7.1 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

12.7.2 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Overview

12.7.3 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products and Services

12.7.5 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Recent Developments

12.8 Tosoh

12.8.1 Tosoh Corporation Information

12.8.2 Tosoh Overview

12.8.3 Tosoh Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Tosoh Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products and Services

12.8.5 Tosoh Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Tosoh Recent Developments

12.9 Toyobo

12.9.1 Toyobo Corporation Information

12.9.2 Toyobo Overview

12.9.3 Toyobo Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Toyobo Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products and Services

12.9.5 Toyobo Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Toyobo Recent Developments

12.10 Ko Yo Chemical

12.10.1 Ko Yo Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ko Yo Chemical Overview

12.10.3 Ko Yo Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Ko Yo Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products and Services

12.10.5 Ko Yo Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Ko Yo Chemical Recent Developments

12.11 Letian Plastics

12.11.1 Letian Plastics Corporation Information

12.11.2 Letian Plastics Overview

12.11.3 Letian Plastics Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Letian Plastics Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products and Services

12.11.5 Letian Plastics Recent Developments

12.12 Lumena New Materials

12.12.1 Lumena New Materials Corporation Information

12.12.2 Lumena New Materials Overview

12.12.3 Lumena New Materials Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Lumena New Materials Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products and Services

12.12.5 Lumena New Materials Recent Developments

12.13 Chongqing Glion New Material

12.13.1 Chongqing Glion New Material Corporation Information

12.13.2 Chongqing Glion New Material Overview

12.13.3 Chongqing Glion New Material Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Chongqing Glion New Material Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products and Services

12.13.5 Chongqing Glion New Material Recent Developments

12.14 Zhuhai Changxian New Material

12.14.1 Zhuhai Changxian New Material Corporation Information

12.14.2 Zhuhai Changxian New Material Overview

12.14.3 Zhuhai Changxian New Material Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Zhuhai Changxian New Material Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products and Services

12.14.5 Zhuhai Changxian New Material Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Distributors

13.5 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”